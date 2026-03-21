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HomeStatesKeralaLIVE UPDATES | Kerala Lottery Result Today OUT (21.03 2026): KARUNYA KR-747 SATURDAY 3PM Lucky Draw DECLARED (1 CRORE) - 1st Prize Ticket No. TO BE OUT SOON

LIVE UPDATES | Kerala Lottery Result Today OUT (21.03 2026): KARUNYA KR-747 SATURDAY 3PM Lucky Draw DECLARED (1 CRORE) - 1st Prize Ticket No. TO BE OUT SOON

Kerala Lottery Result Saturday (Mar 21, 2026): Karunya KR-747 results out today at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram. Refresh page and follow ABP Live to get updates.

By : ABP Live News  | Updated at : 21 Mar 2026 02:35 PM (IST)

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live-updates-kerala-lottery-results-live-out-today-karunya-kr-747-winning-numbers-21-march-2026-saturday-3pm-bumper-draw-declared-first-prize-1-crore-check-full-winners-list LIVE UPDATES | Kerala Lottery Result Today OUT (21.03 2026): KARUNYA KR-747 SATURDAY 3PM Lucky Draw DECLARED (1 CRORE) - 1st Prize Ticket No. TO BE OUT SOON
LIVE UPDATES | Kerala Lottery Result Today OUT (21.03 2026)
Source : Kerala State Lottery Official Website

Background

Kerala Lottery Result Saturday (Mar 21, 2026): One of the most reputable and well-run lottery systems in India, the Kerala State Lottery is renowned for its openness, social impact, and government supervision.

Kerala Lottery results announced today, Saturday, 21 March 2026:

Karunya KR-747 – Saturday Bumper Draw Results (Top 3 Prize Winners)

Draw Date: 21-03-2026
Lottery Name: Karunya KR-747

1st Prize: ₹1 Crore – TO BE ANNOUNCED
2nd Prize: ₹30 Lakh – TO BE ANNOUNCED
3rd Prize: ₹5 Lakh – TO BE ANNOUNCED

Kerala Lottery Result Today OUT (21.03 2026): KARUNYA KR-747 SATURDAY 3PM Lucky Draw DECLARED (1 CRORE) - Check Winners (FULL LIST)

History of Kerala Lottery

Started in 1967 by the Government of Kerala. India’s first state-run lottery, introduced to:

  • Provide employment to the poor and unemployed

  • Raise funds for social welfare without increasing taxes

  • The initiative was led by P. K. Kunju, then Finance Minister of Kerala.

  • Over time, the Kerala Lottery became a model system for other Indian states.

Purpose Behind the Lottery

Unlike private or illegal lotteries, Kerala Lottery was created to:

  • Generate revenue for public welfare

  • Provide legal income to thousands of ticket sellers

  • Eliminate illegal lottery rackets

Government Control & Transparency

  • Fully managed by the Kerala State Lotteries Department

  • Draws are conducted publicly

  • Results are officially published and audited

This transparency is why Kerala Lottery enjoys high public trust.

Many Indian states adopted identical lottery systems after Kerala's success. One of the most reputable lotteries in India is the Kerala Lottery. Over time, lotteries were added on a daily, weekly, and bumper basis. Kerala State Lotteries consists of seven weekly lotteries, a monthly draw, and six bumper lotteries. Every day at 3:00 PM, the seven-week draw is held at Gorky Bhavan, which is close to Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram.

Kerala State hosts a number of seasonal "bumper" lotteries, including those for Christmas, summer, Vishu, monsoon, Thiruvonam, and Pooja, in addition to the weekly lotteries. Today, March 21, 2026, the KARUNYA KR-747 lottery will take place at Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram, close to Bakery Junction.

(Disclaimer: Lotteries should only be played sensibly because they have the potential to become addictive. This page's content should not be used as inspiration or guidance; rather, it is meant only for informational purposes. ABP Live Digital does not promote lotteries in any way.)

14:35 PM (IST)  •  21 Mar 2026

Kerala Lottery Result: Summer Bumper BR-108 - First Prize Money Rs. 10 CRORE

The Kerala State Lottery Summer Bumper 2026 has been ANNOUNCED. It will be on March 28, 2026. This Summer Bumper BR-108 has the chance to win the first reward, which is Rs 10 crore. Sales of the Kerala Summer Bumper Lottery BR-107 began on January 24, 2025

 

14:34 PM (IST)  •  21 Mar 2026

Kerala Lottery KARUNYA KR-747 SATURDAY Result: Tax Deduction And Commission

If the prize money awarded to today's lottery winners is less than Rs. 5,000, they can pick it up from any Kerala lottery shop. They must turn in their tickets to the bank or government lottery office along with documentation of their claim if the sum exceeds Rs. 5,000. There is a 10% agent commission and a 30% tax deduction for the Kerala lottery.

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