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HomeStatesKeralaLIVE UPDATES | Kerala Lottery Result Today (09.05.2026): KARUNYA KR-753 SATURDAY 3PM Lucky Draw DECLARED - 1st Prize Ticket No. TO BE OUT SOON

LIVE UPDATES | Kerala Lottery Result Today (09.05.2026): KARUNYA KR-753 SATURDAY 3PM Lucky Draw DECLARED - 1st Prize Ticket No. TO BE OUT SOON

Kerala Lottery Result Saturday (May 09, 2026): Karunya KR-753 results out today at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram. Refresh page and follow ABP Live to get updates.

By : ABP Live News  | Updated at : 09 May 2026 02:44 PM (IST)

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live updates kerala lottery results live out today karunya kr 753 winning numbers 09 may 2026 saturday 3pm bumper draw declared first prize 1 crore check full winners list LIVE UPDATES | Kerala Lottery Result Today (09.05.2026): KARUNYA KR-753 SATURDAY 3PM Lucky Draw DECLARED - 1st Prize Ticket No. TO BE OUT SOON
LIVE UPDATES | Kerala Lottery Result Today (09.05.2026)
Source : ABP Live

Background

Kerala Lottery Result Saturday (May 09, 2026): One of the most reputable and well-run lottery systems in India, the Kerala State Lottery is renowned for its openness, social impact, and government supervision.

Kerala Lottery Result Today OUT: KARUNYA KR-753 SATURDAY Draw DECLARED - Winners List OUT

Draw Date: 09-05-2026
Lottery Name: KARUNYA KR-753

  • 1st Prize: ₹1 Crore – TO BE ANNOUNCED SHORTLY
  • 2nd Prize: ₹25 Lakh – TO BE ANNOUNCED SHORTLY
  • 3rd Prize: ₹10 Lakh – TO BE ANNOUNCED SHORTLY

Kerala KARUNYA KR-753 SATURDAY: Mega Prizes For Winners

  • First Prize: 1 CRORE
  • Consolation prize: 5,000
  • Second Place: 25 Lakh
  • Third Prize: 10 Lakh
  • Fourth Prize: 5,000
  • Fifth Prize: 2,000
  • Sixth Place: 1,000
  • 7th Place: 500
  • 8th Place: 200
  • 9th Place: 100

History of Kerala Lottery

Started in 1967 by the Government of Kerala. India’s first state-run lottery, introduced to:

  • Provide employment to the poor and unemployed

  • Raise funds for social welfare without increasing taxes

  • The initiative was led by P. K. Kunju, then Finance Minister of Kerala.

  • Over time, the Kerala Lottery became a model system for other Indian states.

Purpose Behind the Lottery

Unlike private or illegal lotteries, Kerala Lottery was created to:

  • Generate revenue for public welfare

  • Provide legal income to thousands of ticket sellers

  • Eliminate illegal lottery rackets

Government Control & Transparency

  • Fully managed by the Kerala State Lotteries Department

  • Draws are conducted publicly

  • Results are officially published and audited

This transparency is why Kerala Lottery enjoys high public trust.

Many Indian states adopted identical lottery systems after Kerala's success. One of the most reputable lotteries in India is the Kerala Lottery. Over time, lotteries were added on a daily, weekly, and bumper basis. Kerala State Lotteries consists of seven weekly lotteries, a monthly draw, and six bumper lotteries. Every day at 3:00 PM, the seven-week draw is held at Gorky Bhavan, which is close to Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram.

Kerala State hosts a number of seasonal "bumper" lotteries, including those for Christmas, summer, Vishu, monsoon, Thiruvonam, and Pooja, in addition to the weekly lotteries. Today, May 09, 2026, the KARUNYA KR-753 lottery will take place at Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram, close to Bakery Junction.

(Disclaimer: Lotteries should only be played sensibly because they have the potential to become addictive. This page's content should not be used as inspiration or guidance; rather, it is meant only for informational purposes. ABP Live Digital does not promote lotteries in any way.)

14:44 PM (IST)  •  09 May 2026

Kerala Lottery Jackpot Result (May 09, 2026): Vishu Bumper BR-109 - Check TIME And DATE - Full Details

The Vishu Bumper's highest prize is Rs 12 crore. One lucky winner will receive 1 crore rupees for the second prize. and numerous other prizes totalling crores of rupees. On MAY 20, 2026, the Vishu Bumper BR-109 Result 2025–2026 will be revealed. Live results for the Vishu Bumper 2026 will be available at 2:00 PM on MAY 20, 2026.

14:43 PM (IST)  •  09 May 2026

Kerala Vishu Bumper BR-109 (May 09, 2026): Check Previous 1st Prize Winners Ticket Numbers

BR-103 28.5.2025 VD 204266
BR-97 29.5.2024 VC 490987
BR-91 24.5.2023 VE 475588
BR-85 22.5.2022 HB 727990
BR-79 23.5.2021 LB 430240
BR-67 23.5.2019 UB 532395
BR-61 23.5.2018 HB 378578
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Kerala Lottery Kerala Lottery Result Kerala Lottery Result LIVE Lottery Sambad Kerala Lottery Saturday Kerala Jackpot Result Lottery Sambad Today Kerala Lottery Sambad Result Kerala State Lottery Result Today 3pm Karunya Lottery Results Kerala Lottery Result Today Karunya Kerala State Karunya KR-753 Lottery Kerala Lottery Result 09-05-2026
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