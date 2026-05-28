LIVE UPDATES | Kerala Lottery Sambad Result Out (May 28, 2026): KARUNYA PLUS KN-625 THURSDAY 3PM Lucky Draw DECLARED (1 CRORE) - Check Bumper Prize Winners
Kerala Lottery Result Today LIVE: Check Karunya Plus KN-625 Winning Numbers, Kerala Lottery Sambad Updates, Ticket Number Verification, Prize Structure, Latest Kerala State Lottery Result 28 May 2026.
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Kerala Lottery Sambad Result Thursday, 28 May 2026 LIVE Updates: Karunya Plus KN-625 Winning Numbers, Winners List & ₹1 Crore Prize
Kerala Lottery Result Today LIVE
Kerala Lottery Sambad Result Thursday (28 May 2026): The highly anticipated Karunya Plus KN-625 Lucky Draw is being conducted today at Gorky Bhavan, Thiruvananthapuram. Thousands of participants across Kerala and India are eagerly waiting for the official winning numbers, full winners list, and bumper prize announcements.
Karunya Plus KN-625 Lottery Result 28-05-2026
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Lottery Name: Karunya Plus KN-625
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Draw Date: Thursday, 28 May 2026
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Draw Time: 3:00 PM IST
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Draw Venue: Gorky Bhavan, Thiruvananthapuram
Top Prize Details
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1st Prize: ₹1 Crore – Result Awaited
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2nd Prize: ₹30 Lakh – Result Awaited
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3rd Prize: ₹5 Lakh – Result Awaited
Kerala Lottery Sambad Winning Numbers Today
The official Kerala Lottery Result for Karunya Plus KN-625 will be published shortly after the draw. Participants can check the complete winning numbers list, ticket series, and prize breakdown online after the official announcement.
About Kerala State Lottery
Kerala State Lottery is India’s first government-authorised lottery system, launched in 1967 by the Government of Kerala. The initiative was introduced to support public welfare projects, generate state revenue, and provide employment opportunities for thousands of lottery sellers and agents.
Today, Kerala Lottery is recognised as one of the most trusted and transparent lottery systems in India.
Kerala Lottery Weekly & Bumper Draws
Kerala State Lotteries conducts seven weekly lottery draws along with monthly and seasonal bumper lotteries, including:
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Vishu Bumper
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Monsoon Bumper
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Christmas Bumper
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Summer Bumper
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Pooja Bumper
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Thiruvonam Bumper
The weekly lottery draw takes place daily at 3 PM at Gorky Bhavan near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram.
Why Kerala Lottery Is So Popular
Kerala Lottery Sambad has gained massive popularity due to:
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Government supervision and transparency
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Daily and bumper lottery draws
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Easy availability of tickets
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Huge cash prizes and bumper rewards
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Officially published results and audited procedures
Kerala Lottery Result LIVE Updates
Stay connected for LIVE Kerala Lottery Sambad Result updates, Karunya Plus KN-625 winning numbers, complete prize structure, full winners list, and official verification details from today’s draw.
(Disclaimer: Lottery games involve financial risk and may become addictive. This article is published only for informational purposes. ABP Live Digital does not promote or encourage lottery participation.)
Kerala Lottery KARUNYA PLUS KN-625 THURSDAY Result Today: How To CLAIM Prize Money
Many winners of Kerala lottery prizes are unaware of the procedure for obtaining their winnings. However, you can download the forms needed to claim the prize from the Kerala State Lotteries Directorate and find all the step-by-step instructions for doing so on the official website page. After deducting the Kerala Lottery Agent Commission and prize tax, the winners will receive the remaining prize money.
Kerala Lottery KARUNYA PLUS KN-625 THURSDAY Draw: Who Is The Organizer?
The government has designated the Secretary to the Government, Taxes Department, Government of Kerala, as the authority responsible for organizing the lottery and overseeing the sale of other state lotteries in the state.