BMC Election 2026: Hours Before Voting, Sanjay Raut Makes ‘Emotional’ Appeal To Marathi Voters

HomeStatesMaharashtraBMC Election 2026: Hours Before Voting, Sanjay Raut Makes ‘Emotional’ Appeal To Marathi Voters

The counting of votes will begin immediately thereafter, with results scheduled to be announced on January 16.

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 14 Jan 2026 08:15 PM (IST)
With only a few hours left for polling, the Mumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections have drawn nationwide attention. Voting for the 227 wards of the civic body will take place on Thursday, January 15, from 7.30 am to 5.30 pm.

Sanjay Raut Urges Support For Thackeray Brothers

Ahead of voting, Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray faction) MP Sanjay Raut took to social media, appealing to voters to stand by the Thackeray brothers.

In his post, Raut wrote, “All Marathi people have decided… if there is one, it is safe! And Thackeray is the best.”

Earlier in the day, Sanjay Raut and former Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray visited Raj Thackeray’s Shivtirth residence. Members of the Thackeray family were present during the visit.

Following brief interactions with the media, Uddhav Thackeray and Raj Thackeray together paid homage at Mumbadevi temple.

BJP’s Hindutva Pitch Ahead Of Polls

On the other side of the political divide, BJP MLA Nitesh Rane also issued a last-minute appeal to voters, raising the issue of Hindutva.

Rane shared a post on social media with the caption: “Hindu has decided, I love Mahadev…” Through the message, he sought to mobilise voters on religious lines ahead of polling.

With competing appeals from major political camps, voter sentiment will become clear once results are declared.

Counting Likely To Be Done In Phases

Unlike the 2017 civic polls, counting of votes this year will not take place simultaneously for all wards. According to officials, the process will be conducted in phases, beginning Friday morning.

There are 23 counting officers appointed across Mumbai city, with each officer responsible for around ten wards. However, only two wards will be counted at a time by each officer.

As a result, votes from a maximum of 46 wards will be counted simultaneously across Mumbai, raising the possibility of a staggered announcement of results.

Frequently Asked Questions

When are the Mumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections being held?

Voting for the BMC elections will take place on Thursday, January 15, from 7.30 am to 5.30 pm. The results are scheduled to be announced on January 16.

How will the vote counting for the BMC elections be conducted?

Unlike previous years, the counting of votes will be done in phases, starting Friday morning. Each counting officer will be responsible for a group of wards, counting two at a time.

What appeals were made by political leaders before the BMC elections?

Sanjay Raut appealed for support for the Thackeray brothers, while BJP MLA Nitesh Rane focused on Hindutva in his appeals to voters.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 14 Jan 2026 08:15 PM (IST)
Maharashtra Sanjay Raut MUMBAI BMC Elections 2026 Emotional Appeal To Marathi Voters
