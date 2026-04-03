LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today (April 3, 2026): SUVARNA KERALAM SK-47 FRIDAY 3PM Lucky Draw DECLARED (1 CRORE) - 1st Prize Ticket No. RH 857805 (NEYYATTINKARA)
Kerala Lottery Result Friday (April 3, 2026): Suvarna Keralam SK-47 results out today at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram. Refresh page and follow ABP Live to get updates.
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Background
Kerala Lottery Result Friday (April 3, 2026): One of the most reputable and well-run lottery systems in India, the Kerala State Lottery is renowned for its openness, social impact, and government supervision.
Kerala Lottery results announced today, Friday, 3 April, 2026:
SUVARNA KERALAM SK-47 – Friday Bumper Draw Results (Top 3 Prize Winners)
Draw Date: 03-04-2026
Lottery Name: Suvarna Kerala SK-47
1st Prize: ₹1 Crore – RH 857805 (NEYYATTINKARA)
2nd Prize: ₹30 Lakh – RG 825958 (MALAPPURAM)
3rd Prize: ₹5 Lakh – RH 637748 (KAYAMKULAM)
History of Kerala Lottery
Started in 1967 by the Government of Kerala. India’s first state-run lottery, introduced to:
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Provide employment to the poor and unemployed
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Raise funds for social welfare without increasing taxes
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The initiative was led by P. K. Kunju, then Finance Minister of Kerala.
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Over time, the Kerala Lottery became a model system for other Indian states.
Purpose Behind the Lottery
Unlike private or illegal lotteries, Kerala Lottery was created to:
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Generate revenue for public welfare
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Provide legal income to thousands of ticket sellers
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Eliminate illegal lottery rackets
Government Control & Transparency
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Fully managed by the Kerala State Lotteries Department
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Draws are conducted publicly
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Results are officially published and audited
This transparency is why Kerala Lottery enjoys high public trust.
Many Indian states adopted identical lottery systems after Kerala's success. One of the most reputable lotteries in India is the Kerala Lottery. Over time, lotteries were added on a daily, weekly, and bumper basis. Kerala State Lotteries consists of seven weekly lotteries, a monthly draw, and six bumper lotteries. Every day at 3:00 PM, the seven-week draw is held at Gorky Bhavan, which is close to Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram.
Kerala State hosts a number of seasonal "bumper" lotteries, including those for Christmas, summer, Vishu, monsoon, Thiruvonam, and Pooja, in addition to the weekly lotteries. Today, April 3, 2026, the SUVARNA KERALAM SK-47 lottery will take place at Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram, close to Bakery Junction.
(Disclaimer: Lotteries should only be played sensibly because they have the potential to become addictive. This page's content should not be used as inspiration or guidance; rather, it is meant only for informational purposes. ABP Live Digital does not promote lotteries in any way.)
Kerala Lottery Result Today (03.04.2026): SUVARNA KERALAM SK-47 FRIDAY 3 PM Draw OUT - Check Winners (FULL LIST)
LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 1 CRORE
RH 857805 (NEYYATTINKARA)
Agent Name: S MADHUSOODHANAN NAIR
Agency No.: T 3462
LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 30 LAKH
RG 825958 (MALAPPURAM)
Agent Name: M K SASIDHARAN
Agency No.: M 2451
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 5 LAKH
RH 637748 (KAYAMKULAM)
Agent Name: SIVANKUTTY
Agency No.: A 2311
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 5,000
- RA 857805
- RB 857805
- RC 857805
- RD 857805
- RE 857805
- RF 857805
- RG 857805
- RJ 857805
- RK 857805
- RL 857805
- RM 857805
(For The Tickets Ending With The Following Numbers below)
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 (Number of Prizes: 19)
2058 2270 2505 2733 2876 3305 3580 4265 4391 4598 4991 6851 7788 8299 8701 8752 9307 9643 9907
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 ((Number of Prizes: 6)
0183 1553 2683 3288 7214 8269
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 (Number of Prizes: 25)
0371 0606 1067 1298 2978 3069 3115 3676 4256 4460 4503 4504 4798 5036 5456 6716 7327 7453 7622 7778 7793 7812 8905 9380 9414
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 500 (Number of Prizes: 76)
0019 0123 0125 0244 0518 0660 0950 0964 1003 1031 1047 1055 1120 1129 1150 1341 1426 1500 1513 1606 1852 2161 2179 2362 2459 2704 2731 2763 2766 2867 2966 3045 3234 3441 3489 3567 3927 3954 4375 4516 4590 4612 4719 4842 5093 5125 5260 5833 5839 5954 6037 6061 6068 6118 6202 6449 6689 6807 6831 7149 7233 7250 7316 7376 7523 7627 8067 8341 8570 8628 8668 8795 8865 8867 8876 8947
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 200 (Number of Prizes: 92)
0037 0046 0248 0277 0321 0346 0538 0739 0888 0909 1062 1241 1336 1453 1467 1620 1808 1828 2280 2471 3117 3175 3221 3542 3578 3581 3588 3589 3630 3644 3846 3869 3886 4203 4287 4301 4305 4437 4452 4521 4617 4795 4796 4808 4865 4876 5149 5172 5183 5466 5471 5482 5573 5574 5749 6000 6298 6459 6901 6908 7468 7520 7534 7583 7680 7835 7847 7868 7887 8039 8119 8140 8542 8554 8574 8583 8620 8691 8836 9031 9112 9208 9326 9336 9435 9533 9580 9712 9738 9790 9952 9971
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 9TH PRIZE OF RS 100 (Number of Prizes: 144)
0022 0055 0093 0102 0109 0130 0141 0195 0344 0368 0385 0405 0525 0607 0637 0730 0826 0831 0925 1088 1179 1246 1447 1461 1470 1651 1756 1780 1807 1815 1882 1958 2009 2037 2106 2110 2167 2322 2350 2370 2523 2559 2637 2675 2707 2851 2897 2902 2930 2968 3039 3067 3083 3148 3181 3210 3317 3331 3347 3560 3566 3613 3634 3674 3727 3922 4043 4152 4262 4304 4321 4381 4394 4533 4588 4603 4888 4909 5203 5241 5282 5305 5320 5343 5457 5521 5580 5690 5698 5768 5793 5869 6045 6094 6197 6208 6248 6433 6465 6498 6760 6959 6994 7137 7140 7346 7358 7501 7535 7540 7797 7839 7926 7968 7990 8003 8142 8167 8212 8213 8304 8404 8429 8551 8577 8741 8761 8843 8929 8966 9018 9187 9242 9284 9410 9427 9446 9469 9478 9501 9716 9819 9837 9993
Kerala SUVARNA KERALAM SK-47 FRIDAY: Mega Prizes For Winners
First Prize: 1 CRORE
Consolation prize: 5,000
Second Place: 30 Lakh
Third Prize: 5 Lakh
Fourth Prize: 5,000
Fifth Prize: 2,000
Sixth Place: 1,000
7th Place: 500
8th Place: 200
9th Place: 100
Kerala Lottery Result Today (April 3, 2026): SUVARNA KERALAM SK-47 FRIDAY 3 PM Draw ANNOUNCED - Check Repeated Numbers
Here are the numbers that have been repeated in the machine during the Suvarna Keralam Lottery 47th draw.
Repeated Numbers in 8th Prize: 8299 3581 7847
Repeated Numbers in 9th Prize: 4437 8876