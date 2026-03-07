Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
LIVE UPDATES | Kerala Lottery Result Today OUT (07.03 2026): KARUNYA KR-745 SATURDAY 3PM 1 CR Lucky Draw DECLARED - 1st Prize Ticket No. TO BE OUT SOON

LIVE UPDATES | Kerala Lottery Result Today OUT (07.03 2026): KARUNYA KR-745 SATURDAY 3PM 1 CR Lucky Draw DECLARED - 1st Prize Ticket No. TO BE OUT SOON

Kerala Lottery Sambad Result Saturday (March 07, 2026): Karunya KR-745 draw out today at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram. Refresh page and follow ABP Live to get updates.

By : ABP Live News  | Updated at : 07 Mar 2026 02:14 PM (IST)

LIVE

Key Events
live-updates-kerala-lottery-results-live-out-today-karunya-kr-745-winning-numbers-07 March-2026-saturday-3pm-bumper-draw-declared-first-prize-1-crore-check-full-winners-list LIVE UPDATES | Kerala Lottery Result Today OUT (07.03 2026): KARUNYA KR-745 SATURDAY 3PM 1 CR Lucky Draw DECLARED - 1st Prize Ticket No. TO BE OUT SOON
LIVE UPDATES | Kerala Lottery Result Today OUT (07.03 2026)
Source : Kerala Lottery Official Website

Background

Kerala Lottery Result Saturday (March 07, 2026): One of the most reputable and well-run lottery systems in India, the Kerala State Lottery is renowned for its openness, social impact, and government supervision.

Kerala Lottery results announced today, Saturday, March 07, 2026:

KARUNYA KR-745 – Saturday Bumper Draw Results (Top 3 Prize Winners)

Draw Date: 07-03-2026
Lottery Name: KARUNYA KR-745

1st Prize: ₹1 CroreTicket No. TO BE OUT SOON

2nd Prize: ₹25 LakhTicket No. TO BE OUT SOON

3rd Prize: ₹5 Lakh – Ticket No. TO BE OUT SOON

Kerala Lottery Result Today OUT (07.03.2026): KARUNYA KR-745 SATURDAY 3PM 1 CR Lucky Draw DECLARED - Check Winners (FULL LIST)

History of Kerala Lottery

Started in 1967 by the Government of Kerala. India’s first state-run lottery, introduced to:

  • Provide employment to the poor and unemployed

  • Raise funds for social welfare without increasing taxes

  • The initiative was led by P. K. Kunju, then Finance Minister of Kerala.

  • Over time, the Kerala Lottery became a model system for other Indian states.

Purpose Behind the Lottery

Unlike private or illegal lotteries, Kerala Lottery was created to:

  • Generate revenue for public welfare

  • Provide legal income to thousands of ticket sellers

  • Eliminate illegal lottery rackets

Government Control & Transparency

  • Fully managed by the Kerala State Lotteries Department

  • Draws are conducted publicly

  • Results are officially published and audited

This transparency is why Kerala Lottery enjoys high public trust.

Many Indian states adopted identical lottery systems after Kerala's success. One of the most reputable lotteries in India is the Kerala Lottery. Over time, lotteries were added on a daily, weekly, and bumper basis. Kerala State Lotteries consists of seven weekly lotteries, a monthly draw, and six bumper lotteries. Every day at 3:00 PM, the seven-week draw is held at Gorky Bhavan, which is close to Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram.

Kerala State hosts a number of seasonal "bumper" lotteries, including those for Christmas, summer, Vishu, monsoon, Thiruvonam, and Pooja, in addition to the weekly lotteries. Today, March 07, 2026, the KARUNYA KR-745 lottery will take place at Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram, close to Bakery Junction.

(Disclaimer: Lotteries should only be played sensibly because they have the potential to become addictive. This page's content should not be used as inspiration or guidance; rather, it is meant only for informational purposes. ABP Live Digital does not promote lotteries in any way.)

14:14 PM (IST)  •  07 Mar 2026

Kerala Lottery KARUNYA KR-745 SATURDAY: Is It Possible for Another State Individual to Purchase The Ticket?

Kerala lottery tickets are only sold within the state, and only state residents are eligible to win prizes. This is in accordance with government policy.

14:04 PM (IST)  •  07 Mar 2026

Kerala Lottery Result Saturday (March 07, 2026) – Check Key Details

The Kerala State Lotteries Saturday lottery result is usually announced under the Suvarna Keralam series.

  • Lottery Name: Karunya Lottery
  • Draw Day: Saturday
  • Draw Time: 3:00 PM IST
  • Result Status: Check latest lottery result only on ABP LIVE
  • Venue: Gorky Bhavan, Thiruvananthapuram
Load More
Tags :
Kerala Lottery Kerala Lottery Result Kerala Lottery Result LIVE Lottery Sambad Kerala Lottery Saturday Kerala Jackpot Result Lottery Sambad Today Kerala Lottery Sambad Result Kerala State Lottery Result Today 3pm Karunya Lottery Results Kerala Lottery Result Today Karunya Kerala State Karunya KR-745 Lottery Kerala Lottery Result 07-03-2026
New Update
