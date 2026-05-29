LIVE UPDATES | Kerala Lottery Result Today OUT (May 29, 2026): SUVARNA KERALAM SK-54 FRIDAY 3PM Lucky Draw DECLARED (1 CRORE) - 1st Prize Ticket No. RX 412785
Kerala Lottery Result Friday (May 29, 2026): Suvarna Keralam SK-54 results out today at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram. Refresh page and follow ABP Live to get updates.
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Background
Kerala Lottery Result Friday (May 29, 2026): One of the most reputable and well-run lottery systems in India, the Kerala State Lottery is renowned for its openness, social impact, and government supervision.
Kerala Lottery results announced today, Friday, 29 May, 2026:
SUVARNA KERALAM SK-54 – Friday Bumper Draw Results (Top 3 Prize Winners)
Draw Date: 29-05-2026
Lottery Name: Suvarna Kerala SK-54
1st Prize: ₹1 Crore – TO BE ANNOUNCED SOON
2nd Prize: ₹30 Lakh – TO BE ANNOUNCED SOON
3rd Prize: ₹5 Lakh – TO BE ANNOUNCED SOON
History of Kerala Lottery
Started in 1967 by the Government of Kerala. India’s first state-run lottery, introduced to:
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Provide employment to the poor and unemployed
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Raise funds for social welfare without increasing taxes
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The initiative was led by P. K. Kunju, then Finance Minister of Kerala.
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Over time, the Kerala Lottery became a model system for other Indian states.
Purpose Behind the Lottery
Unlike private or illegal lotteries, Kerala Lottery was created to:
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Generate revenue for public welfare
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Provide legal income to thousands of ticket sellers
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Eliminate illegal lottery rackets
Government Control & Transparency
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Fully managed by the Kerala State Lotteries Department
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Draws are conducted publicly
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Results are officially published and audited
This transparency is why Kerala Lottery enjoys high public trust.
Many Indian states adopted identical lottery systems after Kerala's success. One of the most reputable lotteries in India is the Kerala Lottery. Over time, lotteries were added on a daily, weekly, and bumper basis. Kerala State Lotteries consists of seven weekly lotteries, a monthly draw, and six bumper lotteries. Every day at 3:00 PM, the seven-week draw is held at Gorky Bhavan, which is close to Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram.
Kerala State hosts a number of seasonal "bumper" lotteries, including those for Christmas, summer, Vishu, monsoon, Thiruvonam, and Pooja, in addition to the weekly lotteries. Today, MAY 29, 2026, the SUVARNA KERALAM SK-54 lottery will take place at Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram, close to Bakery Junction.
(Disclaimer: Lotteries should only be played sensibly because they have the potential to become addictive. This page's content should not be used as inspiration or guidance; rather, it is meant only for informational purposes. ABP Live Digital does not promote lotteries in any way.)
Kerala Lottery Result Today (29.05.2026): SUVARNA KERALAM SK-54 FRIDAY 3 PM Draw OUT - Check Winners (FULL LIST)
LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 1 CRORE
RX 412785
LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 30 LAKH
RV 799446
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 5 LAKH
RU 736021
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 5,000
- RN 412785
- RO 412785
- RP 412785
- RR 412785
- RS 412785
- RT 412785
- RU 412785
- RV 412785
- RW 412785
- RY 412785
- RZ 412785
(For The Tickets Ending With The Following Numbers below)
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 (Number of Prizes: 19)
0365 0458 0798 1018 1244 3316 3718 4027 4360 4777 6195 6289 7027 7845 8167 8243 8798 9478 9968
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 ((Number of Prizes: 6)
5816 6836 7222 7325 7875 8478
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 (Number of Prizes: 25)
0151 0195 1327 1467 1762 2047 2054 2539 2546 2744 2902 3263 4429 4490 5560 6055 6363 6511 6880 7071 7952 8345 8513 9099 9854
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 500 (Number of Prizes: 76)
0873 4459 4166 8181 1523 0203 6832 8787 2331 4842 4259 3114 9440 3831 0506 2415 3795 5752 7472 9287 5436 4244 2390 8583 6777 6810 1997 4585 3912 4302 5162 2759 6284 4582 2740 2422 8565 7324 8530 0632 4654 5921 0162 2304 9927 0695 8023 8525 1286 2911 6380 5379 7131 4664 8854 4589 0271 4833 4366 7922 5098 9942 3699 7985 9500 6861 6770 5931 6734 5539 0544 2047 ...
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 200 (Number of Prizes: 92)
To Be Announced Next. Stay tuned for the latest Kerala Lottery live updates only on ABP Live.
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 9TH PRIZE OF RS 100 (Number of Prizes: 144)
To Be Announced Next. Stay tuned for the latest Kerala Lottery live updates only on ABP Live.
Kerala SUVARNA KERALAM SK-54 FRIDAY: Mega Prizes For Winners
First Prize: 1 CRORE
Consolation prize: 5,000
Second Place: 30 Lakh
Third Prize: 5 Lakh
Fourth Prize: 5,000
Fifth Prize: 2,000
Sixth Place: 1,000
7th Place: 500
8th Place: 200
9th Place: 100
Kerala Lottery Result Today (29.05.2026): SUVARNA KERALAM SK-54 FRIDAY 3PM Draw LIVE STREAMING Begins - Check Lucky Winners
The Kerala government released the SUVRNA KERALAM SK-54 result on FRIDAY (May 29, 2026) on behalf of the lottery department. Scroll down and refresh the page for the latest Kerala lottery live updates only on ABP LIVE.