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HomeStatesKeralaLIVE UPDATES | Kerala Lottery Result Today (April 10, 2026): SUVARNA KERALAM SK-48 FRIDAY 3PM Lucky Draw DECLARED (1 CRORE) - Check Bumper Prize Winners

LIVE UPDATES | Kerala Lottery Result Today (April 10, 2026): SUVARNA KERALAM SK-48 FRIDAY 3PM Lucky Draw DECLARED (1 CRORE) - Check Bumper Prize Winners

Kerala Lottery Result Friday (April 10, 2026): Suvarna Keralam SK-48 results out today at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram. Refresh page and follow ABP Live to get updates.

By : ABP Live  | Updated at : 10 Apr 2026 11:53 AM (IST)

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Key Events
live-updates-kerala-lottery-results-live-out-today-suvarna-keralam-sk-48-winning-numbers-10-april-2026-friday-3pm-bumper-draw-declared-first-prize-1-crore-check-full-winners-list LIVE UPDATES | Kerala Lottery Result Today (April 10, 2026): SUVARNA KERALAM SK-48 FRIDAY 3PM Lucky Draw DECLARED (1 CRORE) - Check Bumper Prize Winners
Kerala Lottery Sambad Friday Bumper Draw 2026: Suvarna Keralam SK-48 Result Declared Today (April 10) – Check Winning Numbers, Live Updates & Prize Details
Source : ABPLIVE AI

Background

Kerala Lottery Result Friday (April 10, 2026): One of the most reputable and well-run lottery systems in India, the Kerala State Lottery is renowned for its openness, social impact, and government supervision.

Kerala Lottery results announced today, Friday, 10 April, 2026:

SUVARNA KERALAM SK-48 – Friday Bumper Draw Results (Top 3 Prize Winners)

Draw Date: 10-04-2026
Lottery Name: Suvarna Kerala SK-48

1st Prize: ₹1 CroreTO BE ANNOUNCED NEXT
2nd Prize: ₹30 LakhTO BE ANNOUNCED NEXT
3rd Prize: ₹5 Lakh – TO BE ANNOUNCED NEXT

History of Kerala Lottery

Started in 1967 by the Government of Kerala. India’s first state-run lottery, introduced to:

  • Provide employment to the poor and unemployed

  • Raise funds for social welfare without increasing taxes

  • The initiative was led by P. K. Kunju, then Finance Minister of Kerala.

  • Over time, the Kerala Lottery became a model system for other Indian states.

Purpose Behind the Lottery

Unlike private or illegal lotteries, Kerala Lottery was created to:

  • Generate revenue for public welfare

  • Provide legal income to thousands of ticket sellers

  • Eliminate illegal lottery rackets

Government Control & Transparency

  • Fully managed by the Kerala State Lotteries Department

  • Draws are conducted publicly

  • Results are officially published and audited

This transparency is why Kerala Lottery enjoys high public trust.

Many Indian states adopted identical lottery systems after Kerala's success. One of the most reputable lotteries in India is the Kerala Lottery. Over time, lotteries were added on a daily, weekly, and bumper basis. Kerala State Lotteries consists of seven weekly lotteries, a monthly draw, and six bumper lotteries. Every day at 3:00 PM, the seven-week draw is held at Gorky Bhavan, which is close to Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram.

Kerala State hosts a number of seasonal "bumper" lotteries, including those for Christmas, summer, Vishu, monsoon, Thiruvonam, and Pooja, in addition to the weekly lotteries. Today, April 10, 2026, the SUVARNA KERALAM SK-48 lottery will take place at Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram, close to Bakery Junction.

(Disclaimer: Lotteries should only be played sensibly because they have the potential to become addictive. This page's content should not be used as inspiration or guidance; rather, it is meant only for informational purposes. ABP Live Digital does not promote lotteries in any way.)

11:53 AM (IST)  •  10 Apr 2026

Kerala Lottery SUVARNA KERALAM SK-48 FRIDAY (10.04.2026): Process For Buying Lotto Tickets - FIVE Easy Steps

Tickets are available for purchase from more than 100,000 retailers and more than 35,000 registered lottery agents.

Get in touch with your district lottery office to learn more and locate the agent that's closest to you.

Once you purchase a ticket, sign your name and write your address on the back.

Don't risk having someone else claim your prize, because this is how ticket ownership is established.

Store your ticket securely.

11:43 AM (IST)  •  10 Apr 2026

Kerala Lottery SUVARNA KERALAM SK-48 FRIDAY: How It Works - 4 Important Information

Ticket Purchase: Official paper tickets are sold through licensed agents across Kerala. Tickets are not officially sold online by the government — online offers you see may often be scams.

Draws: Multiple draws are conducted regularly — daily, weekly, and special bumper lotteries during festive seasons like Onam and Christmas.

Draw Venue & Time: Most draws happen at the Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram at scheduled times.

Results: Official results are published on the Kerala State Lotteries website and through newspapers after each draw.

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Kerala Lottery Kerala Lottery Result Kerala Lottery Result LIVE Lottery Sambad Kerala Lottery Friday Kerala Jackpot Result Lottery Sambad Today Kerala Lottery Sambad Result Kerala State Lottery Result Today 3pm Suvarna Keralam Lottery Results Kerala Lottery Result Today Suvarna Keralam Kerala State Suvarna Keralam SK-48 Lottery Kerala Lottery Result 10-04-2026
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