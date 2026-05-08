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HomeStatesKeralaLIVE UPDATES | Kerala Lottery Result Today OUT (May 8, 2026): SUVARNA KERALAM SK-51 FRIDAY 3PM Lucky Draw DECLARED - 1st Prize Ticket No. RE 355123 (PALAKKAD)

LIVE UPDATES | Kerala Lottery Result Today OUT (May 8, 2026): SUVARNA KERALAM SK-51 FRIDAY 3PM Lucky Draw DECLARED - 1st Prize Ticket No. RE 355123 (PALAKKAD)

Kerala Lottery Result Friday (May 8, 2026): Suvarna Keralam SK-51 results out today at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram. Refresh page and follow ABP Live to get updates.

By : ABP Live  | Updated at : 08 May 2026 03:30 PM (IST)

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live-updates-kerala-lottery-results-live-out-today-suvarna-keralam-sk-51-winning-numbers-8-may-2026-friday-3pm-bumper-draw-declared-first-prize-1-crore-check-full-winners-list LIVE UPDATES | Kerala Lottery Result Today OUT (May 8, 2026): SUVARNA KERALAM SK-51 FRIDAY 3PM Lucky Draw DECLARED - 1st Prize Ticket No. RE 355123 (PALAKKAD)
Kerala State Lottery Sambad Friday Bumper Result 2026 declared! Check SUVARNA KERALAM SK-51 lucky draw results with live updates, winning numbers, and complete prize winners details for May 8, 2026
Source : ABPLIVE AI

Background

Kerala Lottery Result Friday (May 8, 2026): One of the most reputable and well-run lottery systems in India, the Kerala State Lottery is renowned for its openness, social impact, and government supervision.

Kerala Lottery results announced today, Friday, 8 May, 2026:

SUVARNA KERALAM SK-51 – Friday Bumper Draw Results (Top 3 Prize Winners)

Draw Date: 08-05-2026
Lottery Name: Suvarna Kerala SK-51

1st Prize: ₹1 CroreRE 355123 (PALAKKAD)
2nd Prize: ₹30 LakhRF 609705 (PALAKKAD)
3rd Prize: ₹5 Lakh – RC 104788 (ERNAKULAM)

History of Kerala Lottery

Started in 1967 by the Government of Kerala. India’s first state-run lottery, introduced to:

  • Provide employment to the poor and unemployed

  • Raise funds for social welfare without increasing taxes

  • The initiative was led by P. K. Kunju, then Finance Minister of Kerala.

  • Over time, the Kerala Lottery became a model system for other Indian states.

Purpose Behind the Lottery

Unlike private or illegal lotteries, Kerala Lottery was created to:

  • Generate revenue for public welfare

  • Provide legal income to thousands of ticket sellers

  • Eliminate illegal lottery rackets

Government Control & Transparency

  • Fully managed by the Kerala State Lotteries Department

  • Draws are conducted publicly

  • Results are officially published and audited

This transparency is why Kerala Lottery enjoys high public trust.

Many Indian states adopted identical lottery systems after Kerala's success. One of the most reputable lotteries in India is the Kerala Lottery. Over time, lotteries were added on a daily, weekly, and bumper basis. Kerala State Lotteries consists of seven weekly lotteries, a monthly draw, and six bumper lotteries. Every day at 3:00 PM, the seven-week draw is held at Gorky Bhavan, which is close to Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram.

Kerala State hosts a number of seasonal "bumper" lotteries, including those for Christmas, summer, Vishu, monsoon, Thiruvonam, and Pooja, in addition to the weekly lotteries. Today, MAY 8, 2026, the SUVARNA KERALAM SK-51 lottery will take place at Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram, close to Bakery Junction.

(Disclaimer: Lotteries should only be played sensibly because they have the potential to become addictive. This page's content should not be used as inspiration or guidance; rather, it is meant only for informational purposes. ABP Live Digital does not promote lotteries in any way.)

15:29 PM (IST)  •  08 May 2026

Kerala Lottery Result Today (08.05.2026): SUVARNA KERALAM SK-51 FRIDAY 3 PM Draw OUT - Check Winners (FULL LIST)

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 1 CRORE

RE 355123 (PALAKKAD)

Agent Name: S SURESH

Agency No.: P 2267

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 30 LAKH

RC 104788 (ERNAKULAM)

Agent Name: PRASANTH P

Agency No.: E 10531

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 5 LAKH

RF 609705 (PALAKKAD)

Agent Name: K R JAYAKRISHNAN

Agency No.: P 2536

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 5,000

  • RA 355123
  • RB 355123
  • RC 355123
  • RD 355123
  • RF 355123
  • RG 355123
  • RH 355123
  • RJ 355123
  • RK 355123
  • RL 355123
  • RM 355123

(For The Tickets Ending With The Following Numbers below)

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 (Number of Prizes: 19)

0592  1816  2301  2580  3756  4173  4339  4622  5568  6947  7173  7339  7378  7517  7779  7977  8461  9102  9772

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 ((Number of Prizes: 6)

0239  0626  1426  2215  2793  4611

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 (Number of Prizes: 25)

0170  0392  0408  0615  1019  1529  1829  2022  2272  3612  4117  4682  4790  4866  5450  5780  7143  7560  7776  8221  8851  9005  9273  9474  9557

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 500 (Number of Prizes: 76)

0209  0231  0262  0295  0337  0366  0454  0465  0522  0634  0723  0749  0788  0832  0894  1122  1123  1204  1318  1512  1544  1663  1679  1879  2010  2065  2492  2682  2685  2837  2884  3320  3418  3477  3560  3564  3593  3623  3814  3878  3952  4028  4394  4584  4990  5168  5341  5392  5457  5510  5619  5839  5904  6014  6398  6604  6648  7463  7494  7509  7526  7827  8008  8333  8542  8581  8866  8940  9195  9206  9248  9365  9371  9627  9834  9966

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 200 (Number of Prizes: 92)

To Be Announced Next. Stay tuned for the latest Kerala Lottery live updates only on ABP Live.

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 9TH PRIZE OF RS 100 (Number of Prizes: 144)

To Be Announced Next. Stay tuned for the latest Kerala Lottery live updates only on ABP Live.

Kerala SUVARNA KERALAM SK-51 FRIDAY: Mega Prizes For Winners

First Prize: 1 CRORE

Consolation prize: 5,000

Second Place: 30 Lakh

Third Prize: 5 Lakh

Fourth Prize: 5,000

Fifth Prize: 2,000

Sixth Place: 1,000

7th Place: 500

8th Place: 200

9th Place: 100

13:52 PM (IST)  •  08 May 2026

Kerala Lottery SUVARNA KERALAM SK-51 FRIDAY Draw: Who Is The Organizer?

The government has designated the Secretary to the Government, Taxes Department, Government of Kerala, as the authority responsible for organizing the lottery and overseeing the sale of other state lotteries in the state.

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