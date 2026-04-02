Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Assembly Elections 2026NonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeStatesKeralaLIVE | Kerala Lottery Sambad Result OUT (April 2, 2026): KARUNYA PLUS KN-617 THURSDAY 3PM Lucky Draw OUT (1 CRORE) - 1st Prize Ticket No. PF 382980 (KOTTAYAM)

LIVE | Kerala Lottery Sambad Result OUT (April 2, 2026): KARUNYA PLUS KN-617 THURSDAY 3PM Lucky Draw OUT (1 CRORE) - 1st Prize Ticket No. PF 382980 (KOTTAYAM)

Kerala Lottery Result Thursday (April 2, 2026): Karunya Plus KN-617 results out today at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram. Refresh page and follow ABP Live to get recent update

By : ABP Live  | Updated at : 09 Apr 2026 10:20 AM (IST)
Key Events
live-updates-kerala-lottery-results-live-out-today-karunya-plus-kn-617-winning-numbers-2-april-2026-thursday-3pm-bumper-draw-declared-first-prize-1-crore-check-full-winners-list LIVE | Kerala Lottery Sambad Result OUT (April 2, 2026): KARUNYA PLUS KN-617 THURSDAY 3PM Lucky Draw OUT (1 CRORE) - 1st Prize Ticket No. PF 382980 (KOTTAYAM)
Kerala Lottery Sambad Thursday (April 2, 2026): Karunya Plus KN-617 Draw DECLARED - Check Winners
Source : ABPLIVE AI

Background

Kerala Lottery Sambad Result Thursday (April 2, 2026): One of the most reputable and well-run lottery systems in India, the Kerala State Lottery is renowned for its openness, social impact, and government supervision.

Kerala Lottery results announced today, Thursday, 2 April 2026:

Karunya Plus KN-617 – Thursday Bumper Draw Results (Top 3 Prize Winners)

Draw Date: 02-04-2026

Lottery Name: Karunya Plus KN-617

1st Prize: ₹1 CrorePF 382980 (KOTTAYAM)

2nd Prize: ₹30 LakhPH 112390 (GURUVAYOOR)

3rd Prize: ₹5 Lakh – PG 354325 (KOLLAM)

History of Kerala Lottery

Started in 1967 by the Government of Kerala. India’s first state-run lottery, introduced to:

  • Provide employment to the poor and unemployed

  • Raise funds for social welfare without increasing taxes

  • The initiative was led by P. K. Kunju, then Finance Minister of Kerala.

  • Over time, the Kerala Lottery became a model system for other Indian states.

Purpose Behind the Lottery

Unlike private or illegal lotteries, Kerala Lottery was created to:

  • Generate revenue for public welfare

  • Provide legal income to thousands of ticket sellers

  • Eliminate illegal lottery rackets

Government Control & Transparency

  • Fully managed by the Kerala State Lotteries Department

  • Draws are conducted publicly

  • Results are officially published and audited

This transparency is why Kerala Lottery enjoys high public trust.

Many Indian states adopted identical lottery systems after Kerala's success. One of the most reputable lotteries in India is the Kerala Lottery. Over time, lotteries were added on a daily, weekly, and bumper basis. Kerala State Lotteries consists of seven weekly lotteries, a monthly draw, and six bumper lotteries. Every day at 3:00 PM, the seven-week draw is held at Gorky Bhavan, which is close to Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram.

Kerala State hosts a number of seasonal "bumper" lotteries, including those for Christmas, summer, Vishu, monsoon, Thiruvonam, and Pooja, in addition to the weekly lotteries. Today, April 2, 2026, the Karunya Plus KN-617 lottery will take place at Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram, close to Bakery Junction.

(Disclaimer: Lotteries should only be played sensibly because they have the potential to become addictive. This page's content should not be used as inspiration or guidance; rather, it is meant only for informational purposes. ABP Live Digital does not promote lotteries in any way.)

