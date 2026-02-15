Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
T20 World Cup 2026Web StoriesEventsIdeas of IndiaIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeStatesKeralaLIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today OUT (15.02 2026): SAMRUDHI SM-42 SUNDAY 3PM Lucky Draw To Be DECLARED (1 CRORE) SOON - Check Winners, Bumper Prize Details

LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today OUT (15.02 2026): SAMRUDHI SM-42 SUNDAY 3PM Lucky Draw To Be DECLARED (1 CRORE) SOON - Check Winners, Bumper Prize Details

Kerala Lottery Result Sunday (Feb 15, 2026): Samrudhi SM-42 results out today at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram. Refresh page and follow ABP Live to get most recent updates.

By : ABP Live  | Updated at : 15 Feb 2026 01:01 PM (IST)

LIVE

Key Events
live-updates-kerala-lottery-results-live-out-today-samrudhi-sm-42-winning-numbers-15-february-2026-sunday-3pm-bumper-draw-declared-first-prize-1-crore-check-full-winners-list LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today OUT (15.02 2026): SAMRUDHI SM-42 SUNDAY 3PM Lucky Draw To Be DECLARED (1 CRORE) SOON - Check Winners, Bumper Prize Details
Kerala Lottery Sambad Result Today: Samrudhi_SM-42 Sunday Draw OUT - Check Winners
Source : ABPLIVE AI

Background

Kerala Lottery Result Sunday (February 15, 2026): One of the most reputable and well-run lottery systems in India, the Kerala State Lottery is renowned for its openness, social impact, and government supervision.

Kerala Lottery results announced today, Sunday, 15 February 2026:

Samrudhi SM-42 – Sunday Bumper Draw Results (Top 3 Prize Winners)

Draw Date: 15-02-2026
Lottery Name: Samrudhi SM-42
1st Prize: ₹1 CroreTO BE ANNOUNCED NEXT
2nd Prize: ₹30 LakhTO BE ANNOUNCED NEXT
3rd Prize: ₹5 Lakh – TO BE ANNOUNCED NEXT

History of Kerala Lottery

Started in 1967 by the Government of Kerala. India’s first state-run lottery, introduced to:

  • Provide employment to the poor and unemployed

  • Raise funds for social welfare without increasing taxes

  • The initiative was led by P. K. Kunju, then Finance Minister of Kerala.

  • Over time, the Kerala Lottery became a model system for other Indian states.

Purpose Behind the Lottery

Unlike private or illegal lotteries, Kerala Lottery was created to:

  • Generate revenue for public welfare

  • Provide legal income to thousands of ticket sellers

  • Eliminate illegal lottery rackets

Government Control & Transparency

  • Fully managed by the Kerala State Lotteries Department

  • Draws are conducted publicly

  • Results are officially published and audited

This transparency is why Kerala Lottery enjoys high public trust.

Many Indian states adopted identical lottery systems after Kerala's success. One of the most reputable lotteries in India is the Kerala Lottery. Over time, lotteries were added on a daily, weekly, and bumper basis. Kerala State Lotteries consists of seven weekly lotteries, a monthly draw, and six bumper lotteries. Every day at 3:00 PM, the seven-week draw is held at Gorky Bhavan, which is close to Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram.

Kerala State hosts a number of seasonal "bumper" lotteries, including those for Christmas, summer, Vishu, monsoon, Thiruvonam, and Pooja, in addition to the weekly lotteries. Today, February 11, 2026, the SAMRUDHI SM-42 lottery will take place at Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram, close to Bakery Junction.

(Disclaimer: Lotteries should only be played sensibly because they have the potential to become addictive. This page's content should not be used as inspiration or guidance; rather, it is meant only for informational purposes. ABP Live Digital does not promote lotteries in any way.)

13:01 PM (IST)  •  15 Feb 2026

Kerala State Lottery Sambad: SEVEN Lucky Draws Daily Prices And Costs

The cost of different Kerala State Government Lottery Tickets

  • Samrudhi: ₹50/- (Bumper Lottery Today) 
  • Bhagyathara: ₹50/-
  • Karunya Plus: ₹50/-
  • Suvarna Keralam: ₹50/-
  • Karunya KR: ₹50/-
  • Sthree Sakthi: ₹50/- 
  • Dhanalekshmi: ₹50/-

Note: The price of bumper lotteries varies from ₹200 to ₹500, depending on the prize amount.

12:55 PM (IST)  •  15 Feb 2026

Kerala Lottery SAMRUDHI SM-42 SUNDAY (15.02.2026): Process For Buying Lotto Tickets - FIVE Easy Steps

Tickets are available for purchase from more than 100,000 retailers and more than 35,000 registered lottery agents.

Get in touch with your district lottery office to learn more and locate the agent that's closest to you.

Once you purchase a ticket, sign your name and write your address on the back.

Don't risk having someone else claim your prize, because this is how ticket ownership is established.

Store your ticket securely.

Load More
Tags :
Kerala Lottery Kerala Lottery Result Kerala Lottery Result LIVE Lottery Sambad Kerala Lottery Sunday Kerala Jackpot Result Lottery Sambad Today Kerala Lottery Sambad Result Kerala State Lottery Result Today 3pm SAMRUDHI Lottery Results Kerala Lottery Result Today SAMRUDHI Kerala State Samrudhi Sm-42 Lottery Kerala Lottery Result 15-02-2026
New Update
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Karnataka Student Found Dead In US Days After Going Missing
Karnataka Student Found Dead In US Days After Going Missing
Cricket
India Playing XI For IND vs PAK Match: Abhishek Returns; India Faces Kuldeep vs Arshdeep Choice
India Playing XI For IND vs PAK Match: Abhishek Returns; India Faces Kuldeep vs Arshdeep Choice
India
PM Modi Invited For Swearing-In Ceremony Of Bangladesh's New PM
PM Modi Invited For Swearing-In Ceremony Of Bangladesh's New PM
World
'No More Russian Oil': Marco Rubio Says India Gave Assurance After Trade Deal
'No More Russian Oil': Marco Rubio Says India Gave Assurance After Trade Deal
Advertisement

Videos

Political Flash: Political Storm in Maharashtra Over Tipu Sultan–Shivaji Comparison
Politics: Siddiqu to Take SP Membership in Presence of Akhilesh Yadav
Weather Watch: 62% Rain Forecast at 8 PM for Mega Match
India vs Pakistan: India–Pakistan T20 World Cup Opener Tonight at Premadasa Stadium
T20 World Cup: Nationwide Frenzy Ahead of India vs Pakistan Mega Clash
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
OPINION | Partners Or Rivals? The Calculated Choreography Of China-India Strategic Dialogue
Opinion
Embed widget