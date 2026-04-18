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HomeStatesKeralaLIVE UPDATES | Kerala Lottery Result Today OUT (18.04.2026): KARUNYA KR-750 SATURDAY 3PM Lucky Draw DECLARED (1 CRORE) - Check Bumper Winners List

LIVE UPDATES | Kerala Lottery Result Today OUT (18.04.2026): KARUNYA KR-750 SATURDAY 3PM Lucky Draw DECLARED (1 CRORE) - Check Bumper Winners List

Kerala Lottery Result Saturday (April 18, 2026): Karunya KR-750 results out today at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram. Refresh page and follow ABP Live to get updates.

By : ABP Live  | Updated at : 18 Apr 2026 12:54 PM (IST)

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Key Events
live-updates-kerala-lottery-results-live-out-today-karunya-kr-750-winning-numbers-18-april-2026-saturday-3pm-bumper-draw-declared-first-prize-1-crore-check-full-winners-list LIVE UPDATES | Kerala Lottery Result Today OUT (18.04.2026): KARUNYA KR-750 SATURDAY 3PM Lucky Draw DECLARED (1 CRORE) - Check Bumper Winners List
Kerala State Lottery Sambad Saturday Bumper Draw | KARUNYA KR-750 Result Declared (April 18, 2026) | Check Live Winning Numbers, Jackpot Details & Prize Winners List Now
Source : ABPLIVE AI

Background

Kerala Lottery Result Saturday (April 18, 2026): One of the most reputable and well-run lottery systems in India, the Kerala State Lottery is renowned for its openness, social impact, and government supervision.

Kerala Lottery Result Today OUT: KARUNYA KR-750 SATURDAY Draw DECLARED - Winners Out (CHECK FULL LIST)

Draw Date: 18-04-2026
Lottery Name: KARUNYA KR-750

  • 1st Prize: ₹1 Crore – TO BE ANNOUNCED SOON
  • 2nd Prize: ₹30 Lakh – TO BE ANNOUNCED SOON
  • 3rd Prize: ₹5 Lakh – TO BE ANNOUNCED SOON

Kerala KARUNYA KR-749 SATURDAY: Mega Prizes For Winners

  • First Prize: 1 CRORE
  • Consolation prize: 5,000
  • Second Place: 25 Lakh
  • Third Prize: 10 Lakh
  • Fourth Prize: 5,000
  • Fifth Prize: 2,000
  • Sixth Place: 1,000
  • 7th Place: 500
  • 8th Place: 200
  • 9th Place: 100

History of Kerala Lottery

Started in 1967 by the Government of Kerala. India’s first state-run lottery, introduced to:

  • Provide employment to the poor and unemployed

  • Raise funds for social welfare without increasing taxes

  • The initiative was led by P. K. Kunju, then Finance Minister of Kerala.

  • Over time, the Kerala Lottery became a model system for other Indian states.

Purpose Behind the Lottery

Unlike private or illegal lotteries, Kerala Lottery was created to:

  • Generate revenue for public welfare

  • Provide legal income to thousands of ticket sellers

  • Eliminate illegal lottery rackets

Government Control & Transparency

  • Fully managed by the Kerala State Lotteries Department

  • Draws are conducted publicly

  • Results are officially published and audited

This transparency is why Kerala Lottery enjoys high public trust.

Many Indian states adopted identical lottery systems after Kerala's success. One of the most reputable lotteries in India is the Kerala Lottery. Over time, lotteries were added on a daily, weekly, and bumper basis. Kerala State Lotteries consists of seven weekly lotteries, a monthly draw, and six bumper lotteries. Every day at 3:00 PM, the seven-week draw is held at Gorky Bhavan, which is close to Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram.

Kerala State hosts a number of seasonal "bumper" lotteries, including those for Christmas, summer, Vishu, monsoon, Thiruvonam, and Pooja, in addition to the weekly lotteries. Today, April 18, 2026, the KARUNYA KR-750 lottery will take place at Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram, close to Bakery Junction.

(Disclaimer: Lotteries should only be played sensibly because they have the potential to become addictive. This page's content should not be used as inspiration or guidance; rather, it is meant only for informational purposes. ABP Live Digital does not promote lotteries in any way.)

12:54 PM (IST)  •  18 Apr 2026

Kerala Lottery Result: Vishu Bumper BR-109 - First Prize Money Rs. 12 CRORE

The Kerala State Lottery Vishu Bumper 2026 has been ANNOUNCED. It will be on May 23rd, 2026. This Vishu Bumper BR-109 has the chance to win the first reward, which is Rs 12 crore. Sales of the Kerala Vishu Bumper Lottery BR-109 began in March 2026.

12:50 PM (IST)  •  18 Apr 2026

Kerala Lottery KARUNYA KR-750 SATURDAY Result: Tax Deduction And Commission

If the prize money awarded to today's lottery winners is less than Rs. 5,000, they can pick it up from any Kerala lottery shop. They must turn in their tickets to the bank or government lottery office along with documentation of their claim if the sum exceeds Rs. 5,000. There is a 10% agent commission and a 30% tax deduction for the Kerala lottery.

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Kerala Lottery Kerala Lottery Result Kerala Lottery Result LIVE Lottery Sambad Kerala Lottery Saturday Kerala Jackpot Result Lottery Sambad Today Kerala Lottery Sambad Result Kerala State Lottery Result Today 3pm Karunya Lottery Results Kerala Lottery Result Today Karunya Kerala State Karunya KR-750 Lottery Kerala Lottery Result 18-04-2026
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