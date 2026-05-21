Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
#WBBoardResultNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeStatesKeralaLIVE UPDATES | Kerala Lottery Sambad Result Out (May 21, 2026): KARUNYA PLUS KN-624 THURSDAY 3PM Lucky Draw DECLARED (1 CRORE) - Check Bumper Prize Winners

LIVE UPDATES | Kerala Lottery Sambad Result Out (May 21, 2026): KARUNYA PLUS KN-624 THURSDAY 3PM Lucky Draw DECLARED (1 CRORE) - Check Bumper Prize Winners

Kerala Lottery Result Thursday (May 21, 2026): Karunya Plus KN-624 results postponed today at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram. Follow ABP Live to get recent updates.

By : ABP Live  | Updated at : 21 May 2026 01:31 PM (IST)

LIVE

Key Events
live-updates-kerala-lottery-results-live-out-today-karunya-plus-kn-624-winning-numbers-21-may-2026-thursday-3pm-bumper-draw-declared-first-prize-1-crore-check-full-winners-list LIVE UPDATES | Kerala Lottery Sambad Result Out (May 21, 2026): KARUNYA PLUS KN-624 THURSDAY 3PM Lucky Draw DECLARED (1 CRORE) - Check Bumper Prize Winners
Kerala State Lottery Karunya Plus KN-624 Result 2026 LIVE: The much-awaited Karunya Plus KN-624 draw result has been declared today, May 21, 2026. Check the winning numbers, first prize winner details, full prize structure, and live updates from the official Kerala State Lottery draw held at 3 PM. Stay tuned for the complete result list and lucky ticket numbers.
Source : Kerala Lottery Official Website

Background

Kerala Lottery Sambad Result Thursday (May 21, 2026): One of the most reputable and well-run lottery systems in India, the Kerala State Lottery is renowned for its openness, social impact, and government supervision.

Kerala Lottery results announced today, Thursday, 21 May 2026:

Karunya Plus KN-624 – Thursday Bumper Draw Results (Top 3 Prize Winners)

Draw Date: 21-05-2026

Lottery Name: Karunya Plus KN-624

1st Prize: ₹1 CroreTO BE ANNOUNCED SOON

2nd Prize: ₹30 LakhTO BE ANNOUNCED SOON

3rd Prize: ₹5 Lakh – TO BE ANNOUNCED SOON

History of Kerala Lottery

Started in 1967 by the Government of Kerala. India’s first state-run lottery, introduced to:

  • Provide employment to the poor and unemployed

  • Raise funds for social welfare without increasing taxes

  • The initiative was led by P. K. Kunju, then Finance Minister of Kerala.

  • Over time, the Kerala Lottery became a model system for other Indian states.

Purpose Behind the Lottery

Unlike private or illegal lotteries, Kerala Lottery was created to:

  • Generate revenue for public welfare

  • Provide legal income to thousands of ticket sellers

  • Eliminate illegal lottery rackets

Government Control & Transparency

  • Fully managed by the Kerala State Lotteries Department

  • Draws are conducted publicly

  • Results are officially published and audited

This transparency is why Kerala Lottery enjoys high public trust.

Many Indian states adopted identical lottery systems after Kerala's success. One of the most reputable lotteries in India is the Kerala Lottery. Over time, lotteries were added on a daily, weekly, and bumper basis. Kerala State Lotteries consists of seven weekly lotteries, a monthly draw, and six bumper lotteries. Every day at 3:00 PM, the seven-week draw is held at Gorky Bhavan, which is close to Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram.

Kerala State hosts a number of seasonal "bumper" lotteries, including those for Christmas, summer, Vishu, monsoon, Thiruvonam, and Pooja, in addition to the weekly lotteries. Today, May 21, 2026, the Karunya Plus KN-624 lottery will take place at Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram, close to Bakery Junction.

(Disclaimer: Lotteries should only be played sensibly because they have the potential to become addictive. This page's content should not be used as inspiration or guidance; rather, it is meant only for informational purposes. ABP Live Digital does not promote lotteries in any way.)

13:31 PM (IST)  •  21 May 2026

Kerala Lottery Result Today (21.05.2026): KARUNYA PLUS KN-624 THURSDAY 3 PM Draw OUT - Check Winners (FULL LIST)

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 1 CRORE

To Be Announced Next. Stay tuned for the latest Kerala Lottery live updates only on ABP Live.

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 30 LAKH

To Be Announced Next. Stay tuned for the latest Kerala Lottery live updates only on ABP Live.

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 5 LAKH

To Be Announced Next. Stay tuned for the latest Kerala Lottery live updates only on ABP Live.

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 5,000

To Be Announced Next. Stay tuned for the latest Kerala Lottery live updates only on ABP Live.

(For The Tickets Ending With The Following Numbers below)

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 (Number of Prizes: 19)

To Be Announced Next. Stay tuned for the latest Kerala Lottery live updates only on ABP Live.

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 ((Number of Prizes: 6)

To Be Announced Next. Stay tuned for the latest Kerala Lottery live updates only on ABP Live.

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 (Number of Prizes: 25)

To Be Announced Next. Stay tuned for the latest Kerala Lottery live updates only on ABP Live.

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 500 (Number of Prizes: 76)

To Be Announced Next. Stay tuned for the latest Kerala Lottery live updates only on ABP Live.

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 200 (Number of Prizes: 84)

To Be Announced Next. Stay tuned for the latest Kerala Lottery live updates only on ABP Live.

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 9TH PRIZE OF RS 100 (Number of Prizes: 156)

To Be Announced Next. Stay tuned for the latest Kerala Lottery live updates only on ABP Live.

Kerala KARUNYA PLUS KN-624 THURSDAY: Mega Prizes For Winners

First Prize: 1 CRORE

Consolation prize: 5,000

Second Place: 30 Lakh

Third Prize: 5 Lakh

Fourth Prize: 5,000

Fifth Prize: 2,000

Sixth Place: 1,000

7th Place: 500

8th Place: 200

9th Place: 100

13:28 PM (IST)  •  21 May 2026

Kerala Lottery KARUNYA PLUS KN-624 THURSDAY Result: Important GUIDELINES For Lucky Winners

It is recommended that the prize winners surrender their winning tickets within 30 days of receiving their prizes and confirm their winning numbers with the results published in the Kerala Government Gazette.

Load More
Tags :
Kerala Lottery Kerala Lottery Result Kerala Lottery Result LIVE Lottery Sambad Kerala Jackpot Result Lottery Sambad Today Karunya Plus Lottery Results Kerala Lottery Result Today Karunya Plus Kerala Lottery Sambad Result Kerala State Lottery Result Today 3pm Kerala Lottery Thursday Kerala State Karunya Plus KN-624 Lottery Kerala Lottery Result 21-05-2026 Kerala Lottery May 21
New Update
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Kerala
LIVE UPDATES | Kerala Lottery Sambad Result Out (May 21, 2026): KARUNYA PLUS KN-624 THURSDAY 3PM Lucky Draw DECLARED (1 CRORE) - Check Bumper Prize Winners
LIVE UPDATES | Kerala Lottery Sambad Result Out (May 21, 2026): KARUNYA PLUS KN-624 THURSDAY 3PM Lucky Draw DECLARED (1 CRORE) - Check Bumper Prize Winners
Kerala
LIVE | Kerala Lottery Sambad Result Today OUT (May 20, 2026): DHANALEKSHMI DL-53 WEDNESDAY 3PM Draw - Winners Out (CHECK FULL LIST)
LIVE | Kerala Lottery Sambad Result Today OUT (May 20, 2026): DHANALEKSHMI DL-53 WEDNESDAY 3PM Draw - Winners Out (CHECK FULL LIST)
Kerala
LIVE UPDATES | Kerala Lottery Sambad Result Today (May 19, 2026): STHREE SAKTHI SS-520 TUESDAY 3PM Lucky Draw DECLARED (1 CRORE) - Winners Out (CHECK FULL LIST)
LIVE UPDATES | Kerala Lottery Sambad Result Today (May 19, 2026): STHREE SAKTHI SS-520 TUESDAY 3PM Lucky Draw DECLARED (1 CRORE) - Winners Out (CHECK FULL LIST)
Kerala
LIVE UPDATES | Kerala Lottery Sambad Result Today (May 18, 2026): BHAGYATHARA BT-54 MONDAY 3PM Draw DECLARED - 1st Prize Ticket No. BW 788952 (VAIKKOM)
LIVE UPDATES | Kerala Lottery Sambad Result Today (May 18, 2026): BHAGYATHARA BT-54 MONDAY 3PM Draw DECLARED - 1st Prize Ticket No. BW 788952 (VAIKKOM)
Advertisement

Videos

Transport cost hike: AITDWA announces freight rate increase amid rising petrol diesel CNG prices
Twisha Sharma case: family alleges 46 calls, audio leak claims, CBI probe after CM Mohan Yadav meet
NEET paper leak: Congress protests in Jaipur, demands probe, clash with police at BJP office march
Char Dham Yatra rush: heavy crowd in Uttarakhand, pilgrims face tough conditions on Kedarnath route
Breaking: Family alleges denial of justice in Twisha case, seeks High Court intervention, raises claims
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ulupi Borah
Ulupi Borah
Security, Connectivity And China: The Rising Importance Of India’s Northeast
Opinion
Embed widget