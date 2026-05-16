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HomeStatesKeralaLIVE UPDATES | Kerala Lottery Result Today Out (16.05 2026): KARUNYA KR-754 SATURDAY 3PM Lucky Draw DECLARED (1 CRORE) - Check Bumper Prize Winners

LIVE UPDATES | Kerala Lottery Result Today Out (16.05 2026): KARUNYA KR-754 SATURDAY 3PM Lucky Draw DECLARED (1 CRORE) - Check Bumper Prize Winners

Kerala Lottery Sambad Result Today (May 16, 2026): Karunya KR-754 results out today at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram. Refresh page and follow ABP Live to get recent updates.

By : ABP Live  | Updated at : 16 May 2026 01:51 PM (IST)

LIVE

Key Events
live-updates-kerala-state-lottery-sambad-results-live-out-today-karunya-kr-754-winning-numbers-16-may-2026-saturday-3pm-bumper-draw-declared-first-prize-1-crore-check-full-winners-list LIVE UPDATES | Kerala Lottery Result Today Out (16.05 2026): KARUNYA KR-754 SATURDAY 3PM Lucky Draw DECLARED (1 CRORE) - Check Bumper Prize Winners
Kerala State Lottery Sambad Saturday Bumper Result 16 May 2026 LIVE: Karunya KR-754 Lucky Draw winning numbers, prize details, jackpot result and full winners list updates.
Source : ABPLIVE AI

Background

Kerala Lottery Result Saturday (May 16, 2026): One of the most reputable and well-run lottery systems in India, the Kerala State Lottery is renowned for its openness, social impact, and government supervision.

Kerala Lottery Result Today OUT: KARUNYA KR-754 SATURDAY Draw DECLARED - Winners List OUT

Draw Date: 16-05-2026
Lottery Name: KARUNYA KR-754

  • 1st Prize: ₹1 Crore – TO BE ANNOUNCED SOON
  • 2nd Prize: ₹25 Lakh – TO BE ANNOUNCED SOON
  • 3rd Prize: ₹10 Lakh – TO BE ANNOUNCED SOON

ALSO READ: Kerala Lottery Result Today (May 15, 2026): SUVARNA KERALAM SK-52 FRIDAY 3PM Lucky Draw DECLARED - 1st Prize Ticket No. RR 281074 (KATTAPPANA)

Kerala KARUNYA KR-754 SATURDAY: Mega Prizes For Winners

  • First Prize: 1 CRORE
  • Consolation prize: 5,000
  • Second Place: 25 Lakh
  • Third Prize: 10 Lakh
  • Fourth Prize: 5,000
  • Fifth Prize: 2,000
  • Sixth Place: 1,000
  • 7th Place: 500
  • 8th Place: 200
  • 9th Place: 100

History of Kerala Lottery

Started in 1967 by the Government of Kerala. India’s first state-run lottery, introduced to:

  • Provide employment to the poor and unemployed

  • Raise funds for social welfare without increasing taxes

  • The initiative was led by P. K. Kunju, then Finance Minister of Kerala.

  • Over time, the Kerala Lottery became a model system for other Indian states.

Many Indian states adopted identical lottery systems after Kerala's success. One of the most reputable lotteries in India is the Kerala Lottery. Over time, lotteries were added on a daily, weekly, and bumper basis. Kerala State Lotteries consists of seven weekly lotteries, a monthly draw, and six bumper lotteries. Every day at 3:00 PM, the seven-week draw is held at Gorky Bhavan, which is close to Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram.

Kerala State hosts a number of seasonal "bumper" lotteries, including those for Christmas, summer, Vishu, monsoon, Thiruvonam, and Pooja, in addition to the weekly lotteries. Today, May 16, 2026, the KARUNYA KR-754 lottery will take place at Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram, close to Bakery Junction.

(Disclaimer: Lotteries should only be played sensibly because they have the potential to become addictive. This page's content should not be used as inspiration or guidance; rather, it is meant only for informational purposes. ABP Live Digital does not promote lotteries in any way.)

13:51 PM (IST)  •  16 May 2026

Kerala Lottery Result Today (16.05.2026): KARUNYA KR-754 SATURDAY 3PM Draw LIVE STREAMING Begins - Check Lucky Winners

The Kerala government released the KARUNYA KR-754 result on SATURDAY (May 16, 2026) on behalf of the lottery department. Scroll down and refresh the page for the latest Kerala lottery live updates only on ABP LIVE.

13:48 PM (IST)  •  16 May 2026

Kerala Lottery Result Today (16.05.2026): KARUNYA KR-754 SATURDAY 3 PM Draw OUT - Check Winners (FULL LIST)

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 1 CRORE

To Be Announced Next. Stay tuned for the latest Kerala Lottery live updates only on ABP Live.

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 25 LAKH

To Be Announced Next. Stay tuned for the latest Kerala Lottery live updates only on ABP Live.

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 10 LAKH

To Be Announced Next. Stay tuned for the latest Kerala Lottery live updates only on ABP Live.

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 5,000

To Be Announced Next. Stay tuned for the latest Kerala Lottery live updates only on ABP Live.

(For The Tickets Ending With The Following Numbers below)

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 (Number of Prizes: 19)

To Be Announced Next. Stay tuned for the latest Kerala Lottery live updates only on ABP Live.

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 ((Number of Prizes: 6)

To Be Announced Next. Stay tuned for the latest Kerala Lottery live updates only on ABP Live.

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 (Number of Prizes: 25)

To Be Announced Next. Stay tuned for the latest Kerala Lottery live updates only on ABP Live.

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 500 (Number of Prizes: 76)

To Be Announced Next. Stay tuned for the latest Kerala Lottery live updates only on ABP Live.

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 200 (Number of Prizes: 92)

To Be Announced Next. Stay tuned for the latest Kerala Lottery live updates only on ABP Live.

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 9TH PRIZE OF RS 100 (Number of Prizes: 144)

To Be Announced Next. Stay tuned for the latest Kerala Lottery live updates only on ABP Live.

Kerala KARUNYA KR-754 SATURDAY: Mega Prizes For Winners

First Prize: 1 CRORE

Consolation prize: 5,000

Second Place: 30 Lakh

Third Prize: 5 Lakh

Fourth Prize: 5,000

Fifth Prize: 2,000

Sixth Place: 1,000

7th Place: 500

8th Place: 200

9th Place: 100

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Kerala Lottery Kerala Lottery Result Kerala Lottery Result LIVE Lottery Sambad Kerala Lottery Friday Kerala Lottery Saturday Kerala Jackpot Result Lottery Sambad Today Kerala Lottery Sambad Result Kerala State Lottery Result Today 3pm Karunya Lottery Results Kerala Lottery Result Today Karunya Kerala State Karunya KR-754 Kerala Lottery Result 16-05-2026 Kerala Lottery Karunya KR-754 Draw May 16
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