Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeStatesNortheastCM Himanta Calls Gaurav Gogoi ‘100% Pakistani Agent’, Assam Congress Chief Challenges Him To Release SIT Report

CM Himanta Calls Gaurav Gogoi ‘100% Pakistani Agent’, Assam Congress Chief Challenges Him To Release SIT Report

Speaking to reporters in Tezpur, Sarma maintained that his remark about Gogoi’s alleged link with Pakistani agencies was accurate.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 03 Nov 2025 11:48 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Two days after Assam Congress president Gaurav Gogoi called Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma unfit to lead the state, the BJP leader on Monday repeated his allegation that the opposition MP is a “100 per cent Pakistani agent”.

CM Repeats Allegation, Says Claim ‘100 Per Cent Correct’

Speaking to reporters in Tezpur, Sarma maintained that his remark about Gogoi’s alleged link with Pakistani agencies was accurate.

“Yes, 100 per cent. People drink milk after mixing some water. Gaurav Gogoi’s link with Pakistani agents does not have a little water, it’s 100 per cent milk. That means whatever I have said is 100 per cent correct,” he stated.

On October 31, Sarma had first alleged that Gogoi was a “100 per cent Pakistani agent planted by a foreign power.” Gogoi had responded the next day, asserting that such comments showed Sarma was unfit to hold the office of chief minister.

Sarma Challenges Gogoi to File Case

Sarma said he would welcome legal action from Gogoi. “Yesterday, Debabrata Saikia (Leader of Opposition in the Assam Assembly) asked Gaurav Gogoi to file a case. I will be happy if he files a case against me. Even if he does not, we will make public Gaurav Gogoi’s activities after filing the charge sheet in the Zubeen Garg case,” the CM said at an official event.

Later in the evening in Guwahati, he told reporters that the police had already submitted a report on Gogoi’s alleged Pakistani links.

“That report is with me only. If I give the report now, people will say that I am trying to divert the issue (from Zubeen Garg’s death case). So, I do not want to divert the issue. Once we file the chargesheet of Zubeen Garg, then we will take up the Ali Tauqeer case,” he said.
A Special Investigation Team (SIT) had been probing the alleged interference of Pakistani national Ali Tauqeer Sheikh, who was reportedly connected to Gogoi’s British wife, Elizabeth Colburn, in India’s internal affairs.

Gogoi Dares CM to Prove Allegations

Responding to the renewed accusations, Gogoi challenged Sarma to make the SIT report public and take action if any wrongdoing was proven.

“Let the chief minister make public the SIT investigation report. If the allegations are indeed serious, I am right here in Assam. Prove them and take action against me,” the Congress MP said during a press conference at Hamren.

He asserted that Sarma would “have to leave Assam after the 2026 Assembly elections” and urged him to release all the alleged evidence.

“We are public representatives, not accused in a court. Allegations made against us must be proved before the people, not hidden behind legal threats. The CM should not suggest that we go to court,” Gogoi said.

The Congress leader also reminded that Sarma had earlier promised to reveal details of the alleged links by September 10 but failed to do so.

Allegations Against Gogoi’s Wife

Sarma and the BJP have repeatedly accused Gogoi and his wife of having links with Pakistan’s spy agency, the ISI. The CM claimed that Colburn had travelled 19 times between India and Pakistan, and that Gogoi had himself visited Pakistan on an ISI invitation for training and worked closely with its establishment.

He further alleged that Colburn had collected classified government documents, including Intelligence Bureau reports, for the Pakistani climate lobby.

Gogoi Questions CM’s Mental State

Hitting back, Gogoi had earlier dismissed Sarma’s accusations as “ridiculous, baseless, insane and nonsense”, questioning the CM’s mental condition and alleging that his remarks reflected “issues at the home front.”

He accused Sarma of “behaving like an IT cell troll” and making statements without evidence.

Published at : 03 Nov 2025 11:48 PM (IST)
Tags :
Himanta Biswa Sarma Assam Cm Pakistani Agent GAurav Gogoi
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Pakistan Army Accuses India Of Plotting ‘False Flag Operation’ Amid Tri-Services Exercise 'Trishul'
Pakistan Army Accuses India Of Plotting ‘False Flag Op’ Amid Tri-Services Exercise 'Trishul'
Election 2025
PM Modi Says Tejashwi Yadav ‘Hiding Father’s Sins’; RJD Leader Hits Back: ‘You Can’t Match Him In 7 Lifetimes’
PM Modi Says Tejashwi ‘Hiding Father’s Sins’; He Retorts, ‘You Can’t Match Him In 7 Lifetimes’
Cities
Jaipur Accident Death Toll Rises To 14 After 'Drunk' Driver Rams Dumper Into Vehicles; PM Announces Ex Gratia
Jaipur Accident Death Toll Rises To 14 After 'Drunk' Driver Rams Dumper Into Vehicles; PM Announces Ex Gratia
Election 2025
‘Congress Leaders Took Supari To Finish Off RJD’: PM Modi’s Sharp Attack On Oppn Amid Bihar Election Heat
‘Congress Leaders Took Supari To Finish Off RJD’: PM Modi’s Sharp Attack On Oppn In Bihar
Advertisement

Videos

Bihar Election: Yogi Adityanath Slams Opposition In Darbhanga, Labels INDIA Bloc “Pappu, Tappu, Appu”
Kanpur Dehat: Massive Fire Erupts In Plastic Warehouse, Thick Smoke Covers Sky
Breaking: Donald Trump’s Claim Raises Questions On U.S.-Pakistan Ties Amid Nuclear Test Allegations
Breaking: Donald Trump Claims Pakistan Conducting Underground Nuclear Tests | ABP NEWS
India Awaits Formal Response After Trump’s Nuclear Test Claims; Delhi Reaffirms No-First-Use Stance
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live Education
ABP Live Education
OPINION | Jobs Vs Degrees: Why Affordable Skill-Based Education Could Be The Answer
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget