LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today (Mar 28, 2026): SUMMER BUMPER BR-108 SATURDAY 2PM Lucky Draw DECLARED (10 CRORE) - Check Winners, Jackpot Prize Details
Kerala Lottery Result Saturday (Mar 28, 2026): Summer Bumper BR-108 results out today at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram. Refresh page and follow ABP Live to get updates.
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Background
Kerala Lottery Result Saturday (Mar 28, 2026): The Kerala Summer Bumper BR-108 lottery result is one of the most awaited draws of the year, offering a massive ₹10 crore first prize. Conducted by the Kerala State Lotteries Department, this bumper draw attracts lakhs of participants from across India. Players eagerly wait for the official announcement to check whether their ticket has won the life-changing jackpot or other prizes.
This page provides live updates, winning numbers, prize structure, and claim procedures for the Kerala Summer Bumper BR-108 draw.
Kerala Lottery results announced today, Saturday, 28 March 2026:
SUMMER BUMPER BR-108 – Saturday Bumper Draw Results (Top 3 Prize Winners)
Draw Date: 28-03-2026
Result Time: 2PM
Bumper Lottery Name: Summer Bumper BR-108
1st Prize: ₹10 Crore – TO BE ANNOUNCED SOON
2nd Prize: ₹1 Crore – TO BE ANNOUNCED SOON
3rd Prize: ₹5 Lakh – TO BE ANNOUNCED SOON
History of Kerala Lottery
Started in 1967 by the Government of Kerala. India’s first state-run lottery, introduced to:
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Provide employment to the poor and unemployed
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Raise funds for social welfare without increasing taxes
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The initiative was led by P. K. Kunju, then Finance Minister of Kerala.
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Over time, the Kerala Lottery became a model system for other Indian states.
Purpose Behind the Lottery
Unlike private or illegal lotteries, Kerala Lottery was created to:
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Generate revenue for public welfare
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Provide legal income to thousands of ticket sellers
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Eliminate illegal lottery rackets
Government Control & Transparency
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Fully managed by the Kerala State Lotteries Department
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Draws are conducted publicly
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Results are officially published and audited
This transparency is why Kerala Lottery enjoys high public trust.
Many Indian states adopted identical lottery systems after Kerala's success. One of the most reputable lotteries in India is the Kerala Lottery. Over time, lotteries were added on a daily, weekly, and bumper basis. Kerala State Lotteries consists of seven weekly lotteries, a monthly draw, and six bumper lotteries. Every day at 3:00 PM, the seven-week draw is held at Gorky Bhavan, which is close to Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram.
Kerala State hosts a number of seasonal "bumper" lotteries, including those for Christmas, summer, Vishu, monsoon, Thiruvonam, and Pooja, in addition to the weekly lotteries. Today, March 28, 2026, the SUMMER BUMPER BR-108 lottery will take place at Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram, close to Bakery Junction.
(Disclaimer: Lotteries should only be played sensibly because they have the potential to become addictive. This page's content should not be used as inspiration or guidance; rather, it is meant only for informational purposes. ABP Live Digital does not promote lotteries in any way.)
Kerala Lottery SUMMER BUMPER BR-108 SATURDAY: How It Works - 4 Important Information
Ticket Purchase: Official paper tickets are sold through licensed agents across Kerala. Tickets are not officially sold online by the government — online offers you see may often be scams.
Draws: Multiple draws are conducted regularly — daily, weekly, and special bumper lotteries during festive seasons like Onam and Christmas.
Draw Venue & Time: Most draws happen at the Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram at scheduled times.
Results: Official results are published on the Kerala State Lotteries website and through newspapers after each draw.
Kerala State Lottery Sambad SUMMER BUMPER BR-108 SATURDAY: Can I Purchase Tickets online?
Purchasing the Kerala lottery through an online transaction will definitely have repercussions. Because the state government has made it illegal to sell Kerala lottery tickets online via any means. The Kerala government prohibits the sale of lottery tickets online as well, and violating this law may have serious consequences.