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HomeStatesLIVE UPDATES | Kerala Lottery Sambad Result Today (June 1, 2026): BHAGYATHARA BT-55 MONDAY 3PM Draw DECLARED - 1st Prize Ticket No TO BE OUT SOON

LIVE UPDATES | Kerala Lottery Sambad Result Today (June 1, 2026): BHAGYATHARA BT-55 MONDAY 3PM Draw DECLARED - 1st Prize Ticket No TO BE OUT SOON

Kerala Lottery Result (June 1, 2026): Bhagyathara BT-55 results out today at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram. Refresh page and follow ABP Live to get the recent updates.

By : ABP Live  | Updated at : 01 Jun 2026 03:16 PM (IST)

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Key Events
live-updates-kerala-lottery-results-live-out-today-bhagyathara-bt-55-winning-numbers-1-June-2026-monday-3pm-bumper-draw-declared-first-prize-1-crore-check-full-winners-list LIVE UPDATES | Kerala Lottery Sambad Result Today (June 1, 2026): BHAGYATHARA BT-55 MONDAY 3PM Draw DECLARED - 1st Prize Ticket No TO BE OUT SOON
LIVE UPDATES | Kerala Lottery Sambad Result Today (June 1, 2026): BHAGYATHARA BT-55 MONDAY 3PM Draw DECLARED
Source : ABPLIVE AI

Background

Kerala Lottery Result Monday (June 1, 2026): One of the most reputable and well-run lottery systems in India, the Kerala State Lottery is renowned for its openness, social impact, and government supervision.

Kerala Lottery results announced today, Monday, June 1, 2026: Check Winners List

Bhagyathara BT-55 – Monday Bumper Draw Results (Top 3 Prize Winners)

Draw Date: 01-06-2026
Lottery Name: Bhagyathara BT-55

1st Prize: ₹1 CroreBJ 659839 (KAYAMKULAM)
2nd Prize: ₹30 LakhBG 334040 (GURUVAYOOR)
3rd Prize: ₹5 Lakh – BE 248939 (THRISSUR)

History of Kerala Lottery

Started in 1967 by the Government of Kerala. India’s first state-run lottery, introduced to:

  • Provide employment to the poor and unemployed

  • Raise funds for social welfare without increasing taxes

  • The initiative was led by P. K. Kunju, then Finance Minister of Kerala.

  • Over time, the Kerala Lottery became a model system for other Indian states.

Purpose Behind the Lottery

Unlike private or illegal lotteries, Kerala Lottery was created to:

  • Generate revenue for public welfare

  • Provide legal income to thousands of ticket sellers

  • Eliminate illegal lottery rackets

Government Control & Transparency

  • Fully managed by the Kerala State Lotteries Department

  • Draws are conducted publicly

  • Results are officially published and audited

This transparency is why Kerala Lottery enjoys high public trust.

Many Indian states adopted identical lottery systems after Kerala's success. One of the most reputable lotteries in India is the Kerala Lottery. Over time, lotteries were added on a daily, weekly, and bumper basis. Kerala State Lotteries consists of seven weekly lotteries, a monthly draw, and six bumper lotteries. Every day at 3:00 PM, the seven-week draw is held at Gorky Bhavan, which is close to Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram.

Kerala State hosts a number of seasonal "bumper" lotteries, including those for Christmas, summer, Vishu, monsoon, Thiruvonam, and Pooja, in addition to the weekly lotteries. Today, June 1, 2026, the Bhagyathara BT-55 lottery will take place at Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram, close to Bakery Junction.

(Disclaimer: Lotteries should only be played sensibly because they have the potential to become addictive. This page's content should not be used as inspiration or guidance; rather, it is meant only for informational purposes. ABP Live Digital does not promote lotteries in any way.)

15:16 PM (IST)  •  01 Jun 2026

Kerala Lottery BHAGYATHARA BT-55 MONDAY Result: What To Do If The Winning Prize Is Less Than Rs 5,000?

If the winnings from the Kerala lottery today are less than Rs. 5,000, the winners may pick up their winnings from any Kerala lottery retailer. In order to make a claim, they must turn in their tickets and provide identification to the government lottery office or bank if the amount exceeds Rs. 5000. 30% of the total amount is deducted for Kerala lottery taxes, and 10% goes toward the agent's commission. Follow ABP Live English for more information regarding Kerala lottery prize claims and Kerala lottery prize structures.

15:10 PM (IST)  •  01 Jun 2026

Kerala Lottery Sambad BHAGYATHARA BT-55 MONDAY: Price Of A Single Ticket And Entire Book

1 Bhagyathara 50/- 1250/- 10,000,000/- Monday
2 Sthree Sakthi 50/- 1250/- 10,000,000/- Tuesday
3 Dhanalakshmi 50/- 1250/- 10,000,000/- Wednesday
4 Karunya Plus 50/- 1250/- 10,000,000/- Thursday
5 Suvarna Keralam 50/- 1250/- 10,000,000/- Friday
6 Karunya 50/- 1250/- 10,000,000/- Saturday
7 Samrudhi 50/- 1250/- 10,000,000/- Sunday
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Today Kerala Lottery Kerala Lottery Result Kerala Lottery Result LIVE Lottery Sambad Kerala Jackpot Result Lottery Sambad Today Kerala Lottery Sambad Result Kerala State Lottery Result Today 3pm Bhagyathara Lottery Results Kerala Lottery Result Today Bhagyathara Kerala Lottery Monday Kerala State BHAGYATHARA BT-55 Lottery Kerala Lottery Result 01-06-2026 Kerala Lottery June 1
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