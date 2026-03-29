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HomeStatesKeralaLIVE UPDATES | Kerala Lottery Sambad Result Today (29.03.2026): SAMRUDHI SM-48 SUNDAY 3PM Lucky Draw DECLARED (1 CRORE) - Check Bumper Winners

LIVE UPDATES | Kerala Lottery Sambad Result Today (29.03.2026): SAMRUDHI SM-48 SUNDAY 3PM Lucky Draw DECLARED (1 CRORE) - Check Bumper Winners

Kerala Lottery Sambad Result Sunday (March 29, 2026): Samrudhi SM-48 draw out today at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram. Refresh page and follow ABP Live to get updates.

By : ABP Live  | Updated at : 29 Mar 2026 02:00 PM (IST)

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Key Events
live-updates-kerala-lottery-results-live-out-today-samrudhi-sm-48-winning-numbers-29-march-2026-sunday-3pm-bumper-draw-declared-first-prize-1-crore-check-full-winners-list LIVE UPDATES | Kerala Lottery Sambad Result Today (29.03.2026): SAMRUDHI SM-48 SUNDAY 3PM Lucky Draw DECLARED (1 CRORE) - Check Bumper Winners
LIVE UPDATES | Kerala Lottery Result Today OUT (29.03 2026): SAMRUDHI SM-48 SUNDAY 3PM 1 CR Lucky Draw DECLARED - Check Winners (FULL LIST)
Source : ABPLIVE AI

Background

Kerala Lottery Result Sunday (March 29, 2026): One of the most reputable and well-run lottery systems in India, the Kerala State Lottery is renowned for its openness, social impact, and government supervision.

Kerala Lottery Result Today OUT (29.03 2026): SAMRUDHI SM-48 SUNDAY 3PM 1 CR Lucky Draw

SAMRUDHI SM-48 – Sunday Bumper Draw Results (Top 3 Prize Winners)

Draw Date: 29-03-2026
Lottery Name: SAMRUDHI SM-48

1st Prize: ₹1 CroreTO BE ANNOUNCED SOON

2nd Prize: ₹25 Lakh – TO BE ANNOUNCED SOON

3rd Prize: ₹5 Lakh – TO BE ANNOUNCED SOON

Kerala SAMRUDHI SM-48 SUNDAY: Mega Prizes For Winners

First Prize: 1 CRORE

Consolation prize: 5,000

Second Place: 25 Lakh

Third Prize: 5 Lakh

Fourth Prize: 5,000

Fifth Prize: 2,000

Sixth Place: 1,000

7th Place: 500

8th Place: 200

9th Place: 100

History of Kerala Lottery

Started in 1967 by the Government of Kerala. India’s first state-run lottery, introduced to:

  • Provide employment to the poor and unemployed

  • Raise funds for social welfare without increasing taxes

  • The initiative was led by P. K. Kunju, then Finance Minister of Kerala.

  • Over time, the Kerala Lottery became a model system for other Indian states.

Purpose Behind the Lottery

Unlike private or illegal lotteries, Kerala Lottery was created to:

  • Generate revenue for public welfare

  • Provide legal income to thousands of ticket sellers

  • Eliminate illegal lottery rackets

Government Control & Transparency

  • Fully managed by the Kerala State Lotteries Department

  • Draws are conducted publicly

  • Results are officially published and audited

This transparency is why Kerala Lottery enjoys high public trust.

Many Indian states adopted identical lottery systems after Kerala's success. One of the most reputable lotteries in India is the Kerala Lottery. Over time, lotteries were added on a daily, weekly, and bumper basis. Kerala State Lotteries consists of seven weekly lotteries, a monthly draw, and six bumper lotteries. Every day at 3:00 PM, the seven-week draw is held at Gorky Bhavan, which is close to Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram.

Kerala State hosts a number of seasonal "bumper" lotteries, including those for Christmas, summer, Vishu, monsoon, Thiruvonam, and Pooja, in addition to the weekly lotteries. Today, March 29, 2026, the SAMRUDHI SM-48 lottery will take place at Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram, close to Bakery Junction.

(Disclaimer: Lotteries should only be played sensibly because they have the potential to become addictive. This page's content should not be used as inspiration or guidance; rather, it is meant only for informational purposes. ABP Live Digital does not promote lotteries in any way.)

14:00 PM (IST)  •  29 Mar 2026

Kerala Lottery Result: Vishu Bumper BR-109 - Bumper Ticket Price

The cost of the ticket is 300 rupees (Rs 216 + 28% GST). 43 lakh tickets totaling Rs 129 crore have been printed by the department.

13:58 PM (IST)  •  29 Mar 2026

Kerala Lottery Result: Vishu Bumper BR-109 - First Prize Money Rs. 12 CRORE

The next bumper lottery is Kerala State Lottery Vishu Bumper 2026. This Vishu Bumper BR-109 has the chance to win the first reward, which is Rs 12 crore. Sales of the Kerala Vishu Bumper Lottery BR-109 began on March 29, 2026.

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Kerala Lottery Kerala Lottery Result Kerala Lottery Result LIVE Lottery Sambad Kerala Lottery Sunday Kerala Jackpot Result Lottery Sambad Today Today Kerala Lottery Kerala Lottery Sambad Result Kerala State Lottery Result Today 3pm SAMRUDHI SM-48 Lottery Results SAMRUDHI SM-48 29-03-2026 Today
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