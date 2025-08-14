Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
LIVE | Nagaland Lottery Sambad Today (August 14, 2025): Dear MAHANADI Morning 1 PM Thursday Draw DECLARED - 1st Prize Ticket No. 78H 65485

LIVE | Nagaland Lottery Sambad Today (August 14, 2025): Dear MAHANADI Morning 1 PM Thursday Draw DECLARED - 1st Prize Ticket No. 78H 65485

Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Thursday, August 14, 2025: DEAR Mahanadi Morning 1 PM, DEAR Dancer Day 6 PM, and DEAR Sandpiper Evening 8 PM lucky draw will be declared today. 1st prize is ONE CRORE.

By : ABP Live News  | Updated at : 14 Aug 2025 01:15 PM (IST)

LIVE

Key Events
LIVE | Nagaland Lottery Sambad Today (August 14, 2025): Dear MAHANADI Morning 1 PM Thursday Draw DECLARED - 1st Prize Ticket No. 78H 65485
LIVE | Nagaland Lottery Sambad Today (August 14, 2025)
Source : ABP LIVE

Background

Nagaland Lottery Sambad (August 14, 2025): The Nagaland State Lottery is one of the most trusted and widely followed legal lotteries in India. Run by the Nagaland Finance Department since 1972, this government-regulated lottery system has become a major source of revenue for the state while attracting thousands of participants every single day. Daily draws are held three times, morning, day, and evening, under schemes like Dear Morning, Dear Day, and Dear Evening. These draws offer top prizes of up to ₹1 crore, including the highly coveted Super Prize.

With tickets priced at just ₹6, the lottery remains affordable and accessible, especially for daily wage earners and regular players who eagerly await the results. Even though lotteries are banned in many parts of India, Nagaland is among 13 states where such draws are legal and strictly monitored. This makes the Nagaland State Lottery Result Today Live updates one of the most searched and followed events across the country, turning it into a daily ritual for countless players.

LIVE | Nagaland Lottery Sambad Today (August 14, 2025): Dear MAHANADI Morning 1 PM Thursday Draw DECLARED - 1st Prize Ticket No. 78H 65485

The Director of Nagaland State Lotteries is in charge of overseeing and planning the lotteries, which are held daily at P. R. Hill Junction, Kohima, 797001. If you're among the lucky winners, you need to:

  • Present a copy of the lottery claim form along with your ticket.
  • The ticket must be undamaged and in its original condition.
  • A government-approved photo ID and passport-sized photos should be attached to the claim form.
  • Tickets with tampering or damage are not accepted.

The State Government grants the distributor permission to pay the winners of each distributor, stockist, agent, or seller a prize up to ₹10,000/- (Rupees ten thousand) on behalf of the State Government. Within thirty (30) days of the draw date, all claims exceeding Rs. 10,000 must be submitted to the Director, Government of Nagaland, or Nodal Office in the relevant state. Along with the forms for claims in the prescribed format, the original prize winning ticket, duly signed by the prize winner, and other documents must be submitted in order to receive payment within sixty (60) days.

Disclaimer: Lotteries should only be played sensibly because they have the potential to become addictive. This page's content should not be used as inspiration or guidance; rather, it is meant only for informational purposes. ABP Live Digital does not promote lotteries in any way.

Scroll down to view the full list of winners.

13:13 PM (IST)  •  14 Aug 2025

Nagaland Lottery Sambad THURSDAY Result (August 07, 2025): Dear MAHANADI 1 PM Draw Declared - 1st Prize Ticket No. 78H 65485

Nagaland Lottery Sambad THURSDAY Result (August 14, 2025): Dear MAHANADI 1 PM Draw Declared - 1st Prize Ticket No. 78H 65485

13:12 PM (IST)  •  14 Aug 2025

Nagaland Lottery Sambad THURSDAY (August 14, 2025): Dear MAHANADI Morning 1 PM Draw Declared - Check Lucky Winners

Nagaland lottery sambad Dear Mahanadi, 1pm lottery jackpot draw result announced. Stay tuned for the latest Nagaland lottery live updates only on ABP Live.

13:08 PM (IST)  •  14 Aug 2025

Nagaland Sambad Lottery THURSDAY Result OUT (August 14, 2025) - Check Winners (FULL LIST)

Nagaland DEAR MAHANADI Morning 1 PM Result: TO BE ANNOUNCED SOON

Nagaland DEAR DANCER Day 6 PM Result: TO BE ANNOUNCED SOON

Nagaland DEAR SANDPIPER Evening 8 PM Result: TO BE ANNOUNCED SOON

Nagaland Lottery Prize Money Details

- 1st Prize: Rs 1 Crore

- 2nd Prize: Rs. 9,000

- 3rd Prize: Rs. 450

- 4th Prize: Rs. 250

- 5th Prize: Rs. 120

- Consolation Prize: Rs. 1,000

13:05 PM (IST)  •  14 Aug 2025

Nagaland Lottery Sambad THURSDAY Draw (14.08.2025): How To Claim Prize Money - SEVEN Basic Rules

  • Download the Prize Claim Form from the Nagaland Lottery official website.
  • Download the DECLARATION FORM from the site.
  • Effective April 2024, this claim form should only be used.
  • The declaration form should also be filled out and submitted.
  • It should not be damaged, and the ticket should be intact.
  • When submitting the claim form, make sure to include a government-approved photo ID and two passport-sized pictures.
  • Tickets that are tampered with or damaged are not accepted.
13:02 PM (IST)  •  14 Aug 2025

Nagaland Lottery Sambad THURSDAY (August 14, 2025): Full Prize Money Details

Nagaland Lottery sambad: Prize Money Details

  • 1st Prize: Rs 1 Crore
  • 2nd Prize: Rs. 9,000
  • 3rd Prize: Rs. 450
  • 4th Prize: Rs. 250
  • 5th Prize: Rs. 120
  • Consolation Prize: Rs. 1,000
Nagaland Lottery Nagaland Lottery Result Nagaland Lottery Result Live Dear MAHANADI Morning 1 PM Result
New Update
Opinion
