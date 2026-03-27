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HomeStatesKeralaLIVE UPDATES | Kerala Lottery Result Today OUT (Mar 27, 2026): SUVARNA KERALAM SK-46 FRIDAY 3PM Lucky Draw DECLARED - Check Winners, Bumper Prize Details

LIVE UPDATES | Kerala Lottery Result Today OUT (Mar 27, 2026): SUVARNA KERALAM SK-46 FRIDAY 3PM Lucky Draw DECLARED - Check Winners, Bumper Prize Details

Kerala Lottery Result Friday (Mar 27, 2026): Suvarna Keralam SK-46 results out today at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram. Refresh page and follow ABP Live to get updates.

By : ABP Live  | Updated at : 27 Mar 2026 12:16 PM (IST)

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Key Events
live-updates-kerala-lottery-results-live-out-today-suvarna-keralam-sk-46-winning-numbers-27-march-2026-friday-3pm-bumper-draw-declared-first-prize-1-crore-check-full-winners-list LIVE UPDATES | Kerala Lottery Result Today OUT (Mar 27, 2026): SUVARNA KERALAM SK-46 FRIDAY 3PM Lucky Draw DECLARED - Check Winners, Bumper Prize Details
LIVE UPDATES | Kerala Lottery Result Today OUT (27.03 2026): SUVARNA KERALAM SK-46 FRIDAY 3PM Lucky Draw DECLARED (1 CRORE) - Check Winners (FULL LIST)
Source : ABPLIVE AI

Background

Kerala Lottery Result Friday (Mar 27, 2026): One of the most reputable and well-run lottery systems in India, the Kerala State Lottery is renowned for its openness, social impact, and government supervision.

Kerala Lottery results announced today, Friday, 27 March 2026:

SUVARNA KERALAM SK-46 – Friday Bumper Draw Results (Top 3 Prize Winners)

Draw Date: 27-03-2026
Lottery Name: Suvarna Kerala SK-46

1st Prize: ₹1 CroreTO BE ANNOUNCED SOON
2nd Prize: ₹30 LakhTO BE ANNOUNCED SOON
3rd Prize: ₹5 Lakh – TO BE ANNOUNCED SOON

History of Kerala Lottery

Started in 1967 by the Government of Kerala. India’s first state-run lottery, introduced to:

  • Provide employment to the poor and unemployed

  • Raise funds for social welfare without increasing taxes

  • The initiative was led by P. K. Kunju, then Finance Minister of Kerala.

  • Over time, the Kerala Lottery became a model system for other Indian states.

Purpose Behind the Lottery

Unlike private or illegal lotteries, Kerala Lottery was created to:

  • Generate revenue for public welfare

  • Provide legal income to thousands of ticket sellers

  • Eliminate illegal lottery rackets

Government Control & Transparency

  • Fully managed by the Kerala State Lotteries Department

  • Draws are conducted publicly

  • Results are officially published and audited

This transparency is why Kerala Lottery enjoys high public trust.

Many Indian states adopted identical lottery systems after Kerala's success. One of the most reputable lotteries in India is the Kerala Lottery. Over time, lotteries were added on a daily, weekly, and bumper basis. Kerala State Lotteries consists of seven weekly lotteries, a monthly draw, and six bumper lotteries. Every day at 3:00 PM, the seven-week draw is held at Gorky Bhavan, which is close to Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram.

Kerala State hosts a number of seasonal "bumper" lotteries, including those for Christmas, summer, Vishu, monsoon, Thiruvonam, and Pooja, in addition to the weekly lotteries. Today, March 27, 2026, the SUVARNA KERALAM SK-46 lottery will take place at Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram, close to Bakery Junction.

(Disclaimer: Lotteries should only be played sensibly because they have the potential to become addictive. This page's content should not be used as inspiration or guidance; rather, it is meant only for informational purposes. ABP Live Digital does not promote lotteries in any way.)

12:16 PM (IST)  •  27 Mar 2026

Kerala Lottery Summer Bumper BR-108 Prize Structure (2026)

The Kerala Summer Bumper BR-108 offers a top prize of ₹10 Crore, with multiple prize tiers and thousands of winners.

Full Prize Details

Prize Rank Prize Amount Number of Prizes
🥇 1st Prize ₹10,00,00,000 (10 Crore) 1
🎁 Consolation Prize ₹1,00,000 5
🥈 2nd Prize ₹1,00,00,000 (1 Crore) 1
🥉 3rd Prize ₹5,00,000 12
4th Prize ₹1,00,000 54
5th Prize ₹5,000 16,200
6th Prize ₹2,000 19,440
7th Prize ₹1,000 38,880
8th Prize ₹500 48,600
9th Prize ₹250 58,320
12:15 PM (IST)  •  27 Mar 2026

Kerala Lottery Result: Summer Bumper BR-108 - Bumper Ticket Price

The cost of the ticket is 250 rupees (Rs 180 + 28% GST). 54 lakh tickets totaling Rs 105.47 crore have been printed by the department.

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Kerala Lottery Kerala Lottery Result Kerala Lottery Result LIVE Lottery Sambad Kerala Lottery Friday Kerala Jackpot Result Lottery Sambad Today Kerala Lottery Sambad Result Kerala State Lottery Result Today 3pm Suvarna Keralam Lottery Results Kerala Lottery Result Today Suvarna Keralam Kerala State Suvarna Keralam SK-46 Lottery Kerala Lottery Result 27-03-2026
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