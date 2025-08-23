A late-night traffic dispute on the busy Sasthamangalam–Vellayambalam stretch led to the brief detention of Union Minister of State Suresh Gopi’s son, Madhav Suresh, along with Youth Congress leader Vinod Krishna, by the Museum Police.

Suresh Gopi's Son, Youth Congress Leader Engage In Clash

According to officials, the incident occurred when Madhav, driving towards Vellayambalam, confronted Vinod’s vehicle that had just taken a U-turn, leading to a heated argument in the middle of the road. Videos from the spot showed Madhav blocking Vinod’s car and engaging in a verbal exchange, drawing a crowd and disrupting traffic. As per an official, quoted by ANI, "Due to a lack of space, an argument broke out, with Madhav seen in a video blocking Vinod's vehicle and engaging in a heated exchange."

Eyewitnesses initially alleged that Madhav was under the influence of alcohol, but police confirmed that medical tests ruled out intoxication. Madhav, on his part, accused Vinod of using a mobile phone while driving.

“Both were questioned at the station. Neither side wished to lodge a complaint, and they were released after counselling,” Museum Police said.

The confrontation drew additional attention as bystanders recognised Madhav from his recent film releases, adding a layer of public curiosity to the otherwise routine traffic altercation.

Who Is Madhav Suresh?

Madhav Suresh, the son of Union Minister of State Gopi and Radhika Nair, comes from a family with strong ties to cinema, as Radhika is the granddaughter of veteran actress Aranmula Ponnamma. He has four siblings — Lakshmi, Gokul, Bhagya, and Bhavni. The family, however, faced a tragedy when Lakshmi passed away in a car accident at just one-and-a-half years old.



Among the siblings, Gokul has also followed his father’s footsteps into the Malayalam film industry and established himself as an actor. The family currently resides in Sasthamangalam, Thiruvananthapuram.

