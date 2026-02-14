Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
LIVE Kerala Lottery Result Today OUT 14.02.2026: KARUNYA KR-742 SATURDAY 3PM Lucky Draw DECLARED (1 CRORE) - 1st Prize Ticket No. TO BE OUT SOON

LIVE Kerala Lottery Result Today OUT 14.02.2026: KARUNYA KR-742 SATURDAY 3PM Lucky Draw DECLARED (1 CRORE) - 1st Prize Ticket No. TO BE OUT SOON

Kerala Lottery Result LIVE: February 14, 2026 KARUNYA KR-742 winners will be out at 3 PM today. Check the ₹1 crore jackpot number, know how to claim your prize before the deadline.

By : ABP Live News  | Updated at : 14 Feb 2026 12:30 PM (IST)

LIVE

Key Events
Live Updates kerala lottery results out today karunya kr 742 winning numbers february 14 2026 first lucky draw saturday 3pm new year week 2026 draw declared first prize 1 crore check full winners list LIVE Kerala Lottery Result Today OUT 14.02.2026: KARUNYA KR-742 SATURDAY 3PM Lucky Draw DECLARED (1 CRORE) - 1st Prize Ticket No. TO BE OUT SOON
LIVE Kerala Lottery Result Today OUT 14.02.2026
Source : Kerala Lottery Official Website

Background

Kerala Lottery Results Saturday, 14-02-2026 LIVE: 1st Prize Announcement

LIVE Kerala Lottery Result Today OUT 14.02.2026: KARUNYA KR-742 SATURDAY 3PM  Lucky Draw DECLARED (1 CRORE) - 1st Prize Ticket No. TO BE OUT SOON

The winners list will be out soon! Click here to check the latest KARUNYA KR-742 winners.

Kerala Lottery Results: Complete Winning Numbers, Past Draws, And Prize Details

The KARUNYA PLUS Lottery, part of Kerala’s seven weekly lottery schemes, is held every Saturday. Each ticket is priced at ₹50 and is identified by the code “KR” followed by the draw number.

Kerala KARUNYA KR-742 SATURDAY: Mega Prizes For Winners

  • First Prize: 1 CRORE
  • Consolation prize: 5,000
  • Second Place: 25 Lakh
  • Third Prize: 10 Lakh
  • Fourth Prize: 5,000
  • Fifth Prize: 2,000
  • Sixth Place: 1,000
  • 7th Place: 500
  • 8th Place: 200
  • 9th Place: 100

The Kerala Lottery Result Today for KARUNYA KR-742, drawn at 3 PM, has been officially declared, generating massive interest among lottery players across the state. Immediately after the draw, thousands of participants rushed to check the Kerala Lottery Live Result Today to verify their KARUNYA KR-742 ticket numbers from this much-awaited Saturday draw.

The KARUNYA PLUS Lottery continues to rank among the most popular weekly schemes of the Kerala State Lotteries Department, known for its transparent draw mechanism, timely result announcements, and reliable prize distribution. With participation growing each week, searches for Kerala Lottery today result, live Kerala Lottery result, and KARUNYA KR-742 result today remain consistently high across search engines and news platforms.

Players who bought tickets through authorised Kerala Lottery retail outlets and verified online sources are actively following the LIVE Kerala Lottery KARUNYA KR-742 result list, featuring complete winning numbers and prize-wise details. Interest in the Kerala Lottery Result Today KARUNYA KR-742 continues to peak as players await official confirmation of their results.

Now that the Kerala Lottery KARUNYA KR-742 3 PM result is available, excitement continues across Kerala as ticket holders eagerly check whether their numbers have secured a prize in this widely trusted and popular lottery draw.

Stay tuned to this live blog for Kerala Lottery today live updates, KARUNYA KR-742 winning numbers, prize-wise result details, and official updates as they are released.

[Disclaimer: ABP News does not support or encourage playing the lottery. It's important to be careful because playing lotteries too much can be addictive, and this involves financial risk. The information provided here is just to share updates and should not be seen as advice or encouragement to play.]

12:30 PM (IST)  •  14 Feb 2026

Kerala Lottery Result Yesterday: SUVARNA KERALAM SK-40 3 PM Draw Result - Check Complete List

Kerala Lottery Result LIVE Yesterday, February 13, 2025: SUVARNA KERALAM SK-40 , FRIDAY - Check Winners, FULL LIST

12:21 PM (IST)  •  14 Feb 2026

Kerala Lottery Results LIVE: KARUNYA KR-742 SATURDAY Lottery Result - History And Significance

Among the seven weekly lotteries is KARUNYA. The KARUNYALottery Draw takes place at 3 pm on SATURDAYS. Every lottery has an alphabetical code to represent it, and the KARUNYA lottery code is "KR," which also includes the draw number.

New Update
