Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
APBoardResultsAssembly Elections 2026NonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeStatesKeralaLIVE UPDATES | Kerala Lottery Sambad Result (April 16, 2026): KARUNYA PLUS KN-618 THURSDAY 3PM Lucky Draw DECLARED - Check Bumper Prize Winners

LIVE UPDATES | Kerala Lottery Sambad Result (April 16, 2026): KARUNYA PLUS KN-618 THURSDAY 3PM Lucky Draw DECLARED - Check Bumper Prize Winners

Kerala Lottery Result Thursday (April 16, 2026): Karunya Plus KN-618 results postponed today at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram. Follow ABP Live to get recent updates.

By : ABP Live  | Updated at : 16 Apr 2026 11:50 AM (IST)

LIVE

Key Events
live-updates-kerala-lottery-results-live-out-today-karunya-plus-kn-618-winning-numbers-16-april-2026-thursday-3pm-bumper-draw-declared-first-prize-1-crore-check-full-winners-list LIVE UPDATES | Kerala Lottery Sambad Result (April 16, 2026): KARUNYA PLUS KN-618 THURSDAY 3PM Lucky Draw DECLARED - Check Bumper Prize Winners
Kerala State Lottery Sambad Thursday Bumper Draw Result Declared: KARUNYA PLUS KN-618 Lottery Result for April 16, 2026 is now LIVE - Check Kerala Lottery Result today at 3 PM, winning numbers, jackpot prize details, and complete winners list. Stay tuned for live updates and latest Kerala State Lottery news
Source : ABPLIVE AI

Background

Kerala Lottery Sambad Result Thursday (April 16, 2026): One of the most reputable and well-run lottery systems in India, the Kerala State Lottery is renowned for its openness, social impact, and government supervision.

Kerala Lottery results announced today, Thursday, 16 April 2026:

Karunya Plus KN-618 – Thursday Bumper Draw Results (Top 3 Prize Winners)

Draw Date: 16-04-2026

Lottery Name: Karunya Plus KN-618

1st Prize: ₹1 CroreTO BE ANNOUNCED SOON

2nd Prize: ₹30 LakhTO BE ANNOUNCED SOON

3rd Prize: ₹5 Lakh – TO BE ANNOUNCED SOON

History of Kerala Lottery

Started in 1967 by the Government of Kerala. India’s first state-run lottery, introduced to:

  • Provide employment to the poor and unemployed

  • Raise funds for social welfare without increasing taxes

  • The initiative was led by P. K. Kunju, then Finance Minister of Kerala.

  • Over time, the Kerala Lottery became a model system for other Indian states.

Purpose Behind the Lottery

Unlike private or illegal lotteries, Kerala Lottery was created to:

  • Generate revenue for public welfare

  • Provide legal income to thousands of ticket sellers

  • Eliminate illegal lottery rackets

Government Control & Transparency

  • Fully managed by the Kerala State Lotteries Department

  • Draws are conducted publicly

  • Results are officially published and audited

This transparency is why Kerala Lottery enjoys high public trust.

Many Indian states adopted identical lottery systems after Kerala's success. One of the most reputable lotteries in India is the Kerala Lottery. Over time, lotteries were added on a daily, weekly, and bumper basis. Kerala State Lotteries consists of seven weekly lotteries, a monthly draw, and six bumper lotteries. Every day at 3:00 PM, the seven-week draw is held at Gorky Bhavan, which is close to Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram.

Kerala State hosts a number of seasonal "bumper" lotteries, including those for Christmas, summer, Vishu, monsoon, Thiruvonam, and Pooja, in addition to the weekly lotteries. Today, April 16, 2026, the Karunya Plus KN-618 lottery will take place at Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram, close to Bakery Junction.

(Disclaimer: Lotteries should only be played sensibly because they have the potential to become addictive. This page's content should not be used as inspiration or guidance; rather, it is meant only for informational purposes. ABP Live Digital does not promote lotteries in any way.)

