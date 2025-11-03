Two days after Assam Congress president Gaurav Gogoi called Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma unfit to lead the state, the BJP leader on Monday repeated his allegation that the opposition MP is a “100 per cent Pakistani agent”.

CM Repeats Allegation, Says Claim ‘100 Per Cent Correct’

Speaking to reporters in Tezpur, Sarma maintained that his remark about Gogoi’s alleged link with Pakistani agencies was accurate.

“Yes, 100 per cent. People drink milk after mixing some water. Gaurav Gogoi’s link with Pakistani agents does not have a little water, it’s 100 per cent milk. That means whatever I have said is 100 per cent correct,” he stated.

On October 31, Sarma had first alleged that Gogoi was a “100 per cent Pakistani agent planted by a foreign power.” Gogoi had responded the next day, asserting that such comments showed Sarma was unfit to hold the office of chief minister.

Sarma Challenges Gogoi to File Case

Sarma said he would welcome legal action from Gogoi. “Yesterday, Debabrata Saikia (Leader of Opposition in the Assam Assembly) asked Gaurav Gogoi to file a case. I will be happy if he files a case against me. Even if he does not, we will make public Gaurav Gogoi’s activities after filing the charge sheet in the Zubeen Garg case,” the CM said at an official event.

Later in the evening in Guwahati, he told reporters that the police had already submitted a report on Gogoi’s alleged Pakistani links.

“That report is with me only. If I give the report now, people will say that I am trying to divert the issue (from Zubeen Garg’s death case). So, I do not want to divert the issue. Once we file the chargesheet of Zubeen Garg, then we will take up the Ali Tauqeer case,” he said.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) had been probing the alleged interference of Pakistani national Ali Tauqeer Sheikh, who was reportedly connected to Gogoi’s British wife, Elizabeth Colburn, in India’s internal affairs.

Gogoi Dares CM to Prove Allegations

Responding to the renewed accusations, Gogoi challenged Sarma to make the SIT report public and take action if any wrongdoing was proven.

“Let the chief minister make public the SIT investigation report. If the allegations are indeed serious, I am right here in Assam. Prove them and take action against me,” the Congress MP said during a press conference at Hamren.

He asserted that Sarma would “have to leave Assam after the 2026 Assembly elections” and urged him to release all the alleged evidence.

“We are public representatives, not accused in a court. Allegations made against us must be proved before the people, not hidden behind legal threats. The CM should not suggest that we go to court,” Gogoi said.

The Congress leader also reminded that Sarma had earlier promised to reveal details of the alleged links by September 10 but failed to do so.

Allegations Against Gogoi’s Wife

Sarma and the BJP have repeatedly accused Gogoi and his wife of having links with Pakistan’s spy agency, the ISI. The CM claimed that Colburn had travelled 19 times between India and Pakistan, and that Gogoi had himself visited Pakistan on an ISI invitation for training and worked closely with its establishment.

He further alleged that Colburn had collected classified government documents, including Intelligence Bureau reports, for the Pakistani climate lobby.

Gogoi Questions CM’s Mental State

Hitting back, Gogoi had earlier dismissed Sarma’s accusations as “ridiculous, baseless, insane and nonsense”, questioning the CM’s mental condition and alleging that his remarks reflected “issues at the home front.”

He accused Sarma of “behaving like an IT cell troll” and making statements without evidence.