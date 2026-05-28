Kerala Lottery Sambad Result Thursday, 28 May 2026 LIVE Updates: Karunya Plus KN-625 Winning Numbers, Winners List & ₹1 Crore Prize

Kerala Lottery Result Today LIVE

Kerala Lottery Sambad Result Thursday (28 May 2026): The highly anticipated Karunya Plus KN-625 Lucky Draw is being conducted today at Gorky Bhavan, Thiruvananthapuram. Thousands of participants across Kerala and India are eagerly waiting for the official winning numbers, full winners list, and bumper prize announcements.

Karunya Plus KN-625 Lottery Result 28-05-2026

Lottery Name: Karunya Plus KN-625

Draw Date: Thursday, 28 May 2026

Draw Time: 3:00 PM IST

Draw Venue: Gorky Bhavan, Thiruvananthapuram

Top Prize Details

1st Prize: ₹1 Crore – Result Awaited

2nd Prize: ₹30 Lakh – Result Awaited

3rd Prize: ₹5 Lakh – Result Awaited

Kerala Lottery Sambad Winning Numbers Today

The official Kerala Lottery Result for Karunya Plus KN-625 will be published shortly after the draw. Participants can check the complete winning numbers list, ticket series, and prize breakdown online after the official announcement.

About Kerala State Lottery

Kerala State Lottery is India’s first government-authorised lottery system, launched in 1967 by the Government of Kerala. The initiative was introduced to support public welfare projects, generate state revenue, and provide employment opportunities for thousands of lottery sellers and agents.

Today, Kerala Lottery is recognised as one of the most trusted and transparent lottery systems in India.

Kerala Lottery Weekly & Bumper Draws

Kerala State Lotteries conducts seven weekly lottery draws along with monthly and seasonal bumper lotteries, including:

Vishu Bumper

Monsoon Bumper

Christmas Bumper

Summer Bumper

Pooja Bumper

Thiruvonam Bumper

The weekly lottery draw takes place daily at 3 PM at Gorky Bhavan near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram.

Why Kerala Lottery Is So Popular

Kerala Lottery Sambad has gained massive popularity due to:

Government supervision and transparency

Daily and bumper lottery draws

Easy availability of tickets

Huge cash prizes and bumper rewards

Officially published results and audited procedures

Kerala Lottery Result LIVE Updates

Stay connected for LIVE Kerala Lottery Sambad Result updates, Karunya Plus KN-625 winning numbers, complete prize structure, full winners list, and official verification details from today’s draw.

(Disclaimer: Lottery games involve financial risk and may become addictive. This article is published only for informational purposes. ABP Live Digital does not promote or encourage lottery participation.)