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HomeStatesKeralaLIVE UPDATES | Kerala Lottery Result Today OUT (15.03 2026): SAMRUDHI SM-46 SUNDAY 3PM 1 CR Lucky Draw DECLARED - Check Winners (FULL LIST)

LIVE UPDATES | Kerala Lottery Result Today OUT (15.03 2026): SAMRUDHI SM-46 SUNDAY 3PM 1 CR Lucky Draw DECLARED - Check Winners (FULL LIST)

Kerala Lottery Sambad Result Sunday (March 08, 2026): Samrudhi SM-45 draw out today at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram. Refresh page and follow ABP Live to get updates.

By : ABP Live News  | Updated at : 15 Mar 2026 04:03 PM (IST)

LIVE

Key Events
live-updates-kerala-lottery-results-live-out-today-samrudhi-sm-46-winning-numbers-15-march-2026-sunday-3pm-bumper-draw-declared-first-prize-1-crore-check-full-winners-list LIVE UPDATES | Kerala Lottery Result Today OUT (15.03 2026): SAMRUDHI SM-46 SUNDAY 3PM 1 CR Lucky Draw DECLARED - Check Winners (FULL LIST)
LIVE UPDATES | Kerala Lottery Result Today OUT (15.03 2026)
Source : Kerala Lottery Official Website

Background

Kerala Lottery Result Sunday (March 15, 2026): One of the most reputable and well-run lottery systems in India, the Kerala State Lottery is renowned for its openness, social impact, and government supervision.

Kerala Lottery Result Today OUT (15.03 2026): SAMRUDHI SM-46 SUNDAY 3PM 1 CR Lucky Draw DECLARED - Check Winners (FULL LIST)

SAMRUDHI SM-46 – Sunday Bumper Draw Results (Top 3 Prize Winners)

Draw Date: 15-03-2026
Lottery Name: SAMRUDHI SM-46

1st Prize: ₹1 Crore – MV 216603

2nd Prize: ₹25 Lakh – MR 806466

3rd Prize: ₹5 Lakh – MN 737578

Kerala SAMRUDHI SM-46 SUNDAY: Mega Prizes For Winners

First Prize: 1 CRORE

Consolation prize: 5,000

Second Place: 25 Lakh

Third Prize: 5 Lakh

Fourth Prize: 5,000

Fifth Prize: 2,000

Sixth Place: 1,000

7th Place: 500

8th Place: 200

9th Place: 100

History of Kerala Lottery

Started in 1967 by the Government of Kerala. India’s first state-run lottery, introduced to:

  • Provide employment to the poor and unemployed

  • Raise funds for social welfare without increasing taxes

  • The initiative was led by P. K. Kunju, then Finance Minister of Kerala.

  • Over time, the Kerala Lottery became a model system for other Indian states.

Purpose Behind the Lottery

Unlike private or illegal lotteries, Kerala Lottery was created to:

  • Generate revenue for public welfare

  • Provide legal income to thousands of ticket sellers

  • Eliminate illegal lottery rackets

Government Control & Transparency

  • Fully managed by the Kerala State Lotteries Department

  • Draws are conducted publicly

  • Results are officially published and audited

This transparency is why Kerala Lottery enjoys high public trust.

Many Indian states adopted identical lottery systems after Kerala's success. One of the most reputable lotteries in India is the Kerala Lottery. Over time, lotteries were added on a daily, weekly, and bumper basis. Kerala State Lotteries consists of seven weekly lotteries, a monthly draw, and six bumper lotteries. Every day at 3:00 PM, the seven-week draw is held at Gorky Bhavan, which is close to Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram.

Kerala State hosts a number of seasonal "bumper" lotteries, including those for Christmas, summer, Vishu, monsoon, Thiruvonam, and Pooja, in addition to the weekly lotteries. Today, March 15, 2026, the SAMRUDHI SM-46 lottery will take place at Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram, close to Bakery Junction.

(Disclaimer: Lotteries should only be played sensibly because they have the potential to become addictive. This page's content should not be used as inspiration or guidance; rather, it is meant only for informational purposes. ABP Live Digital does not promote lotteries in any way.)

