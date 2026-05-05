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HomeStatesKeralaLIVE UPDATES | Kerala Lottery Sambad Result Today (May 5, 2026): STHREE SAKTHI SS-518 TUESDAY 3PM Lucky Draw DECLARED - Check Bumper Prize Details

LIVE UPDATES | Kerala Lottery Sambad Result Today (May 5, 2026): STHREE SAKTHI SS-518 TUESDAY 3PM Lucky Draw DECLARED - Check Bumper Prize Details

Kerala Lottery Result (May 5, 2026): Sthree Sakthi SS-518 results out today at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram. Refresh page and follow ABP Live to get most recent updates.

By : ABP Live  | Updated at : 05 May 2026 01:12 PM (IST)

LIVE

live-updates-kerala-lottery-results-live-out-today-sthree-sakthi-ss-518-winning-numbers-5-may-2026-tuesday-3pm-bumper-draw-declared-first-prize-1-crore-check-full-winners-list LIVE UPDATES | Kerala Lottery Sambad Result Today (May 5, 2026): STHREE SAKTHI SS-518 TUESDAY 3PM Lucky Draw DECLARED - Check Bumper Prize Details
Kerala State Lottery Sambad Sunday Bumper Result DECLARED | Sthree Sakthi SS-518 Lucky Draw Live Updates – Check Winning Numbers, Prize Winners Details and Full Result List for May 5, 2026.
Source : ABPLIVE AI

Background

Kerala Lottery Result Tuesday (May 5, 2026): One of the most reputable and well-run lottery systems in India, the Kerala State Lottery is renowned for its openness, social impact, and government supervision.

Kerala Lottery results announced today, Tuesday, 5 May 2026:

Sthree Sakthi SS-518 – Tuesday Bumper Draw Results (Top 3 Prize Winners)

Draw Date: 05-05-2026
Lottery Name: Sthree Sakthi SS-518

1st Prize: ₹1 Crore - TO BE AANOUNCED SOON

2nd Prize: ₹30 Lakh – TO BE AANOUNCED SOON

3rd Prize: ₹5 Lakh – TO BE AANOUNCED SOON

History of Kerala Lottery

Started in 1967 by the Government of Kerala. India’s first state-run lottery, introduced to:

  • Provide employment to the poor and unemployed

  • Raise funds for social welfare without increasing taxes

  • The initiative was led by P. K. Kunju, then Finance Minister of Kerala.

  • Over time, the Kerala Lottery became a model system for other Indian states.

Purpose Behind the Lottery

Unlike private or illegal lotteries, Kerala Lottery was created to:

  • Generate revenue for public welfare

  • Provide legal income to thousands of ticket sellers

  • Eliminate illegal lottery rackets

Government Control & Transparency

  • Fully managed by the Kerala State Lotteries Department

  • Draws are conducted publicly

  • Results are officially published and audited

This transparency is why Kerala Lottery enjoys high public trust.

Many Indian states adopted identical lottery systems after Kerala's success. One of the most reputable lotteries in India is the Kerala Lottery. Over time, lotteries were added on a daily, weekly, and bumper basis. Kerala State Lotteries consists of seven weekly lotteries, a monthly draw, and six bumper lotteries. Every day at 3:00 PM, the seven-week draw is held at Gorky Bhavan, which is close to Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram.

Kerala State hosts a number of seasonal "bumper" lotteries, including those for Christmas, summer, Vishu, monsoon, Thiruvonam, and Pooja, in addition to the weekly lotteries. Today, May 5, 2026, the Sthree Sakthi SS-518 lottery will take place at Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram, close to Bakery Junction.

(Disclaimer: Lotteries should only be played sensibly because they have the potential to become addictive. This page's content should not be used as inspiration or guidance; rather, it is meant only for informational purposes. ABP Live Digital does not promote lotteries in any way.)

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