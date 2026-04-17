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HomeStatesKeralaLIVE UPDATES | Kerala Lottery Result Today OUT (April 17, 2026): SUVARNA KERALAM SK-49 FRIDAY 3PM Lucky Draw DECLARED (1 CRORE) - Check Lucky Prize Winners

LIVE UPDATES | Kerala Lottery Result Today OUT (April 17, 2026): SUVARNA KERALAM SK-49 FRIDAY 3PM Lucky Draw DECLARED (1 CRORE) - Check Lucky Prize Winners

Kerala Lottery Result Friday (April 17, 2026): Suvarna Keralam SK-49 results out today at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram. Refresh page and follow ABP Live to get updates.

By : ABP Live  | Updated at : 17 Apr 2026 12:00 PM (IST)

LIVE

live-updates-kerala-lottery-results-live-out-today-suvarna-keralam-sk-49-winning-numbers-17-april-2026-friday-3pm-bumper-draw-declared-first-prize-1-crore-check-full-winners-list LIVE UPDATES | Kerala Lottery Result Today OUT (April 17, 2026): SUVARNA KERALAM SK-49 FRIDAY 3PM Lucky Draw DECLARED (1 CRORE) - Check Lucky Prize Winners
Kerala State Lottery Sambad Friday Bumper Draw Result 2026: Suvarna Keralam SK-49 Winning Numbers Declared - Check Live Updates, Prize Details & Full Winners List Today
Source : ABPLIVE AI

Background

Kerala Lottery Result Friday (April 17, 2026): One of the most reputable and well-run lottery systems in India, the Kerala State Lottery is renowned for its openness, social impact, and government supervision.

Kerala Lottery results announced today, Friday, 17 April, 2026:

SUVARNA KERALAM SK-49 – Friday Bumper Draw Results (Top 3 Prize Winners)

Draw Date: 17-04-2026
Lottery Name: Suvarna Kerala SK-49

1st Prize: ₹1 CroreTO BE ANNOUNCED NEXT
2nd Prize: ₹30 LakhTO BE ANNOUNCED NEXT
3rd Prize: ₹5 Lakh – TO BE ANNOUNCED NEXT

History of Kerala Lottery

Started in 1967 by the Government of Kerala. India’s first state-run lottery, introduced to:

  • Provide employment to the poor and unemployed

  • Raise funds for social welfare without increasing taxes

  • The initiative was led by P. K. Kunju, then Finance Minister of Kerala.

  • Over time, the Kerala Lottery became a model system for other Indian states.

Purpose Behind the Lottery

Unlike private or illegal lotteries, Kerala Lottery was created to:

  • Generate revenue for public welfare

  • Provide legal income to thousands of ticket sellers

  • Eliminate illegal lottery rackets

Government Control & Transparency

  • Fully managed by the Kerala State Lotteries Department

  • Draws are conducted publicly

  • Results are officially published and audited

This transparency is why Kerala Lottery enjoys high public trust.

Many Indian states adopted identical lottery systems after Kerala's success. One of the most reputable lotteries in India is the Kerala Lottery. Over time, lotteries were added on a daily, weekly, and bumper basis. Kerala State Lotteries consists of seven weekly lotteries, a monthly draw, and six bumper lotteries. Every day at 3:00 PM, the seven-week draw is held at Gorky Bhavan, which is close to Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram.

Kerala State hosts a number of seasonal "bumper" lotteries, including those for Christmas, summer, Vishu, monsoon, Thiruvonam, and Pooja, in addition to the weekly lotteries. Today, April 17, 2026, the SUVARNA KERALAM SK-49 lottery will take place at Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram, close to Bakery Junction.

(Disclaimer: Lotteries should only be played sensibly because they have the potential to become addictive. This page's content should not be used as inspiration or guidance; rather, it is meant only for informational purposes. ABP Live Digital does not promote lotteries in any way.)

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