LIVE UPDATES | Kerala Lottery Result Today OUT (May 8, 2026): SUVARNA KERALAM SK-51 FRIDAY 3PM Lucky Draw DECLARED - 1st Prize Ticket No. RE 355123 (PALAKKAD)
Kerala Lottery Result Friday (May 8, 2026): Suvarna Keralam SK-51 results out today at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram. Refresh page and follow ABP Live to get updates.
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Background
Kerala Lottery Result Friday (May 8, 2026): One of the most reputable and well-run lottery systems in India, the Kerala State Lottery is renowned for its openness, social impact, and government supervision.
Kerala Lottery results announced today, Friday, 8 May, 2026:
SUVARNA KERALAM SK-51 – Friday Bumper Draw Results (Top 3 Prize Winners)
Draw Date: 08-05-2026
Lottery Name: Suvarna Kerala SK-51
1st Prize: ₹1 Crore – RE 355123 (PALAKKAD)
2nd Prize: ₹30 Lakh – RF 609705 (PALAKKAD)
3rd Prize: ₹5 Lakh – RC 104788 (ERNAKULAM)
History of Kerala Lottery
Started in 1967 by the Government of Kerala. India’s first state-run lottery, introduced to:
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Provide employment to the poor and unemployed
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Raise funds for social welfare without increasing taxes
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The initiative was led by P. K. Kunju, then Finance Minister of Kerala.
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Over time, the Kerala Lottery became a model system for other Indian states.
Purpose Behind the Lottery
Unlike private or illegal lotteries, Kerala Lottery was created to:
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Generate revenue for public welfare
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Provide legal income to thousands of ticket sellers
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Eliminate illegal lottery rackets
Government Control & Transparency
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Fully managed by the Kerala State Lotteries Department
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Draws are conducted publicly
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Results are officially published and audited
This transparency is why Kerala Lottery enjoys high public trust.
Many Indian states adopted identical lottery systems after Kerala's success. One of the most reputable lotteries in India is the Kerala Lottery. Over time, lotteries were added on a daily, weekly, and bumper basis. Kerala State Lotteries consists of seven weekly lotteries, a monthly draw, and six bumper lotteries. Every day at 3:00 PM, the seven-week draw is held at Gorky Bhavan, which is close to Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram.
Kerala State hosts a number of seasonal "bumper" lotteries, including those for Christmas, summer, Vishu, monsoon, Thiruvonam, and Pooja, in addition to the weekly lotteries. Today, MAY 8, 2026, the SUVARNA KERALAM SK-51 lottery will take place at Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram, close to Bakery Junction.
(Disclaimer: Lotteries should only be played sensibly because they have the potential to become addictive. This page's content should not be used as inspiration or guidance; rather, it is meant only for informational purposes. ABP Live Digital does not promote lotteries in any way.)
Kerala Lottery Result Today (08.05.2026): SUVARNA KERALAM SK-51 FRIDAY 3 PM Draw OUT - Check Winners (FULL LIST)
LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 1 CRORE
RE 355123 (PALAKKAD)
Agent Name: S SURESH
Agency No.: P 2267
LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 30 LAKH
RC 104788 (ERNAKULAM)
Agent Name: PRASANTH P
Agency No.: E 10531
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 5 LAKH
RF 609705 (PALAKKAD)
Agent Name: K R JAYAKRISHNAN
Agency No.: P 2536
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 5,000
- RA 355123
- RB 355123
- RC 355123
- RD 355123
- RF 355123
- RG 355123
- RH 355123
- RJ 355123
- RK 355123
- RL 355123
- RM 355123
(For The Tickets Ending With The Following Numbers below)
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 (Number of Prizes: 19)
0592 1816 2301 2580 3756 4173 4339 4622 5568 6947 7173 7339 7378 7517 7779 7977 8461 9102 9772
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 ((Number of Prizes: 6)
0239 0626 1426 2215 2793 4611
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 (Number of Prizes: 25)
0170 0392 0408 0615 1019 1529 1829 2022 2272 3612 4117 4682 4790 4866 5450 5780 7143 7560 7776 8221 8851 9005 9273 9474 9557
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 500 (Number of Prizes: 76)
0209 0231 0262 0295 0337 0366 0454 0465 0522 0634 0723 0749 0788 0832 0894 1122 1123 1204 1318 1512 1544 1663 1679 1879 2010 2065 2492 2682 2685 2837 2884 3320 3418 3477 3560 3564 3593 3623 3814 3878 3952 4028 4394 4584 4990 5168 5341 5392 5457 5510 5619 5839 5904 6014 6398 6604 6648 7463 7494 7509 7526 7827 8008 8333 8542 8581 8866 8940 9195 9206 9248 9365 9371 9627 9834 9966
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 200 (Number of Prizes: 92)
To Be Announced Next. Stay tuned for the latest Kerala Lottery live updates only on ABP Live.
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 9TH PRIZE OF RS 100 (Number of Prizes: 144)
To Be Announced Next. Stay tuned for the latest Kerala Lottery live updates only on ABP Live.
Kerala SUVARNA KERALAM SK-51 FRIDAY: Mega Prizes For Winners
First Prize: 1 CRORE
Consolation prize: 5,000
Second Place: 30 Lakh
Third Prize: 5 Lakh
Fourth Prize: 5,000
Fifth Prize: 2,000
Sixth Place: 1,000
7th Place: 500
8th Place: 200
9th Place: 100
Kerala Lottery SUVARNA KERALAM SK-51 FRIDAY Draw: Who Is The Organizer?
The government has designated the Secretary to the Government, Taxes Department, Government of Kerala, as the authority responsible for organizing the lottery and overseeing the sale of other state lotteries in the state.