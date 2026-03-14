Kerala Lottery Result Saturday (Mar 14, 2026): One of the most reputable and well-run lottery systems in India, the Kerala State Lottery is renowned for its openness, social impact, and government supervision.

Kerala Lottery results announced today, Saturday, 14 March 2026:

SUVARNA KERALAM SK-44 – Saturday Bumper Draw Results (Top 3 Prize Winners)

Draw Date: 14-03-2026

Lottery Name: Karunya KR-746

1st Prize: ₹1 Crore – KG 569383 (ERNAKULAM)

2nd Prize: ₹30 Lakh – KD 296989 (IRINJALAKKUDA)

3rd Prize: ₹5 Lakh – KJ 886398 (VADAKARA)

Kerala Lottery Result Today OUT (14.03 2026): KARUNYA KR-746 SATURDAY 3PM Lucky Draw DECLARED (1 CRORE) - Check Winners (FULL LIST)

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 1 CRORE

KG 569383 (ERNAKULAM)

Agent Name: THOMAS

Agency No.: E 8829

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 30 LAKH

KD 296989 (IRINJALAKKUDA)

Agent Name: JELSON

Agency No.: R 10230

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 5 LAKH

KJ 886398 (VADAKARA)

Agent Name: CHANDRAN

Agency No.: D 6873

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 5,000

KA 569383

KB 569383

KC 569383

KD 569383

KE 569383

KF 569383

KH 569383

KJ 569383

KK 569383

KL 569383

KM 569383

(For The Tickets Ending With The Following Numbers below)

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 (Number of Prizes: 19)

0179 1495 2123 3170 3227 3388 3553 4160 4779 5264 5906 6371 7946 8229 8484 8777 9009 9383 9553

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 ((Number of Prizes: 6)

3730 4074 7211 8428 8876 9344

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 (Number of Prizes: 25)

0351 0610 0642 1359 1509 1773 2129 2229 3129 3283 3370 3403 3583 3981 4251 5043 5105 5287 7257 8013 8060 8716 8829 8865 9119

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 500 (Number of Prizes: 76)

0003 0108 0225 0401 0490 0529 0749 0797 0799 0909 1123 1224 1379 1383 2045 2310 2337 2492 2566 2598 2695 2700 2730 2840 3191 3307 3785 3805 3870 3911 4087 4162 4198 4248 4313 4345 4370 4391 4439 4453 4592 4874 5171 5533 5623 5755 5819 6013 6167 6195 6232 6254 6653 6654 6655 6737 6905 7509 7526 7638 7701 7707 7735 8120 8188 8344 8376 8407 8419 8900 8935 9117 9144 9236 9364 9521

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 200 (Number of Prizes: 92)

0146 0199 0211 0312 0324 0331 0453 0478 0504 0551 1030 1147 1185 1529 1697 1881 1909 2128 2248 2459 2470 2591 2670 2967 3093 3165 3246 3319 3443 3472 3539 3687 3897 3945 3958 3968 4017 4156 4214 4375 4769 4809 4914 5052 5349 5355 5386 5419 5480 5508 5584 5612 5992 6134 6147 6190 6522 6576 6649 6718 6772 6859 6907 7018 7028 7055 7259 7298 7341 7360 7530 7540 7624 7689 8068 8100 8180 8260 8654 8687 8859 8883 8902 8926 9061 9274 9496 9638 9652 9684 9694 9842

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 9TH PRIZE OF RS 100 (Number of Prizes: 144)

0095 0176 0200 0217 0256 0266 0285 0372 0385 0587 0647 0650 0657 0837 0886 1090 1129 1204 1342 1375 1386 1399 1403 1452 1468 1541 1543 1594 1608 1616 1783 1856 1896 1907 2030 2062 2233 2280 2412 2432 2435 2512 2576 2694 2723 2800 2810 2977 2998 3025 3105 3160 3237 3245 3249 3266 3289 3290 3320 3325 3391 3396 3418 3442 3507 3713 3769 3818 3819 3821 3915 4093 4108 4120 4175 4193 4404 4545 4695 4731 4732 4740 4758 4817 4882 4920 4974 5020 5054 5153 5157 5258 5272 5292 5311 5374 5400 5556 5764 5775 5809 5811 5920 5975 6017 6144 6329 6363 6394 6421 6444 6494 6502 6580 6627 6635 6705 6981 7410 7456 7559 7745 7885 7944 7964 8101 8581 8582 8702 8703 8751 8870 9022 9166 9272 9495 9576 9599 9712 9822 9879 9936 9939 9986

History of Kerala Lottery

Started in 1967 by the Government of Kerala. India’s first state-run lottery, introduced to:

Provide employment to the poor and unemployed

Raise funds for social welfare without increasing taxes

The initiative was led by P. K. Kunju, then Finance Minister of Kerala.

Over time, the Kerala Lottery became a model system for other Indian states.

Purpose Behind the Lottery

Unlike private or illegal lotteries, Kerala Lottery was created to:

Generate revenue for public welfare

Provide legal income to thousands of ticket sellers

Eliminate illegal lottery rackets

Government Control & Transparency

Fully managed by the Kerala State Lotteries Department

Draws are conducted publicly

Results are officially published and audited

This transparency is why Kerala Lottery enjoys high public trust.

Many Indian states adopted identical lottery systems after Kerala's success. One of the most reputable lotteries in India is the Kerala Lottery. Over time, lotteries were added on a daily, weekly, and bumper basis. Kerala State Lotteries consists of seven weekly lotteries, a monthly draw, and six bumper lotteries. Every day at 3:00 PM, the seven-week draw is held at Gorky Bhavan, which is close to Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram.

Kerala State hosts a number of seasonal "bumper" lotteries, including those for Christmas, summer, Vishu, monsoon, Thiruvonam, and Pooja, in addition to the weekly lotteries. Today, March 14, 2026, the KARUNYA KR-746 lottery will take place at Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram, close to Bakery Junction.

(Disclaimer: Lotteries should only be played sensibly because they have the potential to become addictive. This page's content should not be used as inspiration or guidance; rather, it is meant only for informational purposes. ABP Live Digital does not promote lotteries in any way.)