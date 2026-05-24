LIVE | Kerala Lottery Sambad Result Today (May 24, 2026): SAMRUDHI SM-56 SUNDAY 3PM Lucky Draw DECLARED - 1st Prize Ticket No. TO BE OUT SOON
Kerala Lottery Sambad Result Sunday (May 24, 2026): Samrudhi SM-56 draw out today at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram. Refresh page and follow ABP Live to get updates.
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Kerala Lottery Sambad Result Today (24.05.2026): SAMRUDHI SM-56 SUNDAY 3PM Draw TO BE OUT SOON
Kerala Lottery Result Sunday (May 24, 2026): One of the most reputable and well-run lottery systems in India, the Kerala State Lottery is renowned for its openness, social impact, and government supervision.
SAMRUDHI SM-56 Sunday Bumper Draw Results (Top 3 Prize Winners)
Draw Date: 24-05-2026
Lottery Name: SAMRUDHI SM-56
1st Prize: ₹1 Crore – MF 143965 (KOTTAYAM)
2nd Prize: ₹25 Lakh – MK 496477 (ADOOR)
3rd Prize: ₹5 Lakh – ME 377146 (THIRUVANANTHAPURAM)
Kerala SAMRUDHI SM-56 SUNDAY: Mega Prizes For Winners
- First Prize: 1 CRORE
- Consolation prize: 5,000
- Second Place: 25 Lakh
- Third Prize: 5 Lakh
- Fourth Prize: 5,000
- Fifth Prize: 2,000
- Sixth Place: 1,000
- 7th Place: 500
- 8th Place: 200
- 9th Place: 240
History of Kerala Lottery
Started in 1967 by the Government of Kerala. India’s first state-run lottery, introduced to:
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Provide employment to the poor and unemployed
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Raise funds for social welfare without increasing taxes
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The initiative was led by P. K. Kunju, then Finance Minister of Kerala.
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Over time, the Kerala Lottery became a model system for other Indian states.
Purpose Behind the Lottery
Unlike private or illegal lotteries, Kerala Lottery was created to:
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Generate revenue for public welfare
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Provide legal income to thousands of ticket sellers
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Eliminate illegal lottery rackets
Government Control & Transparency
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Fully managed by the Kerala State Lotteries Department
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Draws are conducted publicly
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Results are officially published and audited
This transparency is why Kerala Lottery enjoys high public trust.
Many Indian states adopted identical lottery systems after Kerala's success. One of the most reputable lotteries in India is the Kerala Lottery. Over time, lotteries were added on a daily, weekly, and bumper basis. Kerala State Lotteries consists of seven weekly lotteries, a monthly draw, and six bumper lotteries. Every day at 3:00 PM, the seven-week draw is held at Gorky Bhavan, which is close to Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram.
Kerala State hosts a number of seasonal "bumper" lotteries, including those for Christmas, summer, Vishu, monsoon, Thiruvonam, and Pooja, in addition to the weekly lotteries. Today, May 24, 2026, the SAMRUDHI SM-56 lottery will take place at Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram, close to Bakery Junction.
(Disclaimer: Lotteries should only be played sensibly because they have the potential to become addictive. This page's content should not be used as inspiration or guidance; rather, it is meant only for informational purposes. ABP Live Digital does not promote lotteries in any way.)
Kerala Lottery SAMRUDHI SM-55 SUNDAY Result: What To Do If The Winning Prize Is More Than One Lakh?
If the prize is more than one lakh rupees, the winning ticket must be presented to the Director of State Lotteries after the winner's name, address, and signature are pasted on the ticket's back, along with the necessary paperwork:
Kerala Lottery Sambad SAMRUDHI SM-55 SUNDAY Draw: What To Do If The Winning Prize Is Less Than Rs 5,000?
If the winnings from the Kerala lottery today are less than Rs. 5,000, the winners may pick up their winnings from any Kerala lottery retailer. In order to make a claim, they must turn in their tickets and provide identification to the government lottery office or bank if the amount exceeds Rs. 5000. 30% of the total amount is deducted for Kerala lottery taxes, and 10% goes toward the agent's commission. Follow ABP Live English for more information regarding Kerala lottery prize claims and Kerala lottery prize structures.