LIVE | Nagaland Lottery Sambad THURSDAY (01.01.2026): Dear MAHANADI Morning 1 PM Lucky Draw DECLARED - 1st Prize Ticket No. TO BE OUT SOON

Nagaland Lottery Sambad Thursday, January 01, 2025: Dear MAHANADI Morning, Dear SUPREME Day, Dear FAME Evening Lottery will be declared today at 1 PM, 6PM, & 8PM respectively.1st Prize 1 CRORE

By : ABP Live News  | Updated at : 01 Jan 2026 01:03 PM (IST)

LIVE

Key Events
LIVE | Nagaland Lottery Sambad THURSDAY (01.01.2026)
Source : ABP LIVE

Background

Live Nagaland Lottery Results Thursday, 01-01-2026 LIVE: 1st Prize Announcement

The DEAR MAHANADI Morning Lottery, a prominent draw under the Nagaland State Lottery, is conducted every Thursday as part of the state’s seven official weekly lottery schemes. Each Nagaland lottery ticket is priced at ₹6, and the draw is officially held at P. R. Hill Junction, Kohima – 797001, under government-authorised supervision.

The Nagaland Lottery Result Today – Dear Mahanadi Morning LIVE has now been declared, prompting thousands of players across the state and beyond to check their Nagaland lottery results and match ticket numbers. Widely regarded as one of the most trusted and popular Nagaland daily lottery draws, the Dear Mahanadi Morning Lottery attracts consistent participation due to its transparent process, reliable schedule, and attractive prize structure, including bumper jackpot rewards.

The Nagaland Lottery Dear Mahanadi Morning Draw has now been declared, and thousands of participants are actively checking their ticket numbers to find out whether luck has smiled on them today. With rising interest in daily lottery results, the Nagaland Lottery Result Today Dear Mahanadi Morning continues to draw significant attention from players across the country.

The Nagaland lottery system is widely known for its transparency, government authorisation, and large-scale participation. Every day, thousands of people buy their Nagaland Lottery tickets through authorised offline sellers as well as approved digital platforms. With the increasing popularity of Nagaland Lottery online purchase, players now rely on fast, accurate, and real-time updates for every official draw.

Once the Nagaland Lottery Result Today for the Dear Mahanadi Morning draw is released, winners are advised to carefully match their ticket numbers with the officially published result list. All prize claims must be submitted at authorised Nagaland Lottery offices, along with valid identification proof and the original winning ticket, as per official guidelines.

Stay tuned for the complete and updated Dear Mahanadi Morning Nagaland Lottery result list, prize breakdown, and winner verification process, so you don’t miss a single update from today’s exciting draw.

[Disclaimer: ABP News does not support or encourage playing the lottery. It's important to be careful because playing lotteries too much can be addictive, and this involves financial risk. The information provided here is just to share updates and should not be seen as advice or encouragement to play.]

13:03 PM (IST)  •  01 Jan 2026

Nagaland Lottery Sambad THURSDAY Draw (01.01.2026): How To Claim Prize Money - SEVEN Basic Rules

  • Download the Prize Claim Form from the Nagaland Lottery official website.
  • Download the DECLARATION FORM from the site.
  • Effective April 2024, this claim form should only be used.
  • The declaration form should also be filled out and submitted.
  • It should not be damaged, and the ticket should be intact.
  • When submitting the claim form, make sure to include a government-approved photo ID and two passport-sized pictures.
  • Tickets that are tampered with or damaged are not accepted.
12:44 PM (IST)  •  01 Jan 2026

Live Nagaland Lottery Result Today: THURSDAY (01.01.2026): Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Today Result TODAY’S RESULT

Lottery Sambad Live Today 01.01.2026 Result
Lottery Name DEAR MAHANADI MORNING
Draw Code 21, 115, 119
Draw Name Dear Morning Sambad, Dear Evening Sambad, and Dear Night Sambad
First Prize Rs. 1 Crore
Result date 01st January 2026
Result Time 2PM, 6PM, and 8PM
Official Websites nagalandstatelotterysambad.com
Result Status Announced
