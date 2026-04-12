LIVE UPDATES | Kerala Lottery Sambad Result Today (12.04.2026): SAMRUDHI SM-50 SUNDAY 3PM Lucky Draw DECLARED - 1st Prize Ticket No. TO BE OUT SOON
Kerala Lottery Sambad Result Sunday (April 12, 2026): Samrudhi SM-50 draw out today at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram. Refresh page and follow ABP Live to get updates.
LIVE
Background
Kerala Lottery Sambad Result Today (12.04.2026): SAMRUDHI SM-50 SUNDAY 3PM Draw OUT- Check Winners List
Kerala Lottery Result Sunday (April 12, 2026): One of the most reputable and well-run lottery systems in India, the Kerala State Lottery is renowned for its openness, social impact, and government supervision.
SAMRUDHI SM-50 – Sunday Bumper Draw Results (Top 3 Prize Winners)
Draw Date: 12-04-2026
Lottery Name: SAMRUDHI SM-50
1st Prize: ₹1 Crore – TO BE ANNOUNCED SHORTLY
2nd Prize: ₹25 Lakh – TO BE ANNOUNCED SHORTLY
3rd Prize: ₹5 Lakh – TO BE ANNOUNCED SHORTLY
Kerala SAMRUDHI SM-50 SUNDAY: Mega Prizes For Winners
- First Prize: 1 CRORE
- Consolation prize: 5,000
- Second Place: 25 Lakh
- Third Prize: 5 Lakh
- Fourth Prize: 5,000
- Fifth Prize: 2,000
- Sixth Place: 1,000
- 7th Place: 500
- 8th Place: 200
- 9th Place: 100
History of Kerala Lottery
Started in 1967 by the Government of Kerala. India’s first state-run lottery, introduced to:
-
Provide employment to the poor and unemployed
-
Raise funds for social welfare without increasing taxes
-
The initiative was led by P. K. Kunju, then Finance Minister of Kerala.
-
Over time, the Kerala Lottery became a model system for other Indian states.
Purpose Behind the Lottery
Unlike private or illegal lotteries, Kerala Lottery was created to:
-
Generate revenue for public welfare
-
Provide legal income to thousands of ticket sellers
-
Eliminate illegal lottery rackets
Government Control & Transparency
-
Fully managed by the Kerala State Lotteries Department
-
Draws are conducted publicly
-
Results are officially published and audited
This transparency is why Kerala Lottery enjoys high public trust.
Many Indian states adopted identical lottery systems after Kerala's success. One of the most reputable lotteries in India is the Kerala Lottery. Over time, lotteries were added on a daily, weekly, and bumper basis. Kerala State Lotteries consists of seven weekly lotteries, a monthly draw, and six bumper lotteries. Every day at 3:00 PM, the seven-week draw is held at Gorky Bhavan, which is close to Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram.
Kerala State hosts a number of seasonal "bumper" lotteries, including those for Christmas, summer, Vishu, monsoon, Thiruvonam, and Pooja, in addition to the weekly lotteries. Today, April 12, 2026, the SAMRUDHI SM-50 lottery will take place at Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram, close to Bakery Junction.
(Disclaimer: Lotteries should only be played sensibly because they have the potential to become addictive. This page's content should not be used as inspiration or guidance; rather, it is meant only for informational purposes. ABP Live Digital does not promote lotteries in any way.)
Kerala Lottery Result Sunday (April 12, 2026) – Check Key Details
The Kerala State Lotteries Sunday lottery result is usually announced under the Samrudhi series.
- Lottery Name: Samrudhi
- Draw Day: Sunday
- Draw Time: 3:00 PM IST
- Result Status: Check latest lottery result only on ABP LIVE
- Venue: Gorky Bhavan, Thiruvananthapuram
Kerala Lottery Result (12.04.2026): How 'SAMRUDHI' Lottery Scheme Supports To Pay Medical Expenses?
The Kerala State lottery has various benefits associated with it. Kerala's welfare programs have benefited from the GST collected from lottery ticket sales. The Karunya scheme is one of them, which offers financial assistance to state residents who are unable to pay for their medical expenses. Over 27,000 citizens have benefited from it since its founding. The primary objective of the scheme is to offer financial support to underprivileged individuals in Kerala who are afflicted with severe illnesses such as cancer, hemophilia, kidney disease, and heart disease, as well as palliative care. Every month, the Kerala lottery helps hundreds of families escape poverty. In the hopes of winning a lottery worth crores, thousands of people watch the results every day.