16:08 PM (IST)  •  02 Apr 2026

Kerala Lottery Result Today (02.04.2026): KARUNYA PLUS KN-617 THURSDAY 3 PM Draw OUT - Check Winners (FULL LIST)

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 1 CRORE

PF 382980 (KOTTAYAM)

Agent Name: SURESH KUMAR M

Agency No.: K 5921

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 30 LAKH

PH 112390 (GURUVAYOOR)

Agent Name: SINI

Agency No.: R 7358

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 5 LAKH

PG 354325 (KOLLAM)

Agent Name: B USHA KUMARI

Agency No.: Q 448

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 5,000

  • PA 382980
  • PB 382980
  • PC 382980
  • PD 382980
  • PE 382980
  • PG 382980
  • PH 382980
  • PJ 382980
  • PK 382980
  • PL 382980
  • PM 382980

(For The Tickets Ending With The Following Numbers below)

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 (Number of Prizes: 19)

0454  0483  1153  1532  3271  3581  3787  3792  4633  7393  7961  8104  8195  8235  8486  8882  9524  9652

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 ((Number of Prizes: 6)

3291  3374  5583  5839  7303  9053

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 (Number of Prizes: 25)

0475  0677  1289  1703  2601  3243  3283  3584  3598  3707  4513  4691  4736  6607  6837  7234  7313  8207  8352  9161  9310  9583  9812  9885  9957

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 500 (Number of Prizes: 76)

0042  0256  0274  0350  0360  0789  0817  1189  1265  1349  1500  1982  2030  2373  2501  2552  2803  2807  2854  3005  3461  3729  3733  3750  3796  3910  4094  4187  4228  4442  4490  4707  4713  4868  4907  5305  5463  5505  5562  5645  5738  5801  5935  6018  6049  6060  6100  6113  6317  6466  6570  7289  7386  7409  7449  7471  7515  7702  7709  7933  8006  8166  8213  8472  8721  8777  8792  8846  9094  9100  9177  9295  9328  9446  9539  9996

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 200 (Number of Prizes: 84)

0041  0075  0155  0207  0297  0348  0522  0607  0638  0657  0752  0810  0957  1015  1062  1106  1142  1273  1596  1607  1834  2018  2190  2299  2316  2317  2337  2896  3020  3124  3132  3512  3545  3872  3877  3898  4266  4540  4634  5111  5363  5416  5612  5640  5677  5943  5992  6097  6110  6288  6300  6314  6356  6401  6876  7059  7192  7216  7424  7655  7898  8000  8013  8079  8112  8277  8286  8409  8430  8607  8749  8797  8860  9164  9180  9266  9321  9365  9375  9386  9480  9522  9538  9584

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 9TH PRIZE OF RS 100 (Number of Prizes: 156)

0009  0048  0085  0104  0177  0211  0287  0292  0317  0364  0439  0528  0586  0630  0712  0794  0834  1004  1181  1259  1279  1374  1402  1494  1508  1512  1582  1586  1693  1782  1812  1821  1824  1995  2040  2110  2142  2147  2250  2370  2375  2388  2444  2505  2530  2579  2581  2591  2610  2627  2707  2742  2898  2947  2955  2969  2974  2993  3057  3103  3284  3392  3555  3571  3597  3607  3610  3626  4010  4024  4193  4221  4427  4466  4598  4601  4663  4688  4778  4813  5159  5224  5387  5495  5605  5606  5608  5669  5688  5805  5807  5810  5818  5856  5881  5890  5900  6026  6159  6194  6199  6294  6409  6429  6439  6463  6500  6507  6614  6720  6764  6905  6975  7001  7003  7096  7114  7118  7150  7304  7305  7405  7455  7521  7532  7536  7595  7654  7668  7681  7732  7782  7799  7816  7821  7904  8037  8296  8388  8574  8625  8633  8798  8858  8871  9112  9130  9148  9257  9267  9350  9393  9396  9515  9548  9839

Kerala KARUNYA PLUS KN-617 THURSDAY: Mega Prizes For Winners

First Prize: 1 CRORE

Consolation prize: 5,000

Second Place: 30 Lakh

Third Prize: 5 Lakh

Fourth Prize: 5,000

Fifth Prize: 2,000

Sixth Place: 1,000

7th Place: 500

8th Place: 200

9th Place: 100

16:08 PM (IST)  •  02 Apr 2026

Kerala Lottery Result Today (April 2, 2026): KARUNYA PLUS KN-617 THURSDAY 3 PM Draw ANNOUNCED - Check Repeated Numbers

Here are the numbers that have been repeated in the machine during the Karunya Plus Lottery 617th draw.

