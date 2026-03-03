Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaT20 World Cup 2026Web StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeStatesKeralaLIVE | Nagaland Lottery Sambad Today (03.03.2026): Dear SHINE Morning TUESDAY 1 PM Draw DECLARED (1 CRORE) - 1st Prize Ticket No. TO BE OUT SOON

LIVE | Nagaland Lottery Sambad Today (03.03.2026): Dear SHINE Morning TUESDAY 1 PM Draw DECLARED (1 CRORE) - 1st Prize Ticket No. TO BE OUT SOON

Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad Tuesday, March 03, 2026: Dear SHINE Morning, Dear PRESTIGE Day, Dear DESTINY Evening Lottery will be declared today at 1 PM, 6PM, & 8PM respectively.1st Prize 1 CRORE

By : ABP Live News  | Updated at : 03 Mar 2026 12:05 PM (IST)

LIVE

Key Events
live updates nagaland lottery sambad today out 03 March 2026 dear shine morning 1 pm dear prestige day 6 pm dear destiny evening 8 pm tuesday draw declared 1st prize 1 crore bumper jackpot check full winners list LIVE | Nagaland Lottery Sambad Today (03.03.2026): Dear SHINE Morning TUESDAY 1 PM Draw DECLARED (1 CRORE) - 1st Prize Ticket No. TO BE OUT SOON
LIVE | Nagaland Lottery Sambad Today (03.03.2026)
Source : ABPLIVE AI

Background

[LIVE UPDATES] Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad Results TUESDAY, 03-03-2026: Complete Winners List 

Nagaland Lottery Sambad Tuesday (March 03, 2026): The DEAR SHINE Morning Lottery, DEAR PRESTIGE Day, and DEAR DESTINY Evening—formerly known as DEAR GODAVARI Morning, DEAR COMET Day, and DEAR GOOSE Evening, respectively—take place every Monday as part of the state's seven official weekly lottery schemes. Each Nagaland lottery ticket costs ₹6, and the draw is formally held at P. R. Hill Junction, Kohima, 797001, under government-approved supervision.

The Nagaland State Lottery Sambad is a popular government-authorized daily lottery in India, with three draws every day:

1:00 PM – Morning draw

6:00 PM – Day draw

8:00 PM – Evening draw

Note: Results are typically published shortly after each draw (around 1:10 PM, 6:10 PM & 8:10 PM IST).

Nagaland Lottery Sambad is one of the most popular and widely followed state lottery systems in India. Operated under the Government of Nagaland, it has earned a strong reputation for transparency, regularity, and credibility. Over the years, Nagaland Lottery Sambad has become a trusted source of hope and excitement for millions of people across the country.

History of Nagaland Lottery Sambad

The Nagaland State Lottery was introduced to generate revenue for the state while providing a legal and organized lottery system for the public. With strict government supervision, the lottery system gradually expanded and gained nationwide recognition. The term “Lottery Sambad” became popular because of its regular publication of lottery results through newspapers, online platforms, and official channels.

Daily Draws and Popular Lottery Series

Nagaland Lottery Sambad is known for its multiple daily draws, making it unique among Indian state lotteries. Popular series such as Dear Morning, Dear Day, Dear Evening, Dear Night, Dear Shine, Dear Prestige, and Dear Destiny attract large participation. These frequent draws ensure continuous engagement and excitement for lottery buyers.

Transparency and Fair Play

One of the biggest strengths of Nagaland Lottery Sambad is its transparency. All draws are conducted under official supervision using clearly defined procedures. Results are promptly published, allowing participants to verify winning numbers easily. This openness has helped build strong public trust over the years.

Economic and Social Importance

Nagaland Lottery Sambad contributes significantly to the state’s revenue, supporting various development and welfare activities. At the same time, it provides income opportunities for thousands of lottery agents and sellers across India. For many participants, the lottery represents a chance to improve their financial condition responsibly.

Popularity Across India

Unlike many regional lotteries, Nagaland Lottery Sambad enjoys nationwide popularity. With easy availability of tickets and instant access to results through digital platforms, it has successfully adapted to modern technology while maintaining its traditional structure.

Stay tuned to this live blog for the latest DEAR DESTINY EVENING 8PM Nagaland Lottery results, complete winner list, prize details, and verification updates so you don't miss any official announcements from today's draw.

