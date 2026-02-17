Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
LIVE UPDATES | Kerala Lottery Result Today (17.02 2026): STHREE SAKTHI SS-507 TUESDAY 3PM Lucky Draw To Be DECLARED (1 CRORE) SOON - Check Winners, Bumper Prize Details

LIVE UPDATES | Kerala Lottery Result Today (17.02 2026): STHREE SAKTHI SS-507 TUESDAY 3PM Lucky Draw To Be DECLARED (1 CRORE) SOON - Check Winners, Bumper Prize Details

Kerala Lottery Result (Feb 17, 2026): Sthree Sakthi SS-507 results out today at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram. Refresh page and follow ABP Live to get most recent updates.

By : ABP Live  | Updated at : 17 Feb 2026 01:57 PM (IST)

LIVE

Key Events
live-updates-kerala-lottery-results-live-out-today-sthree-sakthi-ss-507-winning-numbers-17-february-2026-tuesday-3pm-bumper-draw-declared-first-prize-1-crore-check-full-winners-list LIVE UPDATES | Kerala Lottery Result Today (17.02 2026): STHREE SAKTHI SS-507 TUESDAY 3PM Lucky Draw To Be DECLARED (1 CRORE) SOON - Check Winners, Bumper Prize Details
Kerala Lottery Sambad Result Tuesday: Sthree Sakthi SS-507 Draw Declared - Check Winners
Source : ABPLIVE AI

Background

Kerala Lottery Result Tuesday (February 17, 2026): One of the most reputable and well-run lottery systems in India, the Kerala State Lottery is renowned for its openness, social impact, and government supervision.

Kerala Lottery results announced today, Tuesday, 17 February 2026:

Sthree Sakthi SS-507 – Tuesday Bumper Draw Results (Top 3 Prize Winners)

Draw Date: 17-02-2026
Lottery Name: Sthree Sakthi SS-507
1st Prize: ₹1 CroreTO BE ANNOUNCED NEXT
2nd Prize: ₹30 LakhTO BE ANNOUNCED NEXT
3rd Prize: ₹5 Lakh – TO BE ANNOUNCED NEXT

History of Kerala Lottery

Started in 1967 by the Government of Kerala. India’s first state-run lottery, introduced to:

  • Provide employment to the poor and unemployed

  • Raise funds for social welfare without increasing taxes

  • The initiative was led by P. K. Kunju, then Finance Minister of Kerala.

  • Over time, the Kerala Lottery became a model system for other Indian states.

Purpose Behind the Lottery

Unlike private or illegal lotteries, Kerala Lottery was created to:

  • Generate revenue for public welfare

  • Provide legal income to thousands of ticket sellers

  • Eliminate illegal lottery rackets

Government Control & Transparency

  • Fully managed by the Kerala State Lotteries Department

  • Draws are conducted publicly

  • Results are officially published and audited

This transparency is why Kerala Lottery enjoys high public trust.

Many Indian states adopted identical lottery systems after Kerala's success. One of the most reputable lotteries in India is the Kerala Lottery. Over time, lotteries were added on a daily, weekly, and bumper basis. Kerala State Lotteries consists of seven weekly lotteries, a monthly draw, and six bumper lotteries. Every day at 3:00 PM, the seven-week draw is held at Gorky Bhavan, which is close to Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram.

Kerala State hosts a number of seasonal "bumper" lotteries, including those for Christmas, summer, Vishu, monsoon, Thiruvonam, and Pooja, in addition to the weekly lotteries. Today, February 17, 2026, the Sthree Sakthi SS-507 lottery will take place at Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram, close to Bakery Junction.

(Disclaimer: Lotteries should only be played sensibly because they have the potential to become addictive. This page's content should not be used as inspiration or guidance; rather, it is meant only for informational purposes. ABP Live Digital does not promote lotteries in any way.)

13:57 PM (IST)  •  17 Feb 2026

Kerala Summer Bumper BR-108: Check Total Agent Commission

Total Agent's Commission on 1st Prize of Summer Bumper: ₹1,00,00,000/-

Total Agent's Commission on Consolation Prize of Summer Bumper: ₹50,000/-

Total Agent's Commission on 2nd Prize of Summer Bumper: ₹5,00,000/-

Total Agent's Commission on 3rd Prize of Summer Bumper: ₹6,00,000/-

Total Agent's Commission on 4th Prize of Summer Bumper: Upto ₹5,40,000/-

Total Agent's Commission on 5th Prize of Summer Bumper: Upto ₹97,20,000/-

Total Agent's Commission on 6th Prize of Summer Bumper: Upto ₹54,00,000/-

Total Agent's Commission on 7th Prize of Summer Bumper: Upto ₹38,88,000/-

Total Agent's Commission on 8th Prize of Summer Bumper: Upto ₹34,02,000/-

13:56 PM (IST)  •  17 Feb 2026

Kerala Summer Bumper BR-108 (February 10, 2026): Check Complete Prize Winners Money Details




Kerala Lottery Kerala Lottery Result Kerala Lottery Result LIVE Kerala Lottery Tuesday Lottery Sambad Kerala Jackpot Result Lottery Sambad Today Kerala Lottery Result Today Sthree Sakthi Kerala Lottery Sambad Result Kerala State Lottery Result Today 3pm Sthree Sakthi Lottery Results Kerala State Sthree Sakthi SS-507 Lottery Kerala Lottery Result 17-02-2026 Kerala Lottery February 17

