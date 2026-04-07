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HomeStatesKeralaLIVE | Kerala Lottery Sambad Result Today (April 07, 2026): STHREE SAKTHI SS-514 TUESDAY 3PM Lucky Draw Result - TO BE OUT SOON

LIVE | Kerala Lottery Sambad Result Today (April 07, 2026): STHREE SAKTHI SS-514 TUESDAY 3PM Lucky Draw Result - TO BE OUT SOON

Kerala Lottery Result (April 07, 2026): Sthree Sakthi SS-514 results out today at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram. Refresh page and follow ABP Live to get most recent updates.

By : ABP Live News  | Updated at : 07 Apr 2026 01:42 PM (IST)

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Key Events
live-updates-kerala-lottery-results-live-out-today-sthree-sakthi-ss-514-winning-numbers-07-april-2026-tuesday-3pm-bumper-draw-declared-first-prize-1-crore-check-full-winners-list LIVE | Kerala Lottery Sambad Result Today (April 07, 2026): STHREE SAKTHI SS-514 TUESDAY 3PM Lucky Draw Result - TO BE OUT SOON
LIVE | Kerala Lottery Sambad Result Today (April 07, 2026)
Source : ABPLIVE AI

Background

Kerala Lottery Result Tuesday (April 07, 2026): One of the most reputable and well-run lottery systems in India, the Kerala State Lottery is renowned for its openness, social impact, and government supervision.

Kerala Lottery results announced today, Tuesday, 07 April 2026:

Sthree Sakthi SS-514 – Tuesday Bumper Draw Results (Top 3 Prize Winners)

Draw Date: 07-04-2026
Lottery Name: Sthree Sakthi SS-514
1st Prize: ₹1 CroreTBA
2nd Prize: ₹30 LakhTBA
3rd Prize: ₹5 Lakh – TBA

History of Kerala Lottery

Started in 1967 by the Government of Kerala. India’s first state-run lottery, introduced to:

  • Provide employment to the poor and unemployed

  • Raise funds for social welfare without increasing taxes

  • The initiative was led by P. K. Kunju, then Finance Minister of Kerala.

  • Over time, the Kerala Lottery became a model system for other Indian states.

Purpose Behind the Lottery

Unlike private or illegal lotteries, Kerala Lottery was created to:

  • Generate revenue for public welfare

  • Provide legal income to thousands of ticket sellers

  • Eliminate illegal lottery rackets

Government Control & Transparency

  • Fully managed by the Kerala State Lotteries Department

  • Draws are conducted publicly

  • Results are officially published and audited

This transparency is why Kerala Lottery enjoys high public trust.

Many Indian states adopted identical lottery systems after Kerala's success. One of the most reputable lotteries in India is the Kerala Lottery. Over time, lotteries were added on a daily, weekly, and bumper basis. Kerala State Lotteries consists of seven weekly lotteries, a monthly draw, and six bumper lotteries. Every day at 3:00 PM, the seven-week draw is held at Gorky Bhavan, which is close to Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram.

Kerala State hosts a number of seasonal "bumper" lotteries, including those for Christmas, summer, Vishu, monsoon, Thiruvonam, and Pooja, in addition to the weekly lotteries. Today, April 07, 2026, the Sthree Sakthi SS-514 lottery will take place at Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram, close to Bakery Junction.

(Disclaimer: Lotteries should only be played sensibly because they have the potential to become addictive. This page's content should not be used as inspiration or guidance; rather, it is meant only for informational purposes. ABP Live Digital does not promote lotteries in any way.)

13:42 PM (IST)  •  07 Apr 2026

Kerala Lottery STHREE SAKTHI SS-514 TUESDAY Draw: Who Is The Organizer?

The government has designated the Secretary to the Government, Taxes Department, Government of Kerala, as the authority responsible for organizing the lottery and overseeing the sale of other state lotteries in the state.

 

13:41 PM (IST)  •  07 Apr 2026

Kerala Lottery Result Tuesday (April 07, 2026) – Key Details

The Kerala State Lotteries Tuesday lottery result is usually announced under the Sthree Sakthi series.

  • Lottery Name: Sthree Sakthi Lottery
  • Draw Day: Tuesday
  • Draw Time: 3:00 PM IST
  • Result Status: Check latest lottery result only on ABP LIVE
  • Venue: Gorky Bhavan, Thiruvananthapuram
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Kerala Lottery Kerala Lottery Result Kerala Lottery Result LIVE Lottery Sambad Kerala Jackpot Result Lottery Sambad Today Kerala Lottery Result Today Sthree Sakthi Kerala Lottery Sambad Result Kerala State Lottery Result Today 3pm Sthree Sakthi Lottery Results Kerala Lottery Tuesday Kerala State Lotteries Kerala Lottery April 07 Kerala State Sthree Sakthi SS-514 Lottery Kerala Lottery Result 07-04-2026
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