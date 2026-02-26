Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result (Feb 26, 2026): KARUNYA PLUS KN-612 THURSDAY 3PM Lucky Draw To Be DECLARED (1 CRORE) SOON - Check Winners, Bumper Prize Details

Kerala Lottery Result Thursday (Feb 26, 2026): Karunya Plus KN-612 results out today at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram. Refresh page and follow ABP Live to get recent updates

By : ABP Live  | Updated at : 26 Feb 2026 02:01 PM (IST)

LIVE

Key Events
Kerala Lottery Sambad Thursday (Feb 26, 2026): Karunya Plus KN-612 Draw DECLARED - Check Winners
Source : ABPLIVE AI

Background

Kerala Lottery Result Thursday (February 26, 2026): One of the most reputable and well-run lottery systems in India, the Kerala State Lottery is renowned for its openness, social impact, and government supervision.

Kerala Lottery results announced today, Thursday, 26 February 2026:

Karunya Plus KN-612 – Thursday Bumper Draw Results (Top 3 Prize Winners)

Draw Date: 26-02-2026
Lottery Name: Karunya Plus KN-612
1st Prize: ₹1 CroreTO BE ANNOUNCED SOON
2nd Prize: ₹30 LakhTO BE ANNOUNCED SOON
3rd Prize: ₹5 Lakh – TO BE ANNOUNCED SOON

History of Kerala Lottery

Started in 1967 by the Government of Kerala. India’s first state-run lottery, introduced to:

  • Provide employment to the poor and unemployed

  • Raise funds for social welfare without increasing taxes

  • The initiative was led by P. K. Kunju, then Finance Minister of Kerala.

  • Over time, the Kerala Lottery became a model system for other Indian states.

Purpose Behind the Lottery

Unlike private or illegal lotteries, Kerala Lottery was created to:

  • Generate revenue for public welfare

  • Provide legal income to thousands of ticket sellers

  • Eliminate illegal lottery rackets

Government Control & Transparency

  • Fully managed by the Kerala State Lotteries Department

  • Draws are conducted publicly

  • Results are officially published and audited

This transparency is why Kerala Lottery enjoys high public trust.

Many Indian states adopted identical lottery systems after Kerala's success. One of the most reputable lotteries in India is the Kerala Lottery. Over time, lotteries were added on a daily, weekly, and bumper basis. Kerala State Lotteries consists of seven weekly lotteries, a monthly draw, and six bumper lotteries. Every day at 3:00 PM, the seven-week draw is held at Gorky Bhavan, which is close to Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram.

Kerala State hosts a number of seasonal "bumper" lotteries, including those for Christmas, summer, Vishu, monsoon, Thiruvonam, and Pooja, in addition to the weekly lotteries. Today, February 19, 2026, the Karunya Plus KN-612 lottery will take place at Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram, close to Bakery Junction.

(Disclaimer: Lotteries should only be played sensibly because they have the potential to become addictive. This page's content should not be used as inspiration or guidance; rather, it is meant only for informational purposes. ABP Live Digital does not promote lotteries in any way.)

14:01 PM (IST)  •  26 Feb 2026

Kerala Lottery Result: Bumper Draws Details And MONTH Of Announcement

UPCOMING DRAW

  • Summer Bumper (March 28, 2026, 1st Prize: 10 Crore)

OTHER BUMPER DRAWS

  • Christmas New Year Bumper (January, 20 Crore)
  • Summer Bumper (March 10 Crore)
  • Vishu Bumper (May 12 Crore)
  • Monsoon Bumper (July 10 Crore)
  • Thiruvonam Bumper October 9, 2024 (First Prize, 25 Crore)
  • Pooja Bumper BR-100 December 4, 2024 (First Prize, 12 Crore)
  • Christmas New Year Bumper February 5, 2025 (First Prize: 20 Crore)
13:50 PM (IST)  •  26 Feb 2026

Kerala Lottery Sambad Summer Bumper BR-108: Check Total Agent Commission Details

Top Headlines

Kerala
