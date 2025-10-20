Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Former Maharashtra minister and head of the Prahar organisation, Bachchu Kadu, has sparked fresh controversy after addressing farmers in Paturda village, Buldhana district, 'advising' them to take extreme measures instead of committing suicide, including targeting legislators. Kadu’s remarks come just months after he was convicted in August for assaulting a public servant in a seven-year-old case. His comments have drawn widespread criticism, raising concerns about the impact of political rhetoric on vulnerable communities and the responsibilities of public figures when addressing sensitive issues like farmer suicides and financial distress.

Speaking to the farmers, Kadu questioned, “If cotton gets a price of Rs 3,000, what will you do? You'll say you'll commit suicide. Hey, instead of committing suicide, kill someone, slash a legislator, then there will be no need to think about suicide.” He went further, suggesting, “Rather than committing suicide, it's better to go to a legislator's house, take off all your clothes and sit there, and urinate in front of the house; that's better than dying.”

Kadu had previously been convicted in August for assaulting a public servant in a case dating back seven years. The Maharashtra court sentenced the former MLA to three months’ imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 10,000, noting that being a legislator “didn’t give him a licence” to attack. His sentence was, however, suspended until he appeals to a higher court, and he was granted bail.

While Kadu had not physically struck the complainant IAS officer and has made a threatening gesture with an iPad, the court observed that such an action was sufficient to create apprehension of imminent criminal force. The court further emphasised that officers involved in policymaking and planning should be able to work fearlessly and effectively, without threats undermining their duties.

Kadu was convicted under Sections 353 (assault on public servant) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code, but was acquitted under Section 504 (intentional insult). While recognising that Kadu may have intended to address a grievance, the court deemed his approach “inherently improper”, stating that a public servant cannot be threatened with harm to life or reputation, regardless of noble intentions.