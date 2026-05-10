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HomeStatesKeralaLIVE | Kerala Lottery Sambad Result Today (May 10, 2026): SAMRUDHI SM-54 SUNDAY 3PM Lucky Draw DECLARED - 1st Prize Ticket No. TO BE OUT SOON

LIVE | Kerala Lottery Sambad Result Today (May 10, 2026): SAMRUDHI SM-54 SUNDAY 3PM Lucky Draw DECLARED - 1st Prize Ticket No. TO BE OUT SOON

Kerala Lottery Sambad Result Sunday (May 10, 2026): Samrudhi SM-53 draw out today at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram. Refresh page and follow ABP Live to get updates.

By : ABP Live News  | Updated at : 10 May 2026 02:27 PM (IST)

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Key Events
live-updates-kerala-lottery-results-live-out-today-samrudhi-sm-54-winning-numbers-10-may-2026-sunday-3pm-bumper-draw-declared-first-prize-1-crore-check-full-winners-list LIVE | Kerala Lottery Sambad Result Today (May 10, 2026): SAMRUDHI SM-54 SUNDAY 3PM Lucky Draw DECLARED - 1st Prize Ticket No. TO BE OUT SOON
LIVE | Kerala Lottery Sambad Result Today (May 10, 2026)
Source : ABP Live

Background

Kerala Lottery Sambad Result Today (10.05.2026): SAMRUDHI SM-54 SUNDAY 3PM Draw OUT

Kerala Lottery Result Sunday (May 10, 2026): One of the most reputable and well-run lottery systems in India, the Kerala State Lottery is renowned for its openness, social impact, and government supervision.

SAMRUDHI SM-54 – Sunday Bumper Draw Results (Top 3 Prize Winners)

Draw Date: 10-05-2026
Lottery Name: SAMRUDHI SM-54

1st Prize: ₹1 Crore – TO BE ANNOUNCED SHORTLY

2nd Prize: ₹25 Lakh – TO BE ANNOUNCED SHORTLY

3rd Prize: ₹5 Lakh – TO BE ANNOUNCED SHORTLY

Kerala SAMRUDHI SM-54 SUNDAY: Mega Prizes For Winners

  • First Prize: 1 CRORE
  • Consolation prize: 5,000
  • Second Place: 25 Lakh
  • Third Prize: 5 Lakh
  • Fourth Prize: 5,000
  • Fifth Prize: 2,000
  • Sixth Place: 1,000
  • 7th Place: 500
  • 8th Place: 200
  • 9th Place: 100

History of Kerala Lottery

Started in 1967 by the Government of Kerala. India’s first state-run lottery, introduced to:

  • Provide employment to the poor and unemployed

  • Raise funds for social welfare without increasing taxes

  • The initiative was led by P. K. Kunju, then Finance Minister of Kerala.

  • Over time, the Kerala Lottery became a model system for other Indian states.

Purpose Behind the Lottery

Unlike private or illegal lotteries, Kerala Lottery was created to:

  • Generate revenue for public welfare

  • Provide legal income to thousands of ticket sellers

  • Eliminate illegal lottery rackets

Government Control & Transparency

  • Fully managed by the Kerala State Lotteries Department

  • Draws are conducted publicly

  • Results are officially published and audited

This transparency is why Kerala Lottery enjoys high public trust.

Many Indian states adopted identical lottery systems after Kerala's success. One of the most reputable lotteries in India is the Kerala Lottery. Over time, lotteries were added on a daily, weekly, and bumper basis. Kerala State Lotteries consists of seven weekly lotteries, a monthly draw, and six bumper lotteries. Every day at 3:00 PM, the seven-week draw is held at Gorky Bhavan, which is close to Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram.

Kerala State hosts a number of seasonal "bumper" lotteries, including those for Christmas, summer, Vishu, monsoon, Thiruvonam, and Pooja, in addition to the weekly lotteries. Today, May 10, 2026, the SAMRUDHI SM-54 lottery will take place at Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram, close to Bakery Junction.

(Disclaimer: Lotteries should only be played sensibly because they have the potential to become addictive. This page's content should not be used as inspiration or guidance; rather, it is meant only for informational purposes. ABP Live Digital does not promote lotteries in any way.)

14:27 PM (IST)  •  10 May 2026

Kerala Lottery SAMRUDHI SM-54 SUNDAY Draw: Who Is The Organizer?

The government has designated the Secretary to the Government, Taxes Department, Government of Kerala, as the authority responsible for organizing the lottery and overseeing the sale of other state lotteries in the state.

14:24 PM (IST)  •  10 May 2026

Kerala State Lottery Result: SEVEN Weekly Draws, SEVEN Weekly Jackpots

  • Sunday: Samrudhi Lottery (TODAY'S DRAW)
  • Monday: Bhagyathara Lottery
  • Tuesday: Sthree Sakthi Lottery 
  • Wednesday: Dhanalakshmi Lottery 
  • Thursday: Karunya Plus Lottery
  • Friday: Suvarna Keralam Lottery
  • Saturday: Karunya KR Lottery 

Live coverage of the Kerala lottery results will start at 3:07 pm on ABP Live English.

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Kerala Lottery Kerala Lottery Result Kerala Lottery Result LIVE Lottery Sambad Kerala Lottery Sunday Kerala Jackpot Result Lottery Sambad Today Kerala Lottery Sambad Result Kerala State Lottery Result Today 3pm SAMRUDHI Lottery Results Kerala Lottery Result Today SAMRUDHI Kerala Lottery Result 10-05-2026 Kerala Lottery May 10 today Kerala State Samrudhi SM-54 Lottery
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