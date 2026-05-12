LIVE UPDATES | Kerala Lottery Sambad Result Today (May 12, 2026): STHREE SAKTHI SS-519 TUESDAY 3PM Lucky Draw DECLARED (1 CRORE) - Check Bumper Prize Winners
Kerala Lottery Result (May 12, 2026): Sthree Sakthi SS-519 results out today at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram. Refresh page and follow ABP Live to get most recent updates.
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Background
Kerala Lottery Result Tuesday (May 12, 2026): One of the most reputable and well-run lottery systems in India, the Kerala State Lottery is renowned for its openness, social impact, and government supervision.
Kerala Lottery results announced today, Tuesday, 12 May 2026:
Sthree Sakthi SS-518 – Tuesday Bumper Draw Results (Top 3 Prize Winners)
Draw Date: 12-05-2026
Lottery Name: Sthree Sakthi SS-519
1st Prize: ₹1 Crore - TO BE ANNOUNCED SOON
2nd Prize: ₹30 Lakh – TO BE ANNOUNCED SOON
3rd Prize: ₹5 Lakh – TO BE ANNOUNCED SOON
History of Kerala Lottery
Started in 1967 by the Government of Kerala. India’s first state-run lottery, introduced to:
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Provide employment to the poor and unemployed
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Raise funds for social welfare without increasing taxes
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The initiative was led by P. K. Kunju, then Finance Minister of Kerala.
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Over time, the Kerala Lottery became a model system for other Indian states.
Purpose Behind the Lottery
Unlike private or illegal lotteries, Kerala Lottery was created to:
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Generate revenue for public welfare
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Provide legal income to thousands of ticket sellers
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Eliminate illegal lottery rackets
Government Control & Transparency
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Fully managed by the Kerala State Lotteries Department
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Draws are conducted publicly
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Results are officially published and audited
This transparency is why Kerala Lottery enjoys high public trust.
Many Indian states adopted identical lottery systems after Kerala's success. One of the most reputable lotteries in India is the Kerala Lottery. Over time, lotteries were added on a daily, weekly, and bumper basis. Kerala State Lotteries consists of seven weekly lotteries, a monthly draw, and six bumper lotteries. Every day at 3:00 PM, the seven-week draw is held at Gorky Bhavan, which is close to Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram.
Kerala State hosts a number of seasonal "bumper" lotteries, including those for Christmas, summer, Vishu, monsoon, Thiruvonam, and Pooja, in addition to the weekly lotteries. Today, May 12, 2026, the Sthree Sakthi SS-519 lottery will take place at Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram, close to Bakery Junction.
(Disclaimer: Lotteries should only be played sensibly because they have the potential to become addictive. This page's content should not be used as inspiration or guidance; rather, it is meant only for informational purposes. ABP Live Digital does not promote lotteries in any way.)
Kerala Lottery STHREE SAKTHI SS-519 TUESDAY Result: Important GUIDELINES For Lucky Winners
It is recommended that the prize winners surrender their winning tickets within 30 days of receiving their prizes and confirm their winning numbers with the results published in the Kerala Government Gazette.
Kerala Lottery Result Today (12.05.2026): STHREE SAKTHI SS-519 TUESDAY Draw PRIZE Structure And JACKPOTS
Kerala STHREE SAKTHI SS-519 TUESDAY: Mega Prizes For Winners
- First Prize: 1 CRORE
- Consolation prize: 5,000
- Second Place: 30 Lakh
- Third Prize: 5 LAKH
- Fourth Prize: 5,000
- Fifth Prize: 2,000
- Sixth Place: 1,000
- 7th Place: 500
- 8th Place: 200
- 9th Place: 100