Kerala Lottery Result Saturday (May 16, 2026): One of the most reputable and well-run lottery systems in India, the Kerala State Lottery is renowned for its openness, social impact, and government supervision.

Kerala Lottery Result Today OUT: KARUNYA KR-754 SATURDAY Draw DECLARED - Winners List OUT

Draw Date: 16-05-2026

Lottery Name: KARUNYA KR-754

1st Prize: ₹1 Crore – TO BE ANNOUNCED SOON



2nd Prize: ₹25 Lakh – TO BE ANNOUNCED SOON

3rd Prize: ₹10 Lakh – TO BE ANNOUNCED SOON



ALSO READ: Kerala Lottery Result Today (May 15, 2026): SUVARNA KERALAM SK-52 FRIDAY 3PM Lucky Draw DECLARED - 1st Prize Ticket No. RR 281074 (KATTAPPANA)

Kerala KARUNYA KR-754 SATURDAY: Mega Prizes For Winners First Prize: 1 CRORE

Consolation prize: 5,000

Second Place: 25 Lakh

Third Prize: 10 Lakh

Fourth Prize: 5,000

Fifth Prize: 2,000

Sixth Place: 1,000

7th Place: 500

8th Place: 200

9th Place: 100

History of Kerala Lottery

Started in 1967 by the Government of Kerala. India’s first state-run lottery, introduced to:

Provide employment to the poor and unemployed

Raise funds for social welfare without increasing taxes

The initiative was led by P. K. Kunju, then Finance Minister of Kerala.

Over time, the Kerala Lottery became a model system for other Indian states.

Many Indian states adopted identical lottery systems after Kerala's success. One of the most reputable lotteries in India is the Kerala Lottery. Over time, lotteries were added on a daily, weekly, and bumper basis. Kerala State Lotteries consists of seven weekly lotteries, a monthly draw, and six bumper lotteries. Every day at 3:00 PM, the seven-week draw is held at Gorky Bhavan, which is close to Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram.

Kerala State hosts a number of seasonal "bumper" lotteries, including those for Christmas, summer, Vishu, monsoon, Thiruvonam, and Pooja, in addition to the weekly lotteries. Today, May 16, 2026, the KARUNYA KR-754 lottery will take place at Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram, close to Bakery Junction.

(Disclaimer: Lotteries should only be played sensibly because they have the potential to become addictive. This page's content should not be used as inspiration or guidance; rather, it is meant only for informational purposes. ABP Live Digital does not promote lotteries in any way.)