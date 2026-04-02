LIVE | Kerala Lottery Sambad Result OUT (April 2, 2026): KARUNYA PLUS KN-617 THURSDAY 3PM Lucky Draw OUT (1 CRORE) - 1st Prize Ticket No. PF 382980 (KOTTAYAM)
Kerala Lottery Result Thursday (April 2, 2026): Karunya Plus KN-617 results out today at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram. Refresh page and follow ABP Live to get recent update
Background
Kerala Lottery Sambad Result Thursday (April 2, 2026): One of the most reputable and well-run lottery systems in India, the Kerala State Lottery is renowned for its openness, social impact, and government supervision.
Kerala Lottery results announced today, Thursday, 2 April 2026:
Karunya Plus KN-617 – Thursday Bumper Draw Results (Top 3 Prize Winners)
Draw Date: 02-04-2026
Lottery Name: Karunya Plus KN-617
1st Prize: ₹1 Crore – PF 382980 (KOTTAYAM)
2nd Prize: ₹30 Lakh – PH 112390 (GURUVAYOOR)
3rd Prize: ₹5 Lakh – PG 354325 (KOLLAM)
History of Kerala Lottery
Started in 1967 by the Government of Kerala. India’s first state-run lottery, introduced to:
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Provide employment to the poor and unemployed
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Raise funds for social welfare without increasing taxes
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The initiative was led by P. K. Kunju, then Finance Minister of Kerala.
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Over time, the Kerala Lottery became a model system for other Indian states.
Purpose Behind the Lottery
Unlike private or illegal lotteries, Kerala Lottery was created to:
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Generate revenue for public welfare
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Provide legal income to thousands of ticket sellers
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Eliminate illegal lottery rackets
Government Control & Transparency
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Fully managed by the Kerala State Lotteries Department
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Draws are conducted publicly
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Results are officially published and audited
This transparency is why Kerala Lottery enjoys high public trust.
Many Indian states adopted identical lottery systems after Kerala's success. One of the most reputable lotteries in India is the Kerala Lottery. Over time, lotteries were added on a daily, weekly, and bumper basis. Kerala State Lotteries consists of seven weekly lotteries, a monthly draw, and six bumper lotteries. Every day at 3:00 PM, the seven-week draw is held at Gorky Bhavan, which is close to Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram.
Kerala State hosts a number of seasonal "bumper" lotteries, including those for Christmas, summer, Vishu, monsoon, Thiruvonam, and Pooja, in addition to the weekly lotteries. Today, April 2, 2026, the Karunya Plus KN-617 lottery will take place at Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram, close to Bakery Junction.
(Disclaimer: Lotteries should only be played sensibly because they have the potential to become addictive. This page's content should not be used as inspiration or guidance; rather, it is meant only for informational purposes. ABP Live Digital does not promote lotteries in any way.)
Kerala Lottery Result Today (02.04.2026): KARUNYA PLUS KN-617 THURSDAY 3 PM Draw OUT - Check Winners (FULL LIST)
LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 1 CRORE
PF 382980 (KOTTAYAM)
Agent Name: SURESH KUMAR M
Agency No.: K 5921
LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 30 LAKH
PH 112390 (GURUVAYOOR)
Agent Name: SINI
Agency No.: R 7358
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 5 LAKH
PG 354325 (KOLLAM)
Agent Name: B USHA KUMARI
Agency No.: Q 448
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 5,000
- PA 382980
- PB 382980
- PC 382980
- PD 382980
- PE 382980
- PG 382980
- PH 382980
- PJ 382980
- PK 382980
- PL 382980
- PM 382980
(For The Tickets Ending With The Following Numbers below)
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 (Number of Prizes: 19)
0454 0483 1153 1532 3271 3581 3787 3792 4633 7393 7961 8104 8195 8235 8486 8882 9524 9652
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 ((Number of Prizes: 6)
3291 3374 5583 5839 7303 9053
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 (Number of Prizes: 25)
0475 0677 1289 1703 2601 3243 3283 3584 3598 3707 4513 4691 4736 6607 6837 7234 7313 8207 8352 9161 9310 9583 9812 9885 9957
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 500 (Number of Prizes: 76)
0042 0256 0274 0350 0360 0789 0817 1189 1265 1349 1500 1982 2030 2373 2501 2552 2803 2807 2854 3005 3461 3729 3733 3750 3796 3910 4094 4187 4228 4442 4490 4707 4713 4868 4907 5305 5463 5505 5562 5645 5738 5801 5935 6018 6049 6060 6100 6113 6317 6466 6570 7289 7386 7409 7449 7471 7515 7702 7709 7933 8006 8166 8213 8472 8721 8777 8792 8846 9094 9100 9177 9295 9328 9446 9539 9996
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 200 (Number of Prizes: 84)
0041 0075 0155 0207 0297 0348 0522 0607 0638 0657 0752 0810 0957 1015 1062 1106 1142 1273 1596 1607 1834 2018 2190 2299 2316 2317 2337 2896 3020 3124 3132 3512 3545 3872 3877 3898 4266 4540 4634 5111 5363 5416 5612 5640 5677 5943 5992 6097 6110 6288 6300 6314 6356 6401 6876 7059 7192 7216 7424 7655 7898 8000 8013 8079 8112 8277 8286 8409 8430 8607 8749 8797 8860 9164 9180 9266 9321 9365 9375 9386 9480 9522 9538 9584
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 9TH PRIZE OF RS 100 (Number of Prizes: 156)
0009 0048 0085 0104 0177 0211 0287 0292 0317 0364 0439 0528 0586 0630 0712 0794 0834 1004 1181 1259 1279 1374 1402 1494 1508 1512 1582 1586 1693 1782 1812 1821 1824 1995 2040 2110 2142 2147 2250 2370 2375 2388 2444 2505 2530 2579 2581 2591 2610 2627 2707 2742 2898 2947 2955 2969 2974 2993 3057 3103 3284 3392 3555 3571 3597 3607 3610 3626 4010 4024 4193 4221 4427 4466 4598 4601 4663 4688 4778 4813 5159 5224 5387 5495 5605 5606 5608 5669 5688 5805 5807 5810 5818 5856 5881 5890 5900 6026 6159 6194 6199 6294 6409 6429 6439 6463 6500 6507 6614 6720 6764 6905 6975 7001 7003 7096 7114 7118 7150 7304 7305 7405 7455 7521 7532 7536 7595 7654 7668 7681 7732 7782 7799 7816 7821 7904 8037 8296 8388 8574 8625 8633 8798 8858 8871 9112 9130 9148 9257 9267 9350 9393 9396 9515 9548 9839
Kerala KARUNYA PLUS KN-617 THURSDAY: Mega Prizes For Winners
First Prize: 1 CRORE
Consolation prize: 5,000
Second Place: 30 Lakh
Third Prize: 5 Lakh
Fourth Prize: 5,000
Fifth Prize: 2,000
Sixth Place: 1,000
7th Place: 500
8th Place: 200
9th Place: 100
Kerala Lottery Result Today (April 2, 2026): KARUNYA PLUS KN-617 THURSDAY 3 PM Draw ANNOUNCED - Check Repeated Numbers
Here are the numbers that have been repeated in the machine during the Karunya Plus Lottery 617th draw.
Repeated Numbers in 6th Prize: 8882
Repeated Numbers in 7th Prize: 4736 4490
Repeated Numbers in 8th Prize: 3243
Repeated Numbers in 9th Prize: 3271 3750 4736 6018 4634 2803 6199