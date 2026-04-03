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HomeStatesKeralaLIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today (April 3, 2026): SUVARNA KERALAM SK-47 FRIDAY 3PM Lucky Draw DECLARED (1 CRORE) - 1st Prize Ticket No. RH 857805 (NEYYATTINKARA)

LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today (April 3, 2026): SUVARNA KERALAM SK-47 FRIDAY 3PM Lucky Draw DECLARED (1 CRORE) - 1st Prize Ticket No. RH 857805 (NEYYATTINKARA)

Kerala Lottery Result Friday (April 3, 2026): Suvarna Keralam SK-47 results out today at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram. Refresh page and follow ABP Live to get updates.

By : ABP Live  | Updated at : 03 Apr 2026 04:10 PM (IST)

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LIVE UPDATES | Kerala Lottery Result Today OUT (03.04.2026): SUVARNA KERALAM SK-47 FRIDAY 3PM Lucky Draw DECLARED (1 CRORE) - Check Winners (FULL LIST)
Source : ABPLIVE AI

Background

Kerala Lottery Result Friday (April 3, 2026): One of the most reputable and well-run lottery systems in India, the Kerala State Lottery is renowned for its openness, social impact, and government supervision.

Kerala Lottery results announced today, Friday, 3 April, 2026:

SUVARNA KERALAM SK-47 – Friday Bumper Draw Results (Top 3 Prize Winners)

Draw Date: 03-04-2026
Lottery Name: Suvarna Kerala SK-47

1st Prize: ₹1 CroreRH 857805 (NEYYATTINKARA)
2nd Prize: ₹30 LakhRG 825958 (MALAPPURAM)
3rd Prize: ₹5 Lakh – RH 637748 (KAYAMKULAM)

History of Kerala Lottery

Started in 1967 by the Government of Kerala. India’s first state-run lottery, introduced to:

  • Provide employment to the poor and unemployed

  • Raise funds for social welfare without increasing taxes

  • The initiative was led by P. K. Kunju, then Finance Minister of Kerala.

  • Over time, the Kerala Lottery became a model system for other Indian states.

Purpose Behind the Lottery

Unlike private or illegal lotteries, Kerala Lottery was created to:

  • Generate revenue for public welfare

  • Provide legal income to thousands of ticket sellers

  • Eliminate illegal lottery rackets

Government Control & Transparency

  • Fully managed by the Kerala State Lotteries Department

  • Draws are conducted publicly

  • Results are officially published and audited

This transparency is why Kerala Lottery enjoys high public trust.

Many Indian states adopted identical lottery systems after Kerala's success. One of the most reputable lotteries in India is the Kerala Lottery. Over time, lotteries were added on a daily, weekly, and bumper basis. Kerala State Lotteries consists of seven weekly lotteries, a monthly draw, and six bumper lotteries. Every day at 3:00 PM, the seven-week draw is held at Gorky Bhavan, which is close to Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram.

Kerala State hosts a number of seasonal "bumper" lotteries, including those for Christmas, summer, Vishu, monsoon, Thiruvonam, and Pooja, in addition to the weekly lotteries. Today, April 3, 2026, the SUVARNA KERALAM SK-47 lottery will take place at Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram, close to Bakery Junction.

(Disclaimer: Lotteries should only be played sensibly because they have the potential to become addictive. This page's content should not be used as inspiration or guidance; rather, it is meant only for informational purposes. ABP Live Digital does not promote lotteries in any way.)

16:09 PM (IST)  •  03 Apr 2026

Kerala Lottery Result Today (03.04.2026): SUVARNA KERALAM SK-47 FRIDAY 3 PM Draw OUT - Check Winners (FULL LIST)

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 1 CRORE

RH 857805 (NEYYATTINKARA)

Agent Name:  S MADHUSOODHANAN NAIR

Agency No.: T 3462

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 30 LAKH

RG 825958 (MALAPPURAM)

Agent Name: M K SASIDHARAN

Agency No.: M 2451

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 5 LAKH

RH 637748 (KAYAMKULAM)

Agent Name: SIVANKUTTY

Agency No.: A 2311

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 5,000

  • RA 857805
  • RB 857805
  • RC 857805
  • RD 857805
  • RE 857805
  • RF 857805
  • RG 857805
  • RJ 857805
  • RK 857805
  • RL 857805
  • RM 857805

