Kerala Lottery Result Saturday (April 04, 2026): One of the most reputable and well-run lottery systems in India, the Kerala State Lottery is renowned for its openness, social impact, and government supervision.

KARUNYA KR-748 – Saturday Bumper Draw Results (Top 3 Prize Winners)

Draw Date: 04-04-2026

Lottery Name: KARUNYA KR-748

1st Prize: ₹1 Crore – KF 265220

2nd Prize: ₹30 Lakh – KL 776918

3rd Prize: ₹5 Lakh – KA 435946

Kerala Lottery Result Today OUT (04.04.2026): KARUNYA KR-748 SATURDAY 3PM Lucky Draw DECLARED - Check Winners (FULL LIST)

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 1 CRORE

KF 265220 (IRINJALAKUDA)

Agent Name: VARGHESE M A

Agency No.: R 10408

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 30 LAKH

KL 776918 (KOLLAM)

Agent Name: SANTHI P C

Agency No.: Q 7744

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 5 LAKH

KA 435946 (THRISSUR)

Agent Name: K S JAMEELA

Agency No.: R 6651

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 5,000

KA 265220

KB 265220

KC 265220

KD 265220

KE 265220

KG 265220

KH 265220

KJ 265220

KK 265220

KL 265220

KM 265220

(For The Tickets Ending With The Following Numbers below)

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 (Number of Prizes: 19)

0091 0646 1818 2042 2435 2539 3472 3530 3865 4000 4519 5427 6006 6605 6810 6893 9121 9669 9746 LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 (Number of Prizes: 6) 4057 4064 5383 7809 8626 9465 LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 (Number of Prizes: 25) 0504 1128 1692 2400 2413 2521 2863 4138 4751 4914 5332 5858 5862 6397 6509 6597 6783 7709 8032 8241 8299 9119 9821 9886 LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 500 (Number of Prizes: 76) 0041 0101 0196 0389 0492 0588 0639 0743 0895 1002 1025 1038 1091 1139 1158 1479 1601 1795 1866 1867 1876 2018 2132 2291 2354 2640 2979 3060 3068 3210 3252 3303 3566 3767 4124 4225 4279 4537 4620 4768 4777 5068 5157 5210 5286 5296 5330 5400 5671 5742 5886 6164 6206 6537 6827 6854 6918 7293 7588 8189 8210 8240 8339 8874 8928 8995 9018 9089 9373 9574 9725 9817 9835 9850 9896 9942 LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 200 (Number of Prizes: 92) 0021 0321 0393 0643 0995 1112 1169 1250 1511 1728 1783 1944 2342 2424 2582 2638 2655 2703 2743 2904 3055 3089 3201 3392 3441 3502 3581 3796 3853 3868 3916 4017 4220 4286 4346 4368 4532 4540 4552 4555 4710 4749 4826 5011 5124 5177 5252 5299 5375 5574 5603 5892 5905 5914 6014 6062 6388 6396 6459 6821 6851 6871 6947 7253 7288 7507 7606 7995 8015 8020 8120 8133 8160 8370 8385 8436 8529 8629 8633 8655 8659 8709 8728 8978 9234 9264 9287 9395 9400 9416 9517 9665 LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 9TH PRIZE OF RS 100 (Number of Prizes: 144) 0069 0085 0088 0197 0246 0360 0669 0731 0739 0807 0843 0849 0899 1023 1066 1136 1359 1362 1422 1458 1493 1617 1719 1734 1833 1834 1846 1988 2010 2077 2197 2233 2235 2294 2299 2388 2407 2449 2463 2529 2569 2695 2770 2843 2897 3020 3044 3064 3120 3177 3213 3247 3370 3466 3482 3626 3679 3703 3927 3948 4006 4147 4151 4198 4202 4316 4321 4542 4549 4583 4610 4713 4758 4781 4787 4792 4793 4840 4930 4939 5051 5115 5199 5426 5614 5805 5881 5981 6085 6223 6227 6273 6297 6555 6563 6664 6735 6848 7326 7344 7360 7364 7460 7477 7502 7536 7623 7662 7686 7693 7695 7855 7889 7920 7942 8153 8159 8182 8239 8293 8379 8400 8483 8555 8571 8675 8778 9191 9197 9253 9311 9318 9331 9356 9425 9428 9473 9506 9655 9661 9664 9819 9926 9975 Kerala KARUNYA KR-748 SATURDAY: Mega Prizes For Winners First Prize: 1 CRORE

Consolation prize: 5,000

Second Place: 25 Lakh

Third Prize: 10 Lakh

Fourth Prize: 5,000

Fifth Prize: 2,000

Sixth Place: 1,000

7th Place: 500

8th Place: 200

9th Place: 100

History of Kerala Lottery

Started in 1967 by the Government of Kerala. India’s first state-run lottery, introduced to:

Provide employment to the poor and unemployed

Raise funds for social welfare without increasing taxes

The initiative was led by P. K. Kunju, then Finance Minister of Kerala.

Over time, the Kerala Lottery became a model system for other Indian states.

Purpose Behind the Lottery

Unlike private or illegal lotteries, Kerala Lottery was created to:

Generate revenue for public welfare

Provide legal income to thousands of ticket sellers

Eliminate illegal lottery rackets

Government Control & Transparency

Fully managed by the Kerala State Lotteries Department

Draws are conducted publicly

Results are officially published and audited

This transparency is why Kerala Lottery enjoys high public trust.

Many Indian states adopted identical lottery systems after Kerala's success. One of the most reputable lotteries in India is the Kerala Lottery. Over time, lotteries were added on a daily, weekly, and bumper basis. Kerala State Lotteries consists of seven weekly lotteries, a monthly draw, and six bumper lotteries. Every day at 3:00 PM, the seven-week draw is held at Gorky Bhavan, which is close to Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram.

Kerala State hosts a number of seasonal "bumper" lotteries, including those for Christmas, summer, Vishu, monsoon, Thiruvonam, and Pooja, in addition to the weekly lotteries. Today, April 04, 2026, the KARUNYA KR-748 lottery will take place at Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram, close to Bakery Junction.

(Disclaimer: Lotteries should only be played sensibly because they have the potential to become addictive. This page's content should not be used as inspiration or guidance; rather, it is meant only for informational purposes. ABP Live Digital does not promote lotteries in any way.)