11:50 AM (IST)  •  16 Apr 2026

Kerala Lottery Result: Vishu Bumper BR-109 - First Prize Money Rs. 12 CRORE

The next bumper lottery is Kerala State Lottery Vishu Bumper 2026. This Vishu Bumper BR-109 has the chance to win the first reward, which is Rs 12 crore. Sales of the Kerala Vishu Bumper Lottery BR-109 began on March 29, 2026.

11:47 AM (IST)  •  16 Apr 2026

Kerala Lottery KARUNYA PLUS KN-618 THURSDAY Result: Tax Deduction And Commission

If the prize money awarded to today's lottery winners is less than Rs. 5,000, they can pick it up from any Kerala lottery shop. They must turn in their tickets to the bank or government lottery office along with documentation of their claim if the sum exceeds Rs. 5,000. There is a 10% agent commission and a 30% tax deduction for the Kerala lottery.

Load More
Tags :
Kerala Lottery Kerala Lottery Result Kerala Lottery Result LIVE Lottery Sambad Kerala Jackpot Result Lottery Sambad Today Karunya Plus Lottery Results Kerala Lottery Result Today Karunya Plus Kerala Lottery Sambad Result Kerala State Lottery Result Today 3pm Kerala Lottery Thursday Kerala State Karunya Plus KN-618 Lottery Kerala Lottery Result 16-04-2026 Kerala Lottery April 16
New Update
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Kerala
LIVE UPDATES | Kerala Lottery Sambad Result (April 16, 2026): KARUNYA PLUS KN-618 THURSDAY 3PM Lucky Draw DECLARED - Check Bumper Prize Winners
LIVE UPDATES | Kerala Lottery Sambad Result (April 16, 2026): KARUNYA PLUS KN-618 THURSDAY 3PM Lucky Draw DECLARED - Check Bumper Prize Winners
Kerala
LIVE UPDATES | Kerala Lottery Sambad Result Today (April 15, 2026): DHANALEKSHMI DL-48 WEDNESDAY 3PM Draw DECLARED - Winners Out (CHECK FULL LIST)
LIVE UPDATES | Kerala Lottery Sambad Result Today (April 15, 2026): DHANALEKSHMI DL-48 WEDNESDAY 3PM Draw DECLARED - Winners Out (CHECK FULL LIST)
Kerala
LIVE UPDATES | Kerala Lottery Sambad Result Today OUT (April 14, 2026): STHREE SAKTHI SS-515 TUESDAY 3PM Lucky Draw DECLARED - 1st Prize Ticket No. SU 127849
LIVE UPDATES | Kerala Lottery Sambad Result Today OUT (April 14, 2026): STHREE SAKTHI SS-515 TUESDAY 3PM Lucky Draw DECLARED - 1st Prize Ticket No. SU 127849
Kerala
LIVE | Kerala Lottery Sambad Result Today (13.04.2026): BHAGYATHARA BT-49 MONDAY 3PM Lucky Draw DECLARED (1 CRORE) - Winners Out (CHECK FULL LIST)
LIVE | Kerala Lottery Sambad Result Today (13.04.2026): BHAGYATHARA BT-49 MONDAY 3PM Lucky Draw DECLARED (1 CRORE) - Winners Out (CHECK FULL LIST)
Advertisement

Videos

LOK SABHA DEBATE: Owaisi opposes women’s reservation bill, cites federalism and representation
LOK SABHA: Rule 72 debate triggers sharp clash over women’s reservation bill
PARLIAMENT BEGINS: Lok Sabha opens with tributes, tense debate expected on 3 key bills today
WOMEN RESERVATION DEBATE: Lok Sabha heated clash as opposition questions 2/3 majority maths
PARLIAMENT SPECIAL SESSION: Opposition to oppose 3 bills as PM Modi set to address Lok Sabha today
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
Owaisi's Exit From Humayun Alliance: Sting Video Reshapes Muslim Vote Dynamics After SIR Deletion
Opinion
Embed widget