[Disclaimer: ABP News does not support or encourage playing the lottery. It's important to be careful because playing lotteries too much can be addictive, and this involves financial risk. The information provided here is just to share updates and should not be seen as advice or encouragement to play.]

12:05 PM (IST)  •  03 Mar 2026

Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad Tuesday: Legal in India?

Lotteries are permitted in thirteen Indian states: Nagaland, Assam, Mizoram, Kerala, Meghalaya, Manipur, Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, West Bengal, and Sikkim. West Bengal has won the most Lottery Sambad prizes because it has more players than any other Indian state.

11:57 AM (IST)  •  03 Mar 2026

Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad TUESDAY: Where And How To Buy Tickets?

Authorized Local Sellers

  • Licensed ticket agents / vendors — This is the most common way to buy Nagaland lottery tickets.
  • They sell paper tickets for the daily draws (Dear Morning, Dear Day, Dear Evening).
  • Authorized sellers are officially recognized by the Nagaland State Lotteries department.
  • Tickets are typically priced around ₹6 for the regular Dear Daily draw. 

Where you’ll find them:

  • Local lottery shops/stalls
  • Markets and street vendors in cities and towns
  • Retailers in Nagaland state and in other Indian states where lottery sales are legal
Load More
Tags :
Lottery Sambad Lottery Sambad Today Nagaland State Lottery March 03 Nagaland Lottery Today Result Dear Shine Morning Result Dear Prestige Day Result Dear Destiny Evening Result Dear Shine Tuesday Weekly Lottery Lottery Sambad Results Dear SHINE Tuesday Dear PRESTIGE Tuesday Dear DESTINY Tuesday Nagaland Lottery Result 03 03 2026 Dear Lottery 03 03 2026
New Update
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Kerala
LIVE | Nagaland Lottery Sambad Today (03.03.2026): Dear SHINE Morning TUESDAY 1 PM Draw DECLARED (1 CRORE) - 1st Prize Ticket No. TO BE OUT SOON
LIVE | Nagaland Lottery Sambad Today (03.03.2026): Dear SHINE Morning TUESDAY 1 PM Draw DECLARED (1 CRORE) - 1st Prize Ticket No. TO BE OUT SOON
Kerala
LIVE UPDATES | Kerala Lottery Result Today (March 02, 2026): BHAGYATHARA BT-43 3PM Monday Lucky Draw DECLARED (1 CRORE) - Winners Out (Check FULL LIST)
LIVE UPDATES | Kerala Lottery Result Today (March 02, 2026): BHAGYATHARA BT-43 3PM Monday Lucky Draw DECLARED (1 CRORE) - Winners Out (Check FULL LIST)
Kerala
LIVE UPDATES | Kerala Lottery Result Today OUT (01.03 2026): SAMRUDHI SM-44 SUNDAY 3PM 1 CR Lucky Draw DECLARED - Check Winners (FULL LIST)
LIVE UPDATES | Kerala Lottery Result Today OUT (01.03 2026): SAMRUDHI SM-44 SUNDAY 3PM 1 CR Lucky Draw DECLARED - Check Winners (FULL LIST)
Kerala
LIVE UPDATES | Kerala Lottery Result Today OUT (28.02 2026): KARUNYA KR-744 SATURDAY 3PM 1 CR Lucky Draw DECLARED - Check Winners (FULL LIST)
LIVE UPDATES | Kerala Lottery Result Today OUT (28.02 2026): KARUNYA KR-744 SATURDAY 3PM 1 CR Lucky Draw DECLARED - Check Winners (FULL LIST)
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Israel Intensifies Strikes on Iran’s Missile Launchers
Breaking News: PM Narendra Modi Addresses Media Alongside Canadian PM
Breaking News: Iran Continues Missile Attacks on Israeli Cities, Gulf Region Also Targeted
Breaking News: Protests Erupt in Srinagar, Police Use Tear Gas
Middle East Conflict Alert: Iran Strikes U.S. Bases and Israel with Missiles, Video Shows Extensive Military Arsenal
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Aryan Kumar
Aryan Kumar
OPINION | Iran-Israel Strikes Highlight Risks In Gulf’s US Security Dependence
Opinion
Embed widget