Repeated Numbers in 6th Prize: 8882

Repeated Numbers in 7th Prize: 4736  4490

Repeated Numbers in 8th Prize: 3243

Repeated Numbers in 9th Prize: 3271  3750  4736  6018  4634  2803  6199

Load More
Tags :
Kerala Lottery Kerala Lottery Result Kerala Lottery Result LIVE Lottery Sambad Kerala Jackpot Result Lottery Sambad Today Karunya Plus Lottery Results Kerala Lottery Result Today Karunya Plus Kerala Lottery Sambad Result Kerala State Lottery Result Today 3pm Kerala Lottery Thursday Kerala State Karunya Plus KN-617 Lottery Kerala Lottery Result 02-04-2026 Kerala Lottery April 2
New Update
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Kerala
LIVE UPDATES | Kerala Lottery Sambad Result OUT (April 9, 2026): KARUNYA PLUS KN-618 THURSDAY 3PM Lucky Draw OUT (1 CRORE) - Check Bumper Prize Winners
LIVE UPDATES | Kerala Lottery Sambad Result OUT (April 9, 2026): KARUNYA PLUS KN-618 THURSDAY 3PM Lucky Draw OUT (1 CRORE) - Check Bumper Prize Winners
Kerala
LIVE UPDATES | Kerala Lottery Sambad Result Today (April 8, 2026): DHANALEKSHMI DL-47 WEDNESDAY 3PM Draw DECLARED - 1st Prize Ticket No. DL 572496 (THRISSUR)
LIVE UPDATES | Kerala Lottery Sambad Result Today (April 8, 2026): DHANALEKSHMI DL-47 WEDNESDAY 3PM Draw DECLARED - 1st Prize Ticket No. DL 572496 (THRISSUR)
Kerala
LIVE | Kerala Lottery Sambad Result OUT (April 2, 2026): KARUNYA PLUS KN-617 THURSDAY 3PM Lucky Draw OUT (1 CRORE) - 1st Prize Ticket No. PF 382980 (KOTTAYAM)
LIVE | Kerala Lottery Sambad Result OUT (April 2, 2026): KARUNYA PLUS KN-617 THURSDAY 3PM Lucky Draw OUT (1 CRORE) - 1st Prize Ticket No. PF 382980 (KOTTAYAM)
Kerala
LIVE | Kerala Lottery Sambad Result Today OUT (April 07, 2026): STHREE SAKTHI SS-514 TUESDAY 3PM Lucky Draw DECLARED - Check Winners (FULL LIST)
LIVE | Kerala Lottery Sambad Result Today OUT (April 07, 2026): STHREE SAKTHI SS-514 TUESDAY 3PM Lucky Draw DECLARED - Check Winners (FULL LIST)
Advertisement

Videos

Insight: Strait of Hormuz Ceasefire Secured, Iran Gains Toll Control After Trump Ultimatum
Alert: Trump Issues Fierce Threat Amid Ceasefire; U.S. Forces to Fire if Iran Deal Falters
Breaking: Modi Urges 33% Women Representation by 2029, Highlights Key Role in Developed India
Breaking: Nitish Kumar to Resign on April 14, BJP Likely to Form Bihar Government on April 15
New York Protests Against Middle East War as Israel Strikes Lebanon, 250+ Dead
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
Arithmetic Vs Chemistry: How 91 Lakh Deletions Can Reshape 2026 West Bengal Poll Dynamics
Opinion
Embed widget