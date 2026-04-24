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HomeStatesKeralaLIVE UPDATES | Kerala Lottery Result Today OUT (April 24, 2026): SUVARNA KERALAM SK-50 FRIDAY 3PM Lucky Draw DECLARED - Check Bumper Prize Winners

LIVE UPDATES | Kerala Lottery Result Today OUT (April 24, 2026): SUVARNA KERALAM SK-50 FRIDAY 3PM Lucky Draw DECLARED - Check Bumper Prize Winners

Kerala Lottery Result Friday (April 24, 2026): Suvarna Keralam SK-50 results out today at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram. Refresh page and follow ABP Live to get updates.

By : ABP Live  | Updated at : 24 Apr 2026 01:40 PM (IST)

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Key Events
live-updates-kerala-lottery-results-live-out-today-suvarna-keralam-sk-50-winning-numbers-24-april-2026-friday-3pm-bumper-draw-declared-first-prize-1-crore-check-full-winners-list LIVE UPDATES | Kerala Lottery Result Today OUT (April 24, 2026): SUVARNA KERALAM SK-50 FRIDAY 3PM Lucky Draw DECLARED - Check Bumper Prize Winners
Kerala State Lottery Sambad Friday Bumper Result 2026 declared! Check SUVARNA KERALAM SK-50 lucky draw results with live updates, winning numbers, and complete prize winners details for April 24.
Source : ABPLIVE AI

Background

Kerala Lottery Result Friday (April 24, 2026): One of the most reputable and well-run lottery systems in India, the Kerala State Lottery is renowned for its openness, social impact, and government supervision.

Kerala Lottery results announced today, Friday, 24 April, 2026:

SUVARNA KERALAM SK-50 – Friday Bumper Draw Results (Top 3 Prize Winners)

Draw Date: 24-04-2026
Lottery Name: Suvarna Kerala SK-50

1st Prize: ₹1 CroreTO BE ANNOUNCED SOON
2nd Prize: ₹30 LakhTO BE ANNOUNCED SOON
3rd Prize: ₹5 Lakh – TO BE ANNOUNCED SOON

History of Kerala Lottery

Started in 1967 by the Government of Kerala. India’s first state-run lottery, introduced to:

  • Provide employment to the poor and unemployed

  • Raise funds for social welfare without increasing taxes

  • The initiative was led by P. K. Kunju, then Finance Minister of Kerala.

  • Over time, the Kerala Lottery became a model system for other Indian states.

Purpose Behind the Lottery

Unlike private or illegal lotteries, Kerala Lottery was created to:

  • Generate revenue for public welfare

  • Provide legal income to thousands of ticket sellers

  • Eliminate illegal lottery rackets

Government Control & Transparency

  • Fully managed by the Kerala State Lotteries Department

  • Draws are conducted publicly

  • Results are officially published and audited

This transparency is why Kerala Lottery enjoys high public trust.

Many Indian states adopted identical lottery systems after Kerala's success. One of the most reputable lotteries in India is the Kerala Lottery. Over time, lotteries were added on a daily, weekly, and bumper basis. Kerala State Lotteries consists of seven weekly lotteries, a monthly draw, and six bumper lotteries. Every day at 3:00 PM, the seven-week draw is held at Gorky Bhavan, which is close to Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram.

Kerala State hosts a number of seasonal "bumper" lotteries, including those for Christmas, summer, Vishu, monsoon, Thiruvonam, and Pooja, in addition to the weekly lotteries. Today, April 24, 2026, the SUVARNA KERALAM SK-50 lottery will take place at Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram, close to Bakery Junction.

(Disclaimer: Lotteries should only be played sensibly because they have the potential to become addictive. This page's content should not be used as inspiration or guidance; rather, it is meant only for informational purposes. ABP Live Digital does not promote lotteries in any way.)

13:40 PM (IST)  •  24 Apr 2026

Kerala Lottery Result Today (24.04.2026): SUVARNA KERALAM SK-50 FRIDAY Draw PRIZE Structure And JACKPOTS

Kerala SUVARNA KERALAM SK-50 FRIDAY: Mega Prizes For Winners

  • First Prize: 1 CRORE
  • Consolation prize: 5,000
  • Second Place: 30 Lakh
  • Third Prize: 5 LAKH
  • Fourth Prize: 5,000
  • Fifth Prize: 2,000
  • Sixth Place: 1,000
  • 7th Place: 500
  • 8th Place: 200
  • 9th Place: 100
13:39 PM (IST)  •  24 Apr 2026

Kerala Lottery SUVARNA KERALAM SK-50 FRIDAY Result Today: Check Ticket PRICE

One of the seven weekly lotteries is SUVARNA KERALAM. Every Friday at 3 p.m., the SUVARNA KERALAM lottery draw takes place. The SUVARNA KERALAM lottery code is "SK," and each lottery is denoted by an alphabetical code. The draw number and the code are both included in the representation. The cost of the SUVARNA KERALAM lottery is just Rs. 50. The lottery is released in 12 series by the Kerala State Lotteries Department, though the series may change. Each week, 108 lakh tickets were made available for purchase. One crore rupees was awarded to the first prize winner.

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Kerala Lottery Kerala Lottery Result Kerala Lottery Result LIVE Lottery Sambad Kerala Lottery Friday Kerala Jackpot Result Lottery Sambad Today Kerala Lottery Sambad Result Kerala State Lottery Result Today 3pm Suvarna Keralam Lottery Results Kerala Lottery Result Today Suvarna Keralam Kerala State Suvarna Keralam SK-50 Lottery Kerala Lottery Result 24-04-2026
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