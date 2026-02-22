Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
LIVE UPDATES | Kerala Lottery Result Today OUT (22.02 2026): SAMRUDHI SM-43 SUNDAY 3PM Lucky Draw To Be DECLARED (1 CRORE) SOON - Check Full List Of Winners

LIVE UPDATES | Kerala Lottery Result Today OUT (22.02 2026): SAMRUDHI SM-43 SUNDAY 3PM Lucky Draw To Be DECLARED (1 CRORE) SOON - Check Full List Of Winners

Kerala Lottery Result Sunday (Feb 22, 2026): Samrudhi SM-43 results out today at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram. Refresh page and follow ABP Live to get most recent updates.

By : ABP Live  | Updated at : 22 Feb 2026 12:06 PM (IST)

LIVE

Key Events
live-updates-kerala-lottery-results-live-out-today-samrudhi-sm-43-winning-numbers-22-february-2026-sunday-3pm-bumper-draw-declared-first-prize-1-crore-check-full-winners-list LIVE UPDATES | Kerala Lottery Result Today OUT (22.02 2026): SAMRUDHI SM-43 SUNDAY 3PM Lucky Draw To Be DECLARED (1 CRORE) SOON - Check Full List Of Winners
Kerala Lottery Sambad Today (Feb 22, 2026): Samrudhi SM-43 Sunday Lucky Draw DECLARED - Check Winners
Source : ABPLIVE AI

Background

Kerala Lottery Result Sunday (February 22, 2026): One of the most reputable and well-run lottery systems in India, the Kerala State Lottery is renowned for its openness, social impact, and government supervision.

Kerala Lottery results announced today, Sunday, 22 February 2026:

Samrudhi SM-42 – Sunday Bumper Draw Results (Top 3 Prize Winners)

Draw Date: 22-02-2026
Lottery Name: Samrudhi SM-43
1st Prize: ₹1 CroreTO BE ANNOUNCED SOON
2nd Prize: ₹30 LakhTO BE ANNOUNCED SOON
3rd Prize: ₹5 Lakh – TO BE ANNOUNCED SOON

History of Kerala Lottery

Started in 1967 by the Government of Kerala. India’s first state-run lottery, introduced to:

  • Provide employment to the poor and unemployed

  • Raise funds for social welfare without increasing taxes

  • The initiative was led by P. K. Kunju, then Finance Minister of Kerala.

  • Over time, the Kerala Lottery became a model system for other Indian states.

Purpose Behind the Lottery

Unlike private or illegal lotteries, Kerala Lottery was created to:

  • Generate revenue for public welfare

  • Provide legal income to thousands of ticket sellers

  • Eliminate illegal lottery rackets

Government Control & Transparency

  • Fully managed by the Kerala State Lotteries Department

  • Draws are conducted publicly

  • Results are officially published and audited

This transparency is why Kerala Lottery enjoys high public trust.

Many Indian states adopted identical lottery systems after Kerala's success. One of the most reputable lotteries in India is the Kerala Lottery. Over time, lotteries were added on a daily, weekly, and bumper basis. Kerala State Lotteries consists of seven weekly lotteries, a monthly draw, and six bumper lotteries. Every day at 3:00 PM, the seven-week draw is held at Gorky Bhavan, which is close to Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram.

Kerala State hosts a number of seasonal "bumper" lotteries, including those for Christmas, summer, Vishu, monsoon, Thiruvonam, and Pooja, in addition to the weekly lotteries. Today, February 22, 2026, the SAMRUDHI SM-43 lottery will take place at Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram, close to Bakery Junction.

(Disclaimer: Lotteries should only be played sensibly because they have the potential to become addictive. This page's content should not be used as inspiration or guidance; rather, it is meant only for informational purposes. ABP Live Digital does not promote lotteries in any way.)

12:06 PM (IST)  •  22 Feb 2026

Kerala Lottery And Keralan Welfare Programs (February 22, 2026)

The Kerala state lottery offers a number of advantages. The GST collected from lottery ticket sales has aided in funding a number of Keralan welfare programs.

12:02 PM (IST)  •  22 Feb 2026

Kerala Lottery SAMRUDHI SM-43 SUNDAY (22.02.2026): History And Significance

Among the seven weekly lotteries is SAMRUDHI. The SAMRUDHI lottery draw takes place at 3 p.m. on Sundays. Every lottery has an alphabetical code to represent it, and the SAMRUDHI Lottery code is "SM," which also includes the draw number.

New Update