16:03 PM (IST)  •  15 Mar 2026

Kerala Lottery Result Today (15.03.2026): SAMRUDHI SM-46 SUNDAY 3 PM Draw OUT - Check Winners (FULL LIST)

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 1 CRORE

  • MV 216603 (THRISSUR)
  • Agent Name: SHEELA HARIDAS
  • Agency No.: R 8018

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 25 LAKH

  • MR 806466 (THIRUVANANTHAPURAM)
  • Agent Name: SELVARAJAN
  • Agency No.: T 11453

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 5 LAKH

  • MN 737578 (GURUVAYOOR)
  • Agent Name: M R JOY
  • Agency No.: R 8643

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 5,000

MN 216603
MO 216603
MP 216603
MR 216603
MS 216603
MT 216603
MU 216603
MW 216603
MX 216603
MY 216603
MZ 216603

(For The Tickets Ending With The Following Numbers below)

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 (Number of Prizes: 19)

0028  0341  0606  0763  0845  1625  3837  4192  4475  4759  4881  6281  6910  7033  7751  8091  8198  9676  9761

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 ((Number of Prizes: 6)

0375  5199  6274  7947  9343  9437
 
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 (Number of Prizes: 25)
 
0140  0268  0677  4  363  1127  1219  1868  1952  1964  2432  3399  3922  3950  4177  4379  4619  4944  6487  6489  7020  8185  8298  9084  9306

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 500 (Number of Prizes: 76)

0016  0214  0344  0449  0516  0519  0550  0820  0942  1102  1164  1503  1614  1729  2422  2640  2695  2707  2789  3335  3381  3450  3465  3479  3814  3858  4039  4112  4172  4233  4302  4340  4398  4530  4548  4595  4760  4886  4915  5295  5380  5516  5568  5647  5711  5733  5806  5918  5987  6062  6100  6102  6195  6264  6549  6994  7017  7054  7060  7550  7627  7889  7977  8297  8615  8680  8904  9038  9059  9078  9409  9439  9447  9448  9457  9460

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 200 (Number of Prizes: 92)

0041  0103  0151  0236  0296  0320  0541  0549  0685  0991  1017  1079  1096  1178  1195  1342  1462  1493  1671  1674  1719  2001  2081  2106  2170  2421  2457  2500  2621  2719  2740  2764  2765  2863  3079  3170  3239  3433  3443  3474  3661  3821  3983  4476  4712  4765  4838  4843  4861  4918  5161  5387  5429  5570  5611  5644  5649  5688  5891  5922  6027  6068  6098  6174  6344  6860  7119  7215  7408  7626  7705  7711  8004  8029  8036  8048  8239  8246  8285  8327  8394  8527  8541  8610  8703  8756  8927  9099  9149  9252  9411  9443

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 9TH PRIZE OF RS 100 (Number of Prizes: 144)

0062  0097  0104  0148  0154  0351  0474  0498  0523  0533  0593  0732  0956  0959  1409  1414  1448  1517  1602  1695  1731  1760  2134  2177  2183  2215  2368  2448  2547  2558  2590  2665  2699  2769  2807  3006  3058  3138  3147  3250  3288  3312  3339  3417  3447  3552  3570  3587  3752  3762  3962  3990  4099  4107  4265  4310  4596  4649  4666  4747  4810  4826  4862  4906  4935  4947  4987  4997  5059  5096  5238  5494  5508  5529  5533  5552  5661  5712  5713  5795  5801  5828  5888  5947  6122  6124  6139  6302  6326  6524  6606  6749  6804  6907  6932  6952  6967  7106  7137  7260  7325  7336  7359  7416  7417  7442  7444  7513  7770  7787  7837  7879  7883  7915  7985  8015  8064  8077  8085  8113  8175  8200  8213  8280  8323  8328  8358  8397  8399  8606  8620  8654  8820  8934  8948  9013  9030  9108  9233  9250  9289  9398  9420  9495  9547  9584  9641  9863  9889  9928
15:21 PM (IST)  •  15 Mar 2026

Kerala Lottery Result Today (15.03.2026): SAMRUDHI SM-45 SUNDAY 3 PM Draw OUT - Check 1st To 6th Winner's List

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 1 CRORE

  • MV 216603 (THRISSUR)
  • Agent Name: SHEELA HARIDAS
  • Agency No.: R 8018

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 25 LAKH

  • MR 806466 (THIRUVANANTHAPURAM)
  • Agent Name: SELVARAJAN
  • Agency No.: T 11453

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 5 LAKH

  • MN 737578 (GURUVAYOOR)
  • Agent Name: M R JOY
  • Agency No.: R 8643

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 5,000

MN 216603
MO 216603
MP 216603
MR 216603
MS 216603
MT 216603
MU 216603
MW 216603
MX 216603
MY 216603
MZ 216603

(For The Tickets Ending With The Following Numbers below)

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 (Number of Prizes: 19)

0028  0341  0606  0763  0845  1625  3837  4192  4475  4759  4881  6281  6910  7033  7751  8091  8198  9676  9761

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 ((Number of Prizes: 6)

0375  5199  6274  7947  9343  9437
 
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 (Number of Prizes: 25)
0140  0268  0677  4  363  1127  1219  1868  1952  1964  2432  3399  3922  3950  4177  4379  4619  4944  6487  6489  7020  8185  8298  9084  9306
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