Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Diwali 2025Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeStatesMaharashtraFormer Maharashtra Minister Bachchu Kadu 'Advises' Farmers To ‘Slash Or Kill MLA’ Instead Of Suicide

Former Maharashtra Minister Bachchu Kadu 'Advises' Farmers To ‘Slash Or Kill MLA’ Instead Of Suicide

Kadu had previously been convicted in August for assaulting a public servant in a case dating back seven years. The Maharashtra court sentenced the former MLA to three months imprisonment.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 20 Oct 2025 03:56 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Former Maharashtra minister and head of the Prahar organisation, Bachchu Kadu, has sparked fresh controversy after addressing farmers in Paturda village, Buldhana district, 'advising' them to take extreme measures instead of committing suicide, including targeting legislators. Kadu’s remarks come just months after he was convicted in August for assaulting a public servant in a seven-year-old case. His comments have drawn widespread criticism, raising concerns about the impact of political rhetoric on vulnerable communities and the responsibilities of public figures when addressing sensitive issues like farmer suicides and financial distress.

Speaking to the farmers, Kadu questioned, “If cotton gets a price of Rs 3,000, what will you do? You'll say you'll commit suicide. Hey, instead of committing suicide, kill someone, slash a legislator, then there will be no need to think about suicide.” He went further, suggesting, “Rather than committing suicide, it's better to go to a legislator's house, take off all your clothes and sit there, and urinate in front of the house; that's better than dying.”

Kadu had previously been convicted in August for assaulting a public servant in a case dating back seven years. The Maharashtra court sentenced the former MLA to three months’ imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 10,000, noting that being a legislator “didn’t give him a licence” to attack. His sentence was, however, suspended until he appeals to a higher court, and he was granted bail.

While Kadu had not physically struck the complainant IAS officer and has made a threatening gesture with an iPad, the court observed that such an action was sufficient to create apprehension of imminent criminal force. The court further emphasised that officers involved in policymaking and planning should be able to work fearlessly and effectively, without threats undermining their duties.

Kadu was convicted under Sections 353 (assault on public servant) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code, but was acquitted under Section 504 (intentional insult). While recognising that Kadu may have intended to address a grievance, the court deemed his approach “inherently improper”, stating that a public servant cannot be threatened with harm to life or reputation, regardless of noble intentions.

Also read
Published at : 20 Oct 2025 03:49 PM (IST)
Tags :
Maharashtra Maharashtra' Farmers Bachchu Kadu
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Business
Diwali Cheer On Dalal Street, Sensex Climbs Over 400 Points, Nifty Gains More Than 140
Diwali Cheer On Dalal Street, Sensex Climbs Over 400 Points, Nifty Gains More Than 140
Technology
Global Cloud Outage Hits Amazon, Prime Video, Snapchat, Perplexity, & More
Global Cloud Outage Hits Amazon, Prime Video, Snapchat, Perplexity, & More
News
PM Modi Celebrates Diwali With Navy Personnel, Says INS Vikrant Sends Waves Of Fear Across Pakistan, Salutes Armed Forces
PM Modi Celebrates Diwali With Navy Personnel, Says INS Vikrant Sends Waves Of Fear Across Pakistan, Salutes Armed Forces
Cities
Delhi Chokes On Diwali Morning As Air Quality Plunges To 'Severe' Category: Check Area-Wise AQI
Delhi Chokes On Diwali Morning As Air Quality Plunges To 'Severe' Category: Check AQI
Advertisement

Videos

Delhi Choked With Pollution, Trains Overcrowded, Fires & Crimes Mark Festive Season Across India
Festive Chaos Across India: From Harassment In UP To Record-Breaking Diwali In Ayodhya
Festive Rush Chaos: Railways Add 1,200 Special Trains Yet Stations Overflow With Passengers
Toxic Diwali Air In Delhi: AQI Crosses 400, Visibility Drops As GRAP 2 Restrictions Enforced
Delhi-NCR Breathes Toxic Air As GRAP Restrictions Imposed Amid Rising Pollution Levels
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
From Floods To Fury: Bengal's Violence Spiral Under Mamata But BJP's Hasty President's Rule Bid Risks Backfire
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget