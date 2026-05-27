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HomeStatesKeralaLIVE UPDATES | Kerala Lottery Sambad Result Today OUT (May 27, 2026): DHANALEKSHMI DL-54 WEDNESDAY 3PM Draw DECLARED - Check Bumper Prize Winners

LIVE UPDATES | Kerala Lottery Sambad Result Today OUT (May 27, 2026): DHANALEKSHMI DL-54 WEDNESDAY 3PM Draw DECLARED - Check Bumper Prize Winners

Kerala Lottery Dhanalekshmi DL-54 Result Today: Get live winning numbers, winners list, prize details, and official Kerala Lottery results for May 27, 2026.

By : Vijaya Mishra  | Updated at : 27 May 2026 02:23 PM (IST)

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Kerala Lottery Result Today (27 May 2026): Check Dhanalekshmi DL-54 winning numbers, winners list, prize details, and live updates from the official Kerala State Lottery draw in Thiruvananthapuram.
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Kerala Lottery Result Today (May 27, 2026): Dhanalekshmi DL-54 Winners List, Winning Numbers & Live Updates

Kerala Lottery Sambad Result Wednesday (May 27, 2026): The highly anticipated Dhanalekshmi DL-54 Lottery Draw is being held today at Gorky Bhavan near Bakery Junction, Thiruvananthapuram, under the official supervision of the Kerala State Lotteries Department. Thousands of lottery enthusiasts across Kerala and beyond are closely following the draw as they await the announcement of the winning numbers and prize winners. The official results, including the coveted ₹1 Crore First Prize, will be released shortly after the draw concludes. Stay tuned for live updates, complete winning numbers, prize details, and the full Dhanalekshmi DL-54 winners list as soon as they are officially declared.

Dhanalekshmi DL-54 Results (27-05-2026)

  • 1st Prize (₹1 Crore): Result Awaited

  • 2nd Prize (₹30 Lakh): Result Awaited

  • 3rd Prize (₹5 Lakh): Result Awaited

KERALA LOTTERY: The Kerala State Lottery is widely regarded as one of India’s most transparent and well-regulated lottery systems. Established in 1967 by the Government of Kerala, it became the country’s first state-run lottery initiative. The primary objectives were to generate revenue for public welfare projects, provide employment opportunities for thousands of ticket sellers, and eliminate illegal lottery operations.

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT: Over the decades, Kerala Lottery has evolved into a trusted system that serves as a model for several other Indian states. All draws are conducted publicly and monitored by government authorities, while results are officially published and audited to maintain transparency and public confidence.

LOTTERY SAMBAD TODAY: Kerala State Lotteries currently operates seven weekly lottery draws along with several bumper lotteries held during major festivals and special occasions, including Vishu, Monsoon, Pooja, Christmas, Summer, and Thiruvonam. Weekly draws are conducted daily at 3:00 PM at Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram.

Stay tuned for the latest Kerala Lottery Result Today, Dhanalekshmi DL-54 Winning Numbers, complete prize structure, and winners list. Refresh this page regularly for live updates and official results as soon as they are announced.

Disclaimer: Lottery participation should be undertaken responsibly. This article is for informational purposes only and does not encourage or promote lottery participation.

14:23 PM (IST)  •  27 May 2026

Kerala Lottery Sambad Dhanalakshmi DL-54 WEDNESDAY Draw: Price Of A Single Ticket And Entire Book

1 Bhagyathara 50/- 1250/- 10,000,000/- Monday
2 Sthree Sakthi 50/- 1250/- 10,000,000/- Tuesday
3 Dhanalakshmi 50/- 1250/- 10,000,000/- Wednesday
4 Karunya Plus 50/- 1250/- 10,000,000/- Thursday
5 Suvarna Keralam 50/- 1250/- 10,000,000/- Friday
6 Karunya 50/- 1250/- 10,000,000/- Saturday
7 Samrudhi 50/- 1250/- 10,000,000/- Sunday

 

14:22 PM (IST)  •  27 May 2026

Kerala DHANALEKSHMI DL-54 Wednesday: Who Is The Organizer?

The government has designated the Secretary to the Government, Taxes Department, Government of Kerala, as the authority responsible for organizing the lottery and overseeing the sale of other state lotteries in the state.

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Kerala Lottery Result Kerala Lottery Result Today Kerala State Lottery Result Kerala Lottery Today Result Lottery Sambad Dhanalekshmi Lottery Result Today Kerala Lottery Live Result Kerala Lottery Winning Numbers Dhanalekshmi DL-54 Result Kerala Lottery Live Updates Dhanalekshmi DL-54 Winners List Kerala Lottery First Prize Winner Kerala Lottery Result 27 May 2026 Dhanalekshmi DL-54 Winning Number Kerala Lottery Draw Result Today
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