Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeStatesMaharashtraAurangabad Railway Station Officially Renamed Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Aurangabad Railway Station Officially Renamed Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The city, previously named for Mughal emperor Aurangzeb, received the new name as a tribute to Chhatrapati Sambhaji, the son of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

By : PTI | Updated at : 25 Oct 2025 11:57 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Mumbai: Three years after the renaming of the Aurangabad city in Maharashtra, the Central Railway on Saturday said the Aurangabad railway station has been officially renamed as "Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar railway station." Its new station code will be `CPSN', the Central Railway said in a release.

The station falls under the Nanded Division of South Central Railway.

The BJP-led Mahayuti government on October 15 had issued a gazette notification to change the name of the Aurangabad railway station.

The move came nearly three years after the then government headed by Eknath Shinde formally renamed Aurangabad city as Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

The city, previously named for Mughal emperor Aurangzeb, received the new name as a tribute to Chhatrapati Sambhaji, the son of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and second ruler of the Maratha state.

Aurangabad railway station was opened in 1900, during the reign of the 7th Nizam of Hyderabad, Mir Osman Ali Khan.

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar is a tourist hub, surrounded by many historical monuments including the Ajanta Caves and Ellora Caves, both UNESCO World Heritage Sites.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Also read
Published at : 25 Oct 2025 11:57 PM (IST)
Tags :
Indian Railways Maharashtra Maharashtra' MAHARASHTRA NEWS
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Pakistan Warns Of ‘Open War’ If Talks With Afghanistan Fail Amid Border Tensions
Pakistan Warns Of ‘Open War’ If Talks With Afghanistan Fail Amid Border Tensions
Cities
'I Offer My Heartfelt Apology To Telangana Martyrs': K Kavitha Demands Rs 1 Crore Compensation For Families
'I Offer My Heartfelt Apology To Telangana Martyrs': K Kavitha Demands Rs 1 Crore Compensation For Families
Tamil Nadu
Chennai Cyclone Alert: ‘Montha’ Likely To Bring Heavy Rainfall From October 27
Chennai Cyclone Alert: ‘Montha’ Likely To Bring Heavy Rainfall From October 27
Cricket
Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Shatter Records As India Pull Off Iconic Win vs Australia
Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Shatter Records As India Pull Off Iconic Win vs Australia
Advertisement

Videos

Bhojpuri Star Khesari Lal Yadav Enters Bihar Polls; Massive Crowd Greets Him in Chhapra
Khesari Lal Yadav’s Grand Entry in Bihar Polls; PM Modi Counters Mahagathbandhan in Rally
Massive Crowd Turns Unruly at Tejashwi Yadav’s Campaign Office Launch in Raghopur
BJP MLA Bharat Bind Faces Public Backlash in Bhabua Over Five-Year Inaction Allegations
First Arrest in Satara Woman Doctor Suicide Case; Accused Prashant Bankar Held by Police
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
Beyond Roads & Jobs: Why Maithili Deserves A Place In Bihar's 2025 Poll Promises
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget