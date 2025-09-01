LIVE | Nagaland Lottery Sambad MONDAY (01.09.2025): Dear DWARKA MORNING 1PM Draw Result - To Be Out Shortly
Nagaland Lottery: DEAR DWARKA MORNING 1PM, DEAR BLITZEN DAY 6PM, and DEAR FINCH EVENING 8PM will be announced today at their respective timings. The first prize for each of these lotteries is 1 crore.
LIVE
Background
Nagaland Lottery Sambad Today, Monday, September 01, 2025: Nagaland Lottery Sambad continues to be one of the most popular government-authorized lotteries in India. On September 01, 2025, participants eagerly await the Dear Morning, Dear Day, and Dear Evening draws, each offering exciting opportunities to win big. The Nagaland Lottery has been a trusted legal lottery since 1972, attracting lottery enthusiasts from multiple Indian states.
With tickets priced affordably at just ₹6, the Nagaland Lottery remains accessible to a wide audience. Each draw features a substantial top prize, including the coveted ₹1 crore Super Prize, keeping participants engaged and hopeful.
Legally operated in 13 Indian states including Nagaland, Kerala, Maharashtra, Sikkim, and Assam, the Nagaland Lottery is recognized for its reliability and transparency. Daily lottery players closely follow the Sambad results to check their numbers in the Dear Morning, Dear Day, and Dear Evening draws.
Whether you are a regular player or a first-time participant, today’s Nagaland Lottery Sambad results for September 01, 2025, are the highlight for lottery enthusiasts looking to try their luck and secure a chance at the top prize.
Nagaland Lottery Sambad MONDAY (01.09.2025): Dear DWARKA MORNING 1PM Draw Result - TO BE OUT SHORTLY
The Director of Nagaland State Lotteries is in charge of overseeing and planning the lotteries, which are held daily at P. R. Hill Junction, Kohima, 797001. If you're among the lucky winners, you need to:
- Present a copy of the lottery claim form along with your ticket.
- The ticket must be undamaged and in its original condition.
- A government-approved photo ID and passport-sized photos should be attached to the claim form.
- Tickets with tampering or damage are not accepted.
The Government of Nagaland authorizes distributors to disburse prize amounts of up to ₹10,000 to winners on its behalf, including those won through agents, sellers, stockists, or sub-distributors. For prize claims exceeding ₹10,000, winners must submit their claims within 30 days of the draw date to the Director, Government of Nagaland, or the designated Nodal Office in their respective state. To receive the prize payment within 60 days, the winner must provide the original signed ticket, claim forms in the official format, and all required documents.
Disclaimer: Lotteries should only be played sensibly because they have the potential to become addictive. This page's content should not be used as inspiration or guidance; rather, it is meant only for informational purposes. ABP Live Digital does not promote lotteries in any way.
Scroll down to view the full list of winners.
Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad MONDAY (01.09.2025): Who Is The Organizer?
The director of Nagaland State Lotteries is in charge of managing and organizing the lottery in the state of Nagaland, as is the case with all other lotteries.
Nagaland Lottery Sambad September 01, 2025: Dear DWARKA, Dear BLITZEN And Dear FINCH - Full Details
Every day at 1 pm, 6 pm, and 8 pm, the most recent Nagaland State Lottery results are updated on this page. To find the most recent winning numbers of the Nagaland state lottery, follow ABP Live English. The following are today's results for the lottery in Sambad, Nagaland State: "DEAR DWARKA MORNING" (1 PM), "DEAR BLITZEN DAY" (6 PM), and "DEAR FINCH EVENING" (8 PM). Just 13 states in India have legalized lottery games and their play, with the remaining governments outright prohibiting both. Nagaland is one of the 13 Indian states where lotteries have been allowed to be held and played since 1967. 12 states remain: Goa, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, West Bengal, Sikkim, Assam, Mizoram, Kerala, Meghalaya, Manipur, Arunachal Pradesh, and Maharashtra.
Nagaland State Dear Lottery Sambad: Duties And Responsibilities
Supervising and arranging the various lottery draws via a government-appointed distributor is the primary responsibility of the Directorate of Nagaland State Lotteries. In addition to requiring effective coordination with other states and companies to maintain market competitiveness, this directorate's work is semi-technical in nature.
Nagaland Lottery Sambad Monday (September 01, 2025): History And Significance
In 1972, under the direction of the Nagaland government's Finance Department, the Directorate of Nagaland State Lotteries was established. As the department's ex-officio director, Secretart Finance performed this role.