LIVE UPDATES | Kerala Lottery Result Today OUT (04.04.2026): KARUNYA KR-748 SATURDAY 3PM Lucky Draw DECLARED - Check Winners (FULL LIST)
Kerala Lottery Result Saturday (April 04, 2026): Karunya KR-748 results out today at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram. Refresh page and follow ABP Live to get updates.
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Background
Kerala Lottery Result Saturday (April 04, 2026): One of the most reputable and well-run lottery systems in India, the Kerala State Lottery is renowned for its openness, social impact, and government supervision.
KARUNYA KR-748 – Saturday Bumper Draw Results (Top 3 Prize Winners)
Draw Date: 04-04-2026
Lottery Name: KARUNYA KR-748
- 1st Prize: ₹1 Crore – KF 265220
- 2nd Prize: ₹30 Lakh – KL 776918
- 3rd Prize: ₹5 Lakh – KA 435946
Kerala Lottery Result Today OUT (04.04.2026): KARUNYA KR-748 SATURDAY 3PM Lucky Draw DECLARED - Check Winners (FULL LIST)
LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 1 CRORE
- KF 265220 (IRINJALAKUDA)
- Agent Name: VARGHESE M A
- Agency No.: R 10408
LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 30 LAKH
- KL 776918 (KOLLAM)
- Agent Name: SANTHI P C
- Agency No.: Q 7744
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 5 LAKH
- KA 435946 (THRISSUR)
- Agent Name: K S JAMEELA
- Agency No.: R 6651
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 5,000
KA 265220
KB 265220
KC 265220
KD 265220
KE 265220
KG 265220
KH 265220
KJ 265220
KK 265220
KL 265220
KM 265220
(For The Tickets Ending With The Following Numbers below)
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 (Number of Prizes: 19)
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 500 (Number of Prizes: 76)
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 200 (Number of Prizes: 92)
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 9TH PRIZE OF RS 100 (Number of Prizes: 144)
0069 0085 0088 0197 0246 0360 0669 0731 0739 0807 0843 0849 0899 1023 1066 1136 1359 1362 1422 1458 1493 1617 1719 1734 1833 1834 1846 1988 2010 2077 2197 2233 2235 2294 2299 2388 2407 2449 2463 2529 2569 2695 2770 2843 2897 3020 3044 3064 3120 3177 3213 3247 3370 3466 3482 3626 3679 3703 3927 3948 4006 4147 4151 4198 4202 4316 4321 4542 4549 4583 4610 4713 4758 4781 4787 4792 4793 4840 4930 4939 5051 5115 5199 5426 5614 5805 5881 5981 6085 6223 6227 6273 6297 6555 6563 6664 6735 6848 7326 7344 7360 7364 7460 7477 7502 7536 7623 7662 7686 7693 7695 7855 7889 7920 7942 8153 8159 8182 8239 8293 8379 8400 8483 8555 8571 8675 8778 9191 9197 9253 9311 9318 9331 9356 9425 9428 9473 9506 9655 9661 9664 9819 9926 9975
Kerala KARUNYA KR-748 SATURDAY: Mega Prizes For Winners
- First Prize: 1 CRORE
- Consolation prize: 5,000
- Second Place: 25 Lakh
- Third Prize: 10 Lakh
- Fourth Prize: 5,000
- Fifth Prize: 2,000
- Sixth Place: 1,000
- 7th Place: 500
- 8th Place: 200
- 9th Place: 100
History of Kerala Lottery
Started in 1967 by the Government of Kerala. India’s first state-run lottery, introduced to:
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Provide employment to the poor and unemployed
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Raise funds for social welfare without increasing taxes
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The initiative was led by P. K. Kunju, then Finance Minister of Kerala.
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Over time, the Kerala Lottery became a model system for other Indian states.
Purpose Behind the Lottery
Unlike private or illegal lotteries, Kerala Lottery was created to:
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Generate revenue for public welfare
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Provide legal income to thousands of ticket sellers
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Eliminate illegal lottery rackets
Government Control & Transparency
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Fully managed by the Kerala State Lotteries Department
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Draws are conducted publicly
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Results are officially published and audited
This transparency is why Kerala Lottery enjoys high public trust.