(For The Tickets Ending With The Following Numbers below)

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 (Number of Prizes: 19)

2058  2270  2505  2733  2876  3305  3580  4265  4391  4598  4991  6851  7788  8299  8701  8752  9307  9643  9907

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 ((Number of Prizes: 6)

0183  1553  2683  3288  7214  8269

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 (Number of Prizes: 25)

0371  0606  1067  1298  2978  3069  3115  3676  4256  4460  4503  4504  4798  5036  5456  6716  7327  7453  7622  7778  7793  7812  8905  9380  9414

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 500 (Number of Prizes: 76)

0019  0123  0125  0244  0518  0660  0950  0964  1003  1031  1047  1055  1120  1129  1150  1341  1426  1500  1513  1606  1852  2161  2179  2362  2459  2704  2731  2763  2766  2867  2966  3045  3234  3441  3489  3567  3927  3954  4375  4516  4590  4612  4719  4842  5093  5125  5260  5833  5839  5954  6037  6061  6068  6118  6202  6449  6689  6807  6831  7149  7233  7250  7316  7376  7523  7627  8067  8341  8570  8628  8668  8795  8865  8867  8876  8947

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 200 (Number of Prizes: 92)

0037  0046  0248  0277  0321  0346  0538  0739  0888  0909  1062  1241  1336  1453  1467  1620  1808  1828  2280  2471  3117  3175  3221  3542  3578  3581  3588  3589  3630  3644  3846  3869  3886  4203  4287  4301  4305  4437  4452  4521  4617  4795  4796  4808  4865  4876  5149  5172  5183  5466  5471  5482  5573  5574  5749  6000  6298  6459  6901  6908  7468  7520  7534  7583  7680  7835  7847  7868  7887  8039  8119  8140  8542  8554  8574  8583  8620  8691  8836  9031  9112  9208  9326  9336  9435  9533  9580  9712  9738  9790  9952  9971

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 9TH PRIZE OF RS 100 (Number of Prizes: 144)

0022  0055  0093  0102  0109  0130  0141  0195  0344  0368  0385  0405  0525  0607  0637  0730  0826  0831  0925  1088  1179  1246  1447  1461  1470  1651  1756  1780  1807  1815  1882  1958  2009  2037  2106  2110  2167  2322  2350  2370  2523  2559  2637  2675  2707  2851  2897  2902  2930  2968  3039  3067  3083  3148  3181  3210  3317  3331  3347  3560  3566  3613  3634  3674  3727  3922  4043  4152  4262  4304  4321  4381  4394  4533  4588  4603  4888  4909  5203  5241  5282  5305  5320  5343  5457  5521  5580  5690  5698  5768  5793  5869  6045  6094  6197  6208  6248  6433  6465  6498  6760  6959  6994  7137  7140  7346  7358  7501  7535  7540  7797  7839  7926  7968  7990  8003  8142  8167  8212  8213  8304  8404  8429  8551  8577  8741  8761  8843  8929  8966  9018  9187  9242  9284  9410  9427  9446  9469  9478  9501  9716  9819  9837  9993

Kerala SUVARNA KERALAM SK-47 FRIDAY: Mega Prizes For Winners

First Prize: 1 CRORE

Consolation prize: 5,000

Second Place: 30 Lakh

Third Prize: 5 Lakh

Fourth Prize: 5,000

Fifth Prize: 2,000

Sixth Place: 1,000

7th Place: 500

8th Place: 200

9th Place: 100

16:08 PM (IST)  •  03 Apr 2026

Kerala Lottery Result Today (April 3, 2026): SUVARNA KERALAM SK-47 FRIDAY 3 PM Draw ANNOUNCED - Check Repeated Numbers

Here are the numbers that have been repeated in the machine during the Suvarna Keralam Lottery 47th draw.

Repeated Numbers in 8th Prize: 8299  3581  7847

Repeated Numbers in 9th Prize: 4437  8876

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Kerala Lottery Kerala Lottery Result Kerala Lottery Result LIVE Lottery Sambad Kerala Lottery Friday Kerala Jackpot Result Lottery Sambad Today Kerala Lottery Sambad Result Kerala State Lottery Result Today 3pm Suvarna Keralam Lottery Results Kerala Lottery Result Today Suvarna Keralam Kerala State Suvarna Keralam Sk-47 Lottery Kerala Lottery Result 03-04-2026
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