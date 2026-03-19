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HomeStatesKeralaLIVE UPDATES | Kerala Lottery Result OUT (Mar 19, 2026): KARUNYA PLUS KN-615 THURSDAY 3PM Lucky Draw DECLARED (1 CRORE) - Check Winners, Bumper Prize Details

LIVE UPDATES | Kerala Lottery Result OUT (Mar 19, 2026): KARUNYA PLUS KN-615 THURSDAY 3PM Lucky Draw DECLARED (1 CRORE) - Check Winners, Bumper Prize Details

Kerala Lottery Result Thursday (Mar 19, 2026): Karunya Plus KN-615 results out today at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram. Refresh page and follow ABP Live to get recent updates

By : ABP Live  | Updated at : 19 Mar 2026 12:03 PM (IST)

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Key Events
live-updates-kerala-lottery-results-live-out-today-karunya-plus-kn-615-winning-numbers-19-march-2026-thursday-3pm-bumper-draw-declared-first-prize-1-crore-check-full-winners-list LIVE UPDATES | Kerala Lottery Result OUT (Mar 19, 2026): KARUNYA PLUS KN-615 THURSDAY 3PM Lucky Draw DECLARED (1 CRORE) - Check Winners, Bumper Prize Details
Kerala Lottery Sambad Thursday (Mar 19, 2026): Karunya Plus KN-615 Draw DECLARED - Check Winners
Source : ABPLIVE AI

Background

Kerala Lottery Sambad Result Thursday (March 19, 2026): One of the most reputable and well-run lottery systems in India, the Kerala State Lottery is renowned for its openness, social impact, and government supervision.

Kerala Lottery results announced today, Thursday, 19 March 2026:

Karunya Plus KN-615 – Thursday Bumper Draw Results (Top 3 Prize Winners)

Draw Date: 19-03-2026

Lottery Name: Karunya Plus KN-615

1st Prize: ₹1 CroreTO BE ANNOUNCED SOON

2nd Prize: ₹30 LakhTO BE ANNOUNCED SOON

3rd Prize: ₹5 Lakh – TO BE ANNOUNCED SOON

History of Kerala Lottery

Started in 1967 by the Government of Kerala. India’s first state-run lottery, introduced to:

  • Provide employment to the poor and unemployed

  • Raise funds for social welfare without increasing taxes

  • The initiative was led by P. K. Kunju, then Finance Minister of Kerala.

  • Over time, the Kerala Lottery became a model system for other Indian states.

Purpose Behind the Lottery

Unlike private or illegal lotteries, Kerala Lottery was created to:

  • Generate revenue for public welfare

  • Provide legal income to thousands of ticket sellers

  • Eliminate illegal lottery rackets

Government Control & Transparency

  • Fully managed by the Kerala State Lotteries Department

  • Draws are conducted publicly

  • Results are officially published and audited

This transparency is why Kerala Lottery enjoys high public trust.

Many Indian states adopted identical lottery systems after Kerala's success. One of the most reputable lotteries in India is the Kerala Lottery. Over time, lotteries were added on a daily, weekly, and bumper basis. Kerala State Lotteries consists of seven weekly lotteries, a monthly draw, and six bumper lotteries. Every day at 3:00 PM, the seven-week draw is held at Gorky Bhavan, which is close to Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram.

Kerala State hosts a number of seasonal "bumper" lotteries, including those for Christmas, summer, Vishu, monsoon, Thiruvonam, and Pooja, in addition to the weekly lotteries. Today, March 19, 2026, the Karunya Plus KN-615 lottery will take place at Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram, close to Bakery Junction.

(Disclaimer: Lotteries should only be played sensibly because they have the potential to become addictive. This page's content should not be used as inspiration or guidance; rather, it is meant only for informational purposes. ABP Live Digital does not promote lotteries in any way.)

12:03 PM (IST)  •  19 Mar 2026

Kerala Lottery KARUNYA PLUS KN-615 THURSDAY Draw: Who Is The Organizer?

The government has designated the Secretary to the Government, Taxes Department, Government of Kerala, as the authority responsible for organizing the lottery and overseeing the sale of other state lotteries in the state.

12:03 PM (IST)  •  19 Mar 2026

Kerala Lottery Result Thursday (Mar 19, 2026) – Check Key Details

The Kerala State Lotteries Thursday lottery result is usually announced under the Karunya Plus series.

  • Lottery Name: Karunya Plus Lottery
  • Draw Day: Thursday
  • Draw Time: 3:00 PM IST
  • Result Status: Check latest lottery result only on ABP LIVE
  • Venue: Gorky Bhavan, Thiruvananthapuram
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Kerala Lottery Kerala Lottery Result Kerala Lottery Result LIVE Lottery Sambad Kerala Jackpot Result Lottery Sambad Today Karunya Plus Lottery Results Kerala Lottery Result Today Karunya Plus Kerala Lottery Sambad Result Kerala State Lottery Result Today 3pm Kerala Lottery Thursday Kerala State Karunya Plus KN-615 Lottery Kerala Lottery Result 19-03-2026 Kerala Lottery March 19
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