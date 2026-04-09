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HomeStatesKeralaLIVE UPDATES | Kerala Lottery Sambad Result OUT (April 9, 2026): KARUNYA PLUS KN-618 THURSDAY 3PM Lucky Draw OUT (1 CRORE) - Check Bumper Prize Winners

LIVE UPDATES | Kerala Lottery Sambad Result OUT (April 9, 2026): KARUNYA PLUS KN-618 THURSDAY 3PM Lucky Draw OUT (1 CRORE) - Check Bumper Prize Winners

Kerala Lottery Result Thursday (April 9, 2026): Karunya Plus KN-618 results out today at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram. Refresh page and follow ABP Live to get recent update

By : ABP Live  | Updated at : 09 Apr 2026 11:11 AM (IST)

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Key Events
live-updates-kerala-lottery-results-live-out-today-karunya-plus-kn-618-winning-numbers-9-april-2026-thursday-3pm-bumper-draw-declared-first-prize-1-crore-check-full-winners-list LIVE UPDATES | Kerala Lottery Sambad Result OUT (April 9, 2026): KARUNYA PLUS KN-618 THURSDAY 3PM Lucky Draw OUT (1 CRORE) - Check Bumper Prize Winners
Kerala Lottery Sambad Bumper Draw Result 2026 LIVE: Karunya Plus KN-618 Thursday Winning Numbers Announced – Check Kerala Lottery Result Today, Prize Winners List, Jackpot Details & Full Result Update April 9, 2026
Source : ABPLIVE AI

Background

Kerala Lottery Sambad Result Thursday (April 9, 2026): One of the most reputable and well-run lottery systems in India, the Kerala State Lottery is renowned for its openness, social impact, and government supervision.

Kerala Lottery results announced today, Thursday, 9 April 2026:

Karunya Plus KN-618 – Thursday Bumper Draw Results (Top 3 Prize Winners)

Draw Date: 09-04-2026

Lottery Name: Karunya Plus KN-618

1st Prize: ₹1 CroreTO BE ANNOUNCED SOON

2nd Prize: ₹30 LakhTO BE ANNOUNCED SOON

3rd Prize: ₹5 Lakh – TO BE ANNOUNCED SOON

History of Kerala Lottery

Started in 1967 by the Government of Kerala. India’s first state-run lottery, introduced to:

  • Provide employment to the poor and unemployed

  • Raise funds for social welfare without increasing taxes

  • The initiative was led by P. K. Kunju, then Finance Minister of Kerala.

  • Over time, the Kerala Lottery became a model system for other Indian states.

Purpose Behind the Lottery

Unlike private or illegal lotteries, Kerala Lottery was created to:

  • Generate revenue for public welfare

  • Provide legal income to thousands of ticket sellers

  • Eliminate illegal lottery rackets

Government Control & Transparency

  • Fully managed by the Kerala State Lotteries Department

  • Draws are conducted publicly

  • Results are officially published and audited

This transparency is why Kerala Lottery enjoys high public trust.

Many Indian states adopted identical lottery systems after Kerala's success. One of the most reputable lotteries in India is the Kerala Lottery. Over time, lotteries were added on a daily, weekly, and bumper basis. Kerala State Lotteries consists of seven weekly lotteries, a monthly draw, and six bumper lotteries. Every day at 3:00 PM, the seven-week draw is held at Gorky Bhavan, which is close to Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram.

Kerala State hosts a number of seasonal "bumper" lotteries, including those for Christmas, summer, Vishu, monsoon, Thiruvonam, and Pooja, in addition to the weekly lotteries. Today, April 9, 2026, the Karunya Plus KN-618 lottery will take place at Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram, close to Bakery Junction.

(Disclaimer: Lotteries should only be played sensibly because they have the potential to become addictive. This page's content should not be used as inspiration or guidance; rather, it is meant only for informational purposes. ABP Live Digital does not promote lotteries in any way.)

11:11 AM (IST)  •  09 Apr 2026

Kerala Lottery Result Thursday (April 9, 2026) – Check Key Details

The Kerala State Lotteries Thursday lottery result is usually announced under the Karunya Plus series.

  • Lottery Name: Karunya Plus Lottery
  • Draw Day: Thursday
  • Draw Time: 3:00 PM IST
  • Result Status: Check latest lottery result only on ABP LIVE
  • Venue: Gorky Bhavan, Thiruvananthapuram
11:09 AM (IST)  •  09 Apr 2026

Kerala Lottery Result (09.04.2026): How 'KARUNYA' Lottery Scheme Supports To Pay Medical Expenses?

The Kerala State lottery has various benefits associated with it. Kerala's welfare programs have benefited from the GST collected from lottery ticket sales. The Karunya scheme is one of them, which offers financial assistance to state residents who are unable to pay for their medical expenses. Over 27,000 citizens have benefited from it since its founding. The primary objective of the scheme is to offer financial support to underprivileged individuals in Kerala who are afflicted with severe illnesses such as cancer, hemophilia, kidney disease, and heart disease, as well as palliative care. Every month, the Kerala lottery helps hundreds of families escape poverty. In the hopes of winning a lottery worth crores, thousands of people watch the results every day.

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Kerala Lottery Kerala Lottery Result Kerala Lottery Result LIVE Lottery Sambad Kerala Jackpot Result Lottery Sambad Today Karunya Plus Lottery Results Kerala Lottery Result Today Karunya Plus Kerala Lottery Sambad Result Kerala State Lottery Result Today 3pm Kerala Lottery Thursday Kerala State Karunya Plus KN-618 Lottery Kerala Lottery Result 09-04-2026 Kerala Lottery April 9
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