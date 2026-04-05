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HomeStatesKeralaLIVE UPDATES | Kerala Lottery Sambad Result Today (05.04.2026): SAMRUDHI SM-49 SUNDAY 3PM Lucky Draw DECLARED - Winners Out CHECK FULL LIST

LIVE UPDATES | Kerala Lottery Sambad Result Today (05.04.2026): SAMRUDHI SM-49 SUNDAY 3PM Lucky Draw DECLARED - Winners Out CHECK FULL LIST

Kerala Lottery Sambad Result Sunday (April 05, 2026): Samrudhi SM-49 draw out today at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram. Refresh page and follow ABP Live to get updates.

By : ABP Live News  | Updated at : 05 Apr 2026 04:16 PM (IST)

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live-updates-kerala-lottery-results-live-out-today-samrudhi-sm-49-winning-numbers-05-april-2026-sunday-3pm-bumper-draw-declared-first-prize-1-crore-check-full-winners-list LIVE UPDATES | Kerala Lottery Sambad Result Today (05.04.2026): SAMRUDHI SM-49 SUNDAY 3PM Lucky Draw DECLARED - Winners Out CHECK FULL LIST
LIVE UPDATES | Kerala Lottery Sambad Result Today (05.04.2026)
Source : ABP Live

Background

Kerala Lottery Sambad Result Today (05.04.2026): SAMRUDHI SM-49 SUNDAY 3PM Draw OUT- Check Winners List

Kerala Lottery Result Sunday (April 05, 2026): One of the most reputable and well-run lottery systems in India, the Kerala State Lottery is renowned for its openness, social impact, and government supervision.

SAMRUDHI SM-49 – Sunday Bumper Draw Results (Top 3 Prize Winners)

Draw Date: 05-04-2026
Lottery Name: SAMRUDHI SM-49

1st Prize: ₹1 Crore – MJ 757518

2nd Prize: ₹25 Lakh – MD 812012

3rd Prize: ₹5 Lakh – MD 590440

Kerala SAMRUDHI SM-49 SUNDAY: Mega Prizes For Winners

  • First Prize: 1 CRORE
  • Consolation prize: 5,000
  • Second Place: 25 Lakh
  • Third Prize: 5 Lakh
  • Fourth Prize: 5,000
  • Fifth Prize: 2,000
  • Sixth Place: 1,000
  • 7th Place: 500
  • 8th Place: 200
  • 9th Place: 100

History of Kerala Lottery

Started in 1967 by the Government of Kerala. India’s first state-run lottery, introduced to:

  • Provide employment to the poor and unemployed

  • Raise funds for social welfare without increasing taxes

  • The initiative was led by P. K. Kunju, then Finance Minister of Kerala.

  • Over time, the Kerala Lottery became a model system for other Indian states.

Purpose Behind the Lottery

Unlike private or illegal lotteries, Kerala Lottery was created to:

  • Generate revenue for public welfare

  • Provide legal income to thousands of ticket sellers

  • Eliminate illegal lottery rackets

Government Control & Transparency

  • Fully managed by the Kerala State Lotteries Department

  • Draws are conducted publicly

  • Results are officially published and audited

This transparency is why Kerala Lottery enjoys high public trust.

Many Indian states adopted identical lottery systems after Kerala's success. One of the most reputable lotteries in India is the Kerala Lottery. Over time, lotteries were added on a daily, weekly, and bumper basis. Kerala State Lotteries consists of seven weekly lotteries, a monthly draw, and six bumper lotteries. Every day at 3:00 PM, the seven-week draw is held at Gorky Bhavan, which is close to Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram.

Kerala State hosts a number of seasonal "bumper" lotteries, including those for Christmas, summer, Vishu, monsoon, Thiruvonam, and Pooja, in addition to the weekly lotteries. Today, April 05, 2026, the SAMRUDHI SM-49 lottery will take place at Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram, close to Bakery Junction.

(Disclaimer: Lotteries should only be played sensibly because they have the potential to become addictive. This page's content should not be used as inspiration or guidance; rather, it is meant only for informational purposes. ABP Live Digital does not promote lotteries in any way.)

16:16 PM (IST)  •  05 Apr 2026

Kerala Lottery Result: SAMRUDHI SM-49 SUNDAY 3 PM Draw ANNOUNCED - Check Winners Full List

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 1 CRORE
 
MJ 757518 (KOZHIKODE)
Agent Name:  R JAYANTHI
Agency No.: D 4883

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 25 LAKH

MD 812012 (IDUKKI)
Agent Name: PREETHI JOSE
Agency No.: Y 4000

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 5 LAKH

MD 590440 (KOLLAM)
Agent Name: SAHEER S
Agency No.: Q 2218

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 5,000

MA 757518
MB 757518
MC 757518
MD 757518
ME 757518
MF 757518
MG 757518
MH 757518
MK 757518
ML 757518
MM 757518

(For The Tickets Ending With The Following Numbers below)

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 (Number of Prizes: 19)

0942  2490  2762  2828  2969  3091  3150  3338  3415  3469  3539  4103  5037  6998  8004  8334  9066  9432  9773

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 ((Number of Prizes: 6)

0360  3922  4713  6697  7746  9247

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 (Number of Prizes: 25)

0057  0349  0755  1431  1471  1599  1783  2397  2493  2637  2875  3105  3115  3372  3423  3721  4197  5908  7020  7464  7867  8384  8815  8856  9312

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 500 (Number of Prizes: 76)

0217  0328  0365  0641  0961  0987  1065  1185  1252  1271  1406  1432  1632  1918  2035  2040  2080  2097  2509  2680  2718  2844  2847  2996  3315  3344  3496  3693  3860  4009  4118  4130  4227  4258  4362  4507  4522  4687  4776  5001  5279  5292  5429  5627  5849  5907  5999  6147  6553  6598  7097  7112  7201  7225  7253  7476  7619  7656  7696  7796  8151  8474  8649  8721  8728  8733  8820  9038  9063  9095  9110  9174  9240  9388  9712  9729
 
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 200 (Number of Prizes: 92)
 
0060  0105  0361  0439  0472  0512  0621  0700  0780  0825  0864  0867  1141  1387  1774  1900  2027  2182  2200  2221  2223  2239  2264  2429  2468  2626  2665  3043  3086  3121  3125  3200  3330  3404  3595  3802  3956  4054  4067  4219  4678  4685  4786  4854  5331  5332  5401  5588  5592  5678  5855  5862  5898  5917  5930  6036  6075  6166  6167  6207  6267  6353  6545  6736  6944  6973  7307  7590  7814  8116  8128  8130  8169  8228  8362  8468  8500  8589  8597  8833  9114  9127  9251  9281  9354  9363  9392  9530  9554  9715  9827  9904
 
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 9TH PRIZE OF RS 100 (Number of Prizes: 150)
 
0021  0034  0242  0252  0283  0284  0303  0304  0307  0320  0322  0344  0410  0533  0540  0853  1063  1183  1206  1335  1363  1404  1498  1594  1706  1753  1760  1849  1992  2013  2031  2295  2335  2387  2433  2496  2532  2613  2686  2866  2870  2928  3013  3117  3192  3209  3439  3518  3636  3677  3701  3719  3875  3954  3962  4122  4181  4213  4240  4268  4361  4420  4532  4570  4591  4609  4668  4686  4769  4778  4791  4821  4831  4904  5149  5233  5375  5379  5418  5534  5548  5597  5755  5808  5928  6168  6169  6228  6271  6305  6319  6356  6432  6503  6645  6657  6781  6809  6824  6922  6924  6956  7180  7218  7273  7303  7410  7475  7511  7513  7521  7562  7618  7679  7830  7940  7946  7959  7983  8016  8158  8254  8269  8300  8355  8489  8521  8624  8634  8639  8698  8719  8764  8795  8853  8864  9001  9456  9489  9569  9594  9641  9713  9739  9814  9844  9905  9942  9971  9995
 
15:45 PM (IST)  •  05 Apr 2026

Kerala Lottery Result: SAMRUDHI SM-49 SUNDAY 3 PM Draw ANNOUNCED - Check 1st To 8th Prize Winners

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 1 CRORE
 
MJ 757518

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 25 LAKH

MD 812012

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 5 LAKH

MD 590440

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 5,000

MA 757518
MB 757518
MC 757518
MD 757518
ME 757518
MF 757518
MG 757518
MH 757518
MK 757518
ML 757518
MM 757518

(For The Tickets Ending With The Following Numbers below)

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 (Number of Prizes: 19)

0942  2490  2762  2828  2969  3091  3150  3338  3415  3469  3539  4103  5037  6998  8004  8334  9066  9432  9773

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 ((Number of Prizes: 6)

0360  3922  4713  6697  7746  9247

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 (Number of Prizes: 25)

0057  0349  0755  1431  1471  1599  1783  2397  2493  2637  2875  3105  3115  3372  3423  3721  4197  5908  7020  7464  7867  8384  8815  8856  9312

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 500 (Number of Prizes: 76)

0217  0328  0365  0641  0961  0987  1065  1185  1252  1271  1406  1432  1632  1918  2035  2040  2080  2097  2509  2680  2718  2844  2847  2996  3315  3344  3496  3693  3860  4009  4118  4130  4227  4258  4362  4507  4522  4687  4776  5001  5279  5292  5429  5627  5849  5907  5999  6147  6553  6598  7097  7112  7201  7225  7253  7476  7619  7656  7696  7796  8151  8474  8649  8721  8728  8733  8820  9038  9063  9095  9110  9174  9240  9388  9712  9729
 
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 200 (Number of Prizes: 92)
 
0060  0105  0361  0439  0472  0512  0621  0700  0780  0825  0864  0867  1141  1387  1774  1900  2027  2182  2200  2221  2223  2239  2264  2429  2468  2626  2665  3043  3086  3121  3125  3200  3330  3404  3595  3802  3956  4054  4067  4219  4678  4685  4786  4854  5331  5332  5401  5588  5592  5678  5855  5862  5898  5917  5930  6036  6075  6166  6167  6207  6267  6353  6545  6736  6944  6973  7307  7590  7814  8116  8128  8130  8169  8228  8362  8468  8500  8589  8597  8833  9114  9127  9251  9281  9354  9363  9392  9530  9554  9715  9827  9904
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