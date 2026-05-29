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HomeStatesKeralaLIVE UPDATES | Kerala Lottery Result Today OUT (May 29, 2026): SUVARNA KERALAM SK-54 FRIDAY 3PM Lucky Draw DECLARED (1 CRORE) - 1st Prize Ticket No. RX 412785

LIVE UPDATES | Kerala Lottery Result Today OUT (May 29, 2026): SUVARNA KERALAM SK-54 FRIDAY 3PM Lucky Draw DECLARED (1 CRORE) - 1st Prize Ticket No. RX 412785

Kerala Lottery Result Friday (May 29, 2026): Suvarna Keralam SK-54 results out today at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram. Refresh page and follow ABP Live to get updates.

By : Vijaya Mishra  | Updated at : 29 May 2026 03:26 PM (IST)

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live-updates-kerala-lottery-results-live-out-today-suvarna-keralam-sk-54-winning-numbers-29-may-2026-friday-3pm-bumper-draw-declared-first-prize-1-crore-check-full-winners-list LIVE UPDATES | Kerala Lottery Result Today OUT (May 29, 2026): SUVARNA KERALAM SK-54 FRIDAY 3PM Lucky Draw DECLARED (1 CRORE) - 1st Prize Ticket No. RX 412785
Kerala State Lottery Sambad Friday Bumper Result DECLARED! Check the Suvarna Keralam SK-54 Lucky Draw winning numbers, jackpot winners, prize distribution, and live result updates for May 29, 2026. Stay updated with the latest Kerala Lottery results and winner details.
Source : ABPLIVE AI

Background

Kerala Lottery Result Friday (May 29, 2026): One of the most reputable and well-run lottery systems in India, the Kerala State Lottery is renowned for its openness, social impact, and government supervision.

Kerala Lottery results announced today, Friday, 29 May, 2026:

SUVARNA KERALAM SK-54 – Friday Bumper Draw Results (Top 3 Prize Winners)

Draw Date: 29-05-2026
Lottery Name: Suvarna Kerala SK-54

1st Prize: ₹1 CroreTO BE ANNOUNCED SOON
2nd Prize: ₹30 LakhTO BE ANNOUNCED SOON
3rd Prize: ₹5 Lakh – TO BE ANNOUNCED SOON

History of Kerala Lottery

Started in 1967 by the Government of Kerala. India’s first state-run lottery, introduced to:

  • Provide employment to the poor and unemployed

  • Raise funds for social welfare without increasing taxes

  • The initiative was led by P. K. Kunju, then Finance Minister of Kerala.

  • Over time, the Kerala Lottery became a model system for other Indian states.

Purpose Behind the Lottery

Unlike private or illegal lotteries, Kerala Lottery was created to:

  • Generate revenue for public welfare

  • Provide legal income to thousands of ticket sellers

  • Eliminate illegal lottery rackets

Government Control & Transparency

  • Fully managed by the Kerala State Lotteries Department

  • Draws are conducted publicly

  • Results are officially published and audited

This transparency is why Kerala Lottery enjoys high public trust.

Many Indian states adopted identical lottery systems after Kerala's success. One of the most reputable lotteries in India is the Kerala Lottery. Over time, lotteries were added on a daily, weekly, and bumper basis. Kerala State Lotteries consists of seven weekly lotteries, a monthly draw, and six bumper lotteries. Every day at 3:00 PM, the seven-week draw is held at Gorky Bhavan, which is close to Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram.

Kerala State hosts a number of seasonal "bumper" lotteries, including those for Christmas, summer, Vishu, monsoon, Thiruvonam, and Pooja, in addition to the weekly lotteries. Today, MAY 29, 2026, the SUVARNA KERALAM SK-54 lottery will take place at Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram, close to Bakery Junction.

(Disclaimer: Lotteries should only be played sensibly because they have the potential to become addictive. This page's content should not be used as inspiration or guidance; rather, it is meant only for informational purposes. ABP Live Digital does not promote lotteries in any way.)

15:26 PM (IST)  •  29 May 2026

Kerala Lottery Result Today (29.05.2026): SUVARNA KERALAM SK-54 FRIDAY 3 PM Draw OUT - Check Winners (FULL LIST)

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 1 CRORE

RX 412785

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 30 LAKH

RV 799446

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 5 LAKH

RU 736021

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 5,000

  • RN 412785
  • RO 412785
  • RP 412785
  • RR 412785
  • RS 412785
  • RT 412785
  • RU 412785
  • RV 412785
  • RW 412785
  • RY 412785
  • RZ 412785

(For The Tickets Ending With The Following Numbers below)

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 (Number of Prizes: 19)

0365  0458  0798  1018  1244  3316  3718  4027  4360  4777  6195  6289  7027  7845  8167  8243  8798  9478  9968

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 ((Number of Prizes: 6)

5816  6836  7222  7325  7875  8478

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 (Number of Prizes: 25)

0151  0195  1327  1467  1762  2047  2054  2539  2546  2744  2902  3263  4429  4490  5560  6055  6363  6511  6880  7071  7952  8345  8513  9099  9854

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 500 (Number of Prizes: 76)

0873  4459  4166  8181  1523  0203  6832  8787  2331  4842  4259  3114  9440  3831  0506  2415  3795  5752  7472  9287  5436  4244  2390  8583  6777  6810  1997  4585  3912  4302  5162  2759  6284  4582  2740  2422  8565  7324  8530  0632  4654  5921  0162  2304  9927  0695  8023  8525  1286  2911  6380  5379  7131  4664  8854  4589  0271  4833  4366  7922  5098  9942  3699  7985  9500  6861  6770  5931  6734  5539  0544  2047 ...

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 200 (Number of Prizes: 92)

To Be Announced Next. Stay tuned for the latest Kerala Lottery live updates only on ABP Live.

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 9TH PRIZE OF RS 100 (Number of Prizes: 144)

To Be Announced Next. Stay tuned for the latest Kerala Lottery live updates only on ABP Live.

Kerala SUVARNA KERALAM SK-54 FRIDAY: Mega Prizes For Winners

First Prize: 1 CRORE

Consolation prize: 5,000

Second Place: 30 Lakh

Third Prize: 5 Lakh

Fourth Prize: 5,000

Fifth Prize: 2,000

Sixth Place: 1,000

7th Place: 500

8th Place: 200

9th Place: 100

15:05 PM (IST)  •  29 May 2026

Kerala Lottery Result Today (29.05.2026): SUVARNA KERALAM SK-54 FRIDAY 3PM Draw LIVE STREAMING Begins - Check Lucky Winners

The Kerala government released the SUVRNA KERALAM SK-54 result on FRIDAY (May 29, 2026) on behalf of the lottery department. Scroll down and refresh the page for the latest Kerala lottery live updates only on ABP LIVE.

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Kerala Lottery Kerala Lottery Result Kerala Lottery Result LIVE Lottery Sambad Kerala Lottery Friday Kerala Jackpot Result Lottery Sambad Today Kerala Lottery Sambad Result Kerala State Lottery Result Today 3pm Suvarna Keralam Lottery Results Kerala Lottery Result Today Suvarna Keralam Kerala State Suvarna Keralam SK-54 Lottery Kerala Lottery Result 29-05-2026
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