LIVE UPDATES | Kerala Lottery Sambad Result Today OUT (April 21, 2026): STHREE SAKTHI SS-516 TUESDAY 3PM Lucky Draw DECLARED - Check Bumper Prize Winners
Kerala Lottery Result (April 21, 2026): Sthree Sakthi SS-516 results out today at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram. Refresh page and follow ABP Live to get most recent updates.
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Background
Kerala Lottery Result Tuesday (April 21, 2026): One of the most reputable and well-run lottery systems in India, the Kerala State Lottery is renowned for its openness, social impact, and government supervision.
Kerala Lottery results announced today, Tuesday, 21 April 2026:
Sthree Sakthi SS-516 – Tuesday Bumper Draw Results (Top 3 Prize Winners)
Draw Date: 21-04-2026
Lottery Name: Sthree Sakthi SS-516
1st Prize: ₹1 Crore - TO BE ANNOUNCED SOON
2nd Prize: ₹30 Lakh – TO BE ANNOUNCED SOON
3rd Prize: ₹5 Lakh – TO BE ANNOUNCED SOON
History of Kerala Lottery
Started in 1967 by the Government of Kerala. India’s first state-run lottery, introduced to:
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Provide employment to the poor and unemployed
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Raise funds for social welfare without increasing taxes
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The initiative was led by P. K. Kunju, then Finance Minister of Kerala.
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Over time, the Kerala Lottery became a model system for other Indian states.
Purpose Behind the Lottery
Unlike private or illegal lotteries, Kerala Lottery was created to:
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Generate revenue for public welfare
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Provide legal income to thousands of ticket sellers
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Eliminate illegal lottery rackets
Government Control & Transparency
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Fully managed by the Kerala State Lotteries Department
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Draws are conducted publicly
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Results are officially published and audited
This transparency is why Kerala Lottery enjoys high public trust.
Many Indian states adopted identical lottery systems after Kerala's success. One of the most reputable lotteries in India is the Kerala Lottery. Over time, lotteries were added on a daily, weekly, and bumper basis. Kerala State Lotteries consists of seven weekly lotteries, a monthly draw, and six bumper lotteries. Every day at 3:00 PM, the seven-week draw is held at Gorky Bhavan, which is close to Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram.
Kerala State hosts a number of seasonal "bumper" lotteries, including those for Christmas, summer, Vishu, monsoon, Thiruvonam, and Pooja, in addition to the weekly lotteries. Today, April 21, 2026, the Sthree Sakthi SS-516 lottery will take place at Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram, close to Bakery Junction.
(Disclaimer: Lotteries should only be played sensibly because they have the potential to become addictive. This page's content should not be used as inspiration or guidance; rather, it is meant only for informational purposes. ABP Live Digital does not promote lotteries in any way.)
Kerala Lottery STHREE SAKTHI SS-516 TUESDAY Result: Tax Deduction And Commission
If the prize money awarded to today's lottery winners is less than Rs. 5,000, they can pick it up from any Kerala lottery shop. They must turn in their tickets to the bank or government lottery office along with documentation of their claim if the sum exceeds Rs. 5,000. There is a 10% agent commission and a 30% tax deduction for the Kerala lottery.
Kerala Lottery STHREE SAKTHI SS-516 TUESDAY Result: What To Do If The Winning Prize Is More Than One Lakh?
If the prize is more than one lakh rupees, the winning ticket must be presented to the Director of State Lotteries after the winner's name, address, and signature are pasted on the ticket's back along with the necessary paperwork:
- Make a photocopy of both sides of the ticket, self-attested, and a claim application.
- Two passport-sized pictures of the lottery winner, properly certified by a notary public or gazette officer.
- An officially certified copy of the prize money receipt, complete with a revenue stamp valued at ₹1/-, in the format specified
- Copy of the winner's self-attested PAN card.
- Documents with ID proof attested, such as voter ID cards, DLs, ration cards, Aadhaar cards, and passports.