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HomeStatesKeralaLIVE UPDATES | Kerala Lottery Sambad Result Today (April 22, 2026): DHANALEKSHMI DL-49 WEDNESDAY 3PM Draw DECLARED - Check Bumper Prize Winners

LIVE UPDATES | Kerala Lottery Sambad Result Today (April 22, 2026): DHANALEKSHMI DL-49 WEDNESDAY 3PM Draw DECLARED - Check Bumper Prize Winners

Kerala Lottery Result (April 22, 2026): Dhanalekshmi DL-49 results out today at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram. Refresh page and follow ABP Live to get most recent updates.

By : ABP Live  | Updated at : 22 Apr 2026 12:29 PM (IST)

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Key Events
live-updates-kerala-lottery-results-live-out-today-dhanalekshmi-dl-49-winning-numbers-22-april-2026-wednesday-3pm-bumper-draw-declared-first-prize-1-crore-check-full-winners-list LIVE UPDATES | Kerala Lottery Sambad Result Today (April 22, 2026): DHANALEKSHMI DL-49 WEDNESDAY 3PM Draw DECLARED - Check Bumper Prize Winners
Kerala State Lottery Wednesday Bumper Result is now DECLARED: Check DHANALEKSHMI DL-49 winning numbers live for April 22, 2026. Stay updated with real-time results, prize details, and see if you’re the lucky winner today!
Source : ABPLIVE AI

Background

Kerala Lottery Result Wednesday (April 22, 2026): One of the most reputable and well-run lottery systems in India, the Kerala State Lottery is renowned for its openness, social impact, and government supervision.

Kerala Lottery results announced today, Wednesday, 22 April 2026: Winners List To Be Out Soon

Dhanalekshmi DL-49 – Wednesday Bumper Draw Results (Top 3 Prize Winners)

Draw Date: 22-04-2026
Lottery Name: Dhanalekshmi DL-49
1st Prize: ₹1 CroreTO BE ANNOUNCED SOON
2nd Prize: ₹30 LakhTO BE ANNOUNCED SOON
3rd Prize: ₹5 Lakh – TO BE ANNOUNCED SOON

History of Kerala Lottery

Started in 1967 by the Government of Kerala. India’s first state-run lottery, introduced to:

  • Provide employment to the poor and unemployed

  • Raise funds for social welfare without increasing taxes

  • The initiative was led by P. K. Kunju, then Finance Minister of Kerala.

  • Over time, the Kerala Lottery became a model system for other Indian states.

Purpose Behind the Lottery

Unlike private or illegal lotteries, Kerala Lottery was created to:

  • Generate revenue for public welfare

  • Provide legal income to thousands of ticket sellers

  • Eliminate illegal lottery rackets

Government Control & Transparency

  • Fully managed by the Kerala State Lotteries Department

  • Draws are conducted publicly

  • Results are officially published and audited

This transparency is why Kerala Lottery enjoys high public trust.

Many Indian states adopted identical lottery systems after Kerala's success. One of the most reputable lotteries in India is the Kerala Lottery. Over time, lotteries were added on a daily, weekly, and bumper basis. Kerala State Lotteries consists of seven weekly lotteries, a monthly draw, and six bumper lotteries. Every day at 3:00 PM, the seven-week draw is held at Gorky Bhavan, which is close to Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram.

Kerala State hosts a number of seasonal "bumper" lotteries, including those for Christmas, summer, Vishu, monsoon, Thiruvonam, and Pooja, in addition to the weekly lotteries. Today, April 22, 2026, the Dhanalekshmi DL-49 lottery will take place at Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram, close to Bakery Junction.

(Disclaimer: Lotteries should only be played sensibly because they have the potential to become addictive. This page's content should not be used as inspiration or guidance; rather, it is meant only for informational purposes. ABP Live Digital does not promote lotteries in any way.)

12:29 PM (IST)  •  22 Apr 2026

Kerala Lottery DHANALEKSHMI DL-49 WEDNESDAY Draw: Who Is The Organizer?

The government has designated the Secretary to the Government, Taxes Department, Government of Kerala, as the authority responsible for organizing the lottery and overseeing the sale of other state lotteries in the state.

12:27 PM (IST)  •  22 Apr 2026

Kerala Lottery DHANALEKSHMI DL-49 WEDNESDAY Result: Tax Deduction And Commission

If the prize money awarded to today's lottery winners is less than Rs. 5,000, they can pick it up from any Kerala lottery shop. They must turn in their tickets to the bank or government lottery office along with documentation of their claim if the sum exceeds Rs. 5,000. There is a 10% agent commission and a 30% tax deduction for the Kerala lottery.

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