Many Indian states adopted identical lottery systems after Kerala's success. One of the most reputable lotteries in India is the Kerala Lottery. Over time, lotteries were added on a daily, weekly, and bumper basis. Kerala State Lotteries consists of seven weekly lotteries, a monthly draw, and six bumper lotteries. Every day at 3:00 PM, the seven-week draw is held at Gorky Bhavan, which is close to Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram.
Kerala State hosts a number of seasonal "bumper" lotteries, including those for Christmas, summer, Vishu, monsoon, Thiruvonam, and Pooja, in addition to the weekly lotteries. Today, April 04, 2026, the KARUNYA KR-748 lottery will take place at Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram, close to Bakery Junction.
(Disclaimer: Lotteries should only be played sensibly because they have the potential to become addictive. This page's content should not be used as inspiration or guidance; rather, it is meant only for informational purposes. ABP Live Digital does not promote lotteries in any way.)
Kerala Lottery Result Today (04.04.2026): KARUNYA KR-748 SATURDAY 3 PM Draw OUT - Check Winners (FULL LIST)
LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 1 CRORE
- KF 265220 (IRINJALAKUDA)
- Agent Name: VARGHESE M A
- Agency No.: R 10408
LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 30 LAKH
- KL 776918 (KOLLAM)
- Agent Name: SANTHI P C
- Agency No.: Q 7744
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 5 LAKH
- KA 435946 (THRISSUR)
- Agent Name: K S JAMEELA
- Agency No.: R 6651
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 5,000
KA 265220
KB 265220
KC 265220
KD 265220
KE 265220
KG 265220
KH 265220
KJ 265220
KK 265220
KL 265220
KM 265220
(For The Tickets Ending With The Following Numbers below)
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 (Number of Prizes: 19)
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 500 (Number of Prizes: 76)
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 200 (Number of Prizes: 92)
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 9TH PRIZE OF RS 100 (Number of Prizes: 144)
0069 0085 0088 0197 0246 0360 0669 0731 0739 0807 0843 0849 0899 1023 1066 1136 1359 1362 1422 1458 1493 1617 1719 1734 1833 1834 1846 1988 2010 2077 2197 2233 2235 2294 2299 2388 2407 2449 2463 2529 2569 2695 2770 2843 2897 3020 3044 3064 3120 3177 3213 3247 3370 3466 3482 3626 3679 3703 3927 3948 4006 4147 4151 4198 4202 4316 4321 4542 4549 4583 4610 4713 4758 4781 4787 4792 4793 4840 4930 4939 5051 5115 5199 5426 5614 5805 5881 5981 6085 6223 6227 6273 6297 6555 6563 6664 6735 6848 7326 7344 7360 7364 7460 7477 7502 7536 7623 7662 7686 7693 7695 7855 7889 7920 7942 8153 8159 8182 8239 8293 8379 8400 8483 8555 8571 8675 8778 9191 9197 9253 9311 9318 9331 9356 9425 9428 9473 9506 9655 9661 9664 9819 9926 9975
Kerala KARUNYA KR-748 SATURDAY: Mega Prizes For Winners
- First Prize: 1 CRORE
- Consolation prize: 5,000
- Second Place: 25 Lakh
- Third Prize: 10 Lakh
- Fourth Prize: 5,000
- Fifth Prize: 2,000
- Sixth Place: 1,000
- 7th Place: 500
- 8th Place: 200
- 9th Place: 100
Kerala Lottery Result Today (04.04.2026) KARUNYA KR-748 SATURDAY: 3 PM Draw OUT - Check 1st To 6th Winners List
LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 1 CRORE
LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 30 LAKH
KL 776918
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 5 LAKH
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 5,000
KA 265220
KB 265220
KC 265220
KD 265220
KE 265220
KG 265220
KH 265220
KJ 265220
KK 265220
KL 265220
KM 265220
(For The Tickets Ending With The Following Numbers below)
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 (Number of Prizes: 19)