Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
#PollofPollsOnABPNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeStatesKeralaLIVE UPDATES | Kerala Lottery Sambad Result Out (April 30, 2026): KARUNYA PLUS KN-621 THURSDAY 3PM Lucky Draw DECLARED - Check Bumper Prize Winners

LIVE UPDATES | Kerala Lottery Sambad Result Out (April 30, 2026): KARUNYA PLUS KN-621 THURSDAY 3PM Lucky Draw DECLARED - Check Bumper Prize Winners

Kerala Lottery Result Thursday (April 30, 2026): Karunya Plus KN-621 results postponed today at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram. Follow ABP Live to get recent updates.

By : ABP Live  | Updated at : 30 Apr 2026 01:23 PM (IST)

LIVE

Key Events
live-updates-kerala-lottery-results-live-out-today-karunya-plus-kn-621-winning-numbers-30-april-2026-thursday-3pm-bumper-draw-declared-first-prize-1-crore-check-full-winners-list LIVE UPDATES | Kerala Lottery Sambad Result Out (April 30, 2026): KARUNYA PLUS KN-621 THURSDAY 3PM Lucky Draw DECLARED - Check Bumper Prize Winners
Kerala State Lottery Sambad Thursday Bumper Result Declared! KARUNYA PLUS KN-621 Lucky Draw results for April 30, 2026 are now live. Check winning numbers, first prize details, and complete prize winner updates here.
Source : ABPLIVE AI

Background

Kerala Lottery Sambad Result Thursday (April 30, 2026): One of the most reputable and well-run lottery systems in India, the Kerala State Lottery is renowned for its openness, social impact, and government supervision.

Kerala Lottery results announced today, Thursday, 30 April 2026:

Karunya Plus KN-621 – Thursday Bumper Draw Results (Top 3 Prize Winners)

Draw Date: 30-04-2026

Lottery Name: Karunya Plus KN-621

1st Prize: ₹1 CroreTO BE ANNOUNCED SOON

2nd Prize: ₹30 LakhTO BE ANNOUNCED SOON

3rd Prize: ₹5 Lakh – TO BE ANNOUNCED SOON

History of Kerala Lottery

Started in 1967 by the Government of Kerala. India’s first state-run lottery, introduced to:

  • Provide employment to the poor and unemployed

  • Raise funds for social welfare without increasing taxes

  • The initiative was led by P. K. Kunju, then Finance Minister of Kerala.

  • Over time, the Kerala Lottery became a model system for other Indian states.

Purpose Behind the Lottery

Unlike private or illegal lotteries, Kerala Lottery was created to:

  • Generate revenue for public welfare

  • Provide legal income to thousands of ticket sellers

  • Eliminate illegal lottery rackets

Government Control & Transparency

  • Fully managed by the Kerala State Lotteries Department

  • Draws are conducted publicly

  • Results are officially published and audited

This transparency is why Kerala Lottery enjoys high public trust.

Many Indian states adopted identical lottery systems after Kerala's success. One of the most reputable lotteries in India is the Kerala Lottery. Over time, lotteries were added on a daily, weekly, and bumper basis. Kerala State Lotteries consists of seven weekly lotteries, a monthly draw, and six bumper lotteries. Every day at 3:00 PM, the seven-week draw is held at Gorky Bhavan, which is close to Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram.

Kerala State hosts a number of seasonal "bumper" lotteries, including those for Christmas, summer, Vishu, monsoon, Thiruvonam, and Pooja, in addition to the weekly lotteries. Today, April 30, 2026, the Karunya Plus KN-621 lottery will take place at Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram, close to Bakery Junction.

(Disclaimer: Lotteries should only be played sensibly because they have the potential to become addictive. This page's content should not be used as inspiration or guidance; rather, it is meant only for informational purposes. ABP Live Digital does not promote lotteries in any way.)

13:22 PM (IST)  •  30 Apr 2026

Kerala Lottery KARUNYA PLUS KN-621 THURSDAY: How It Works - 4 Important Information

Ticket Purchase: Official paper tickets are sold through licensed agents across Kerala. Tickets are not officially sold online by the government — online offers you see may often be scams.

Draws: Multiple draws are conducted regularly — daily, weekly, and special bumper lotteries during festive seasons like Onam and Christmas.

Draw Venue & Time: Most draws happen at the Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram at scheduled times.

Results: Official results are published on the Kerala State Lotteries website and through newspapers after each draw.

13:13 PM (IST)  •  30 Apr 2026

Kerala Lottery KARUNYA PLUS KN-621 THURSDAY Draw: Who Is The Organizer?

The government has designated the Secretary to the Government, Taxes Department, Government of Kerala, as the authority responsible for organizing the lottery and overseeing the sale of other state lotteries in the state.

Load More
Tags :
Kerala Lottery Kerala Lottery Result Kerala Lottery Result LIVE Lottery Sambad Kerala Jackpot Result Lottery Sambad Today Karunya Plus Lottery Results Kerala Lottery Result Today Karunya Plus Kerala Lottery Sambad Result Kerala State Lottery Result Today 3pm Kerala Lottery Thursday Kerala State Karunya Plus KN-621 Lottery Kerala Lottery Result 30-04-2026 Kerala Lottery April 30
New Update
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Kerala
LIVE UPDATES | Kerala Lottery Sambad Result Out (April 30, 2026): KARUNYA PLUS KN-621 THURSDAY 3PM Lucky Draw DECLARED - Check Bumper Prize Winners
LIVE UPDATES | Kerala Lottery Sambad Result Out (April 30, 2026): KARUNYA PLUS KN-621 THURSDAY 3PM Lucky Draw DECLARED - Check Bumper Prize Winners
Kerala
LIVE UPDATES | Kerala Lottery Sambad Result Today (29.04.2026): DHANALEKSHMI DL-50 WEDNESDAY 3PM Draw OUT - 1ST PRIZE TICKET NO. DY 442449 (MALAPPURAM)
LIVE UPDATES | Kerala Lottery Sambad Result Today (29.04.2026): DHANALEKSHMI DL-50 WEDNESDAY 3PM Draw OUT - 1ST PRIZE TICKET NO. DY 442449 (MALAPPURAM)
Kerala
West Bengal, Kerala, Tamil Nadu Exit Polls 2026: When And Where To Watch Live
West Bengal, Kerala, Tamil Nadu Exit Polls 2026: When And Where To Watch Live
Kerala
LIVE UPDATES | Kerala Lottery Sambad Result Today (28.04.2026): STHREE SAKTHI SS-517 TUESDAY 3PM Lucky Draw OUT - 1st Prize Ticket No. ST 878851 (NEYYATTINKARA)
LIVE UPDATES | Kerala Lottery Sambad Result Today (28.04.2026): STHREE SAKTHI SS-517 TUESDAY 3PM Lucky Draw OUT - 1st Prize Ticket No. ST 878851 (NEYYATTINKARA)
Advertisement

Videos

West Bengal Exit Poll Buzz: BJP Claims Upswing, TMC Faces Downtrend Ahead of Final Verdict
Anti-Encroachment Drive: Bulldozers Demolish Illegal Structure in Dwarka, Gujarat Action Intensifie
Post-Poll Violence: BJP Agent’s House Attacked in Behala, Kolkata Tensions Rise After Voting
Crime Break: ₹50K Rewarded Triple Murder Accused Jeetu Saini Killed in Bulandshahr Encounter
Crime Shock: Mob Storms Police Outpost in Mirzapur, Assaults Officers Inside Station Premises
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
Women, Muslims, Migrants And EC: What Will Tilt Bengal’s Historic Verdict
Opinion
Embed widget