Self-Styled Nun Booked For Bomb Threat Against Kerala CM On Social Media

Kerala police have booked a self-styled nun for allegedly issuing a bomb threat against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in a Facebook comment.

By : PTI | Updated at : 27 Nov 2025 01:29 PM (IST)
Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 27 (PTI) A self-styled nun has been booked over a social media post comment in which she allegedly called for a bomb attack on Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, police said on Thursday.

The police registered a case against Teena Jose for allegedly calling for a bomb attack on the chief minister in the comment box of another user's post on Facebook.

Police officials said the case was registered at the Thiruvananthapuram City Cyber Police Station on Wednesday following a complaint filed by a New Delhi-based lawyer.

The self-styled nun has been booked under sections 192 (wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot) and 351(2) (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Police are attempting to trace the Facebook post and Jose will be interrogated soon, officials said.

The incident took place last week when a person named Selton L D’Souza shared a post about the chief minister’s participation in the local body election campaign.

In the comment, Jose allegedly called for a bomb attack on CM, adding that the world that killed a good man like former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi could do that as well.

Later, the religious congregation to which she had belonged issued a press release stating it had revoked her membership in 2009 and had forbidden her from wearing religious attire.

It also clarified that her actions are entirely her personal decision and responsibility.

Having completed her legal studies, Jose, a resident of Kochi, was enrolled as an advocate only after she approached the Kerala High Court and Supreme Court to challenge norms that prevent religious persons in another vocation from practising law. 

(This report has been published as part of an auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 27 Nov 2025 01:29 PM (IST)
Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita Kerala CM Bomb Threat Self-styled Nun Booked Kerala Cyber Police Thiruvananthapuram